Recognizing the strong performance this year, we take a cautious view on ARKQ and believe investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a new long position.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation across autonomous transportation, robotics, industrial automation, 3D printing, energy storage, and space exploration. ARKQ is one of the best-performing ETFs in the market this year, up 97% in 2020 with the underlying holdings proving to be resilient to the economic disruptions of the pandemic by delivering strong growth. Recognizing the positive, long-term fundamental tailwinds of this investing theme, we take a more cautious view at the current level following the massive rally. Our concern here comes down to the current composition of the portfolio in the context of what we believe to be a stretched valuation among concentrated holdings that adds to the risk profile.

Background

According to ARK, autonomous technology and robotics are set to lead a "new industrial revolution". The idea here is that many new products and services utilizing these types of technologies can define a new stage of global economic growth with efficiency and productivity benefits from automation and robotics. The fund takes a multi-cap and cross-sector approach to identifying the most important companies leading these trends.

Keep in mind that the fund is actively managed and thus does not track any particular index with the holdings selected by the portfolio manager based on their market research. ARKQ as a specialty fund can act as a portfolio diversifier since the overall exposure and underlying holdings are tilted towards companies not widely held in broad market indexes. With an expense ratio of 0.75%, ARKQ can work best in the context of a diversified portfolio as a targeted growth allocation.

Portfolio

Taking a look at the current portfolio, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the top holding with an 11.6% weighting. The company has been a long-time favorite of the ARK fund family and has been bullish on the company over the last several years. Indeed, the nearly 650% year-to-date gain from Tesla has been the main contributor to ARKQ's momentum higher in 2020 and highlights the stock-picking ability of the fund manager.

Car manufacturers besides Tesla including Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), NIU Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), and BYD Co Ltd. (OTCPK:BYDDF) comprise the best-represented industry with a combined 18% weighting in ARKQ. In many ways, autonomous driving vehicles are the clearest application for the technology. Tesla has emerged as a leader in autonomous vehicle technology including advanced autopilot capabilities in its currently produced cars while continuing to improve self-driving functionalities.

Semiconductor industry stocks are also well represented in the fund with a combined 9.6% weighting. NXP Semiconductors (NYSE:NXP) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) each with a 3.2% weighting, among others, play an important role in the technology behind automation and robotics. There are also software application stocks like Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) which develops the design and testing tools crucial for the chip industry.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) is the second-largest holding in the fund with a 6.1% weighting. The company is a provider of 3D printing services, which is also one of the core areas the ARKQ ETF invests in defining the new industrial revolution theme. Among other top holdings, Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) with a 4.1% weighting stands out as a farming equipment manufacturer. The company is moving forward with accelerating the adoption of autonomous vehicles for agriculture applications. Similarly, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) with a 3.1% weighing features automated constructing equipment with a growing portfolio of automation features.

A Criticism of the Current Composition

Overall, the fund features a good mix of companies although the small portfolio size with top-heavy concentration adds to the risk profile. That being said, one of our criticisms here is the otherwise subjective nature of the fund's composition and allocation decisions given its active management structure. Going through the list of holdings, it's notable that ARK chooses to include some companies while omitting other comparables with a similar profile.

While several chip stocks included in the fund like NXP Semiconductors, TSMC, Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are important for the development and operation of automation and robotics, it's curious why other important players in the market like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are not ARKQ investments.

Similarly, if ARKQ includes Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fund which together represents about 6% of the total weighting, a case can be made that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) should also fit into the portfolio considering the company specifically markets its Azure cloud platform as powering autonomous driving startups. Another stock that is missing from the fund is iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) which is a leader in robotic vacuums and an early pioneer of these technologies with consumer applications going back two decades.

It's fair that the fund manager has the ability to pick and choose holdings given the active-management structure of the fund. Our point here is that investors should be aware that "thematic funds" like ARKQ often feature a strategy that is open to interpretation. The result is a relatively high turnover and uncertainty as to what the portfolio will look like next year. Another challenge for theme-based investing is that the underlying price performance for the various stocks in the ARKQ portfolio will likely depend more on company-specific factors or broader financial market trends over the short run.

Performance

As mentioned, ARKQ is up about 97% year to date, which is a significant outperformance to the still impressive 47% gain in the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) and 17% return for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) thus far this year. While the fallout of the pandemic including extreme levels of financial market volatility was the major story in the first half of the year, an all-in approach to stimulus measures by the Fed and from the fiscal side has helped stabilize the economy. Generally, tech companies have been resilient and, in many cases, have seen a boost in growth with increasing demand for related services with a shift in consumer and business spending with the accelerated adoption of this key of technologies. While the ARKQ fund is more than just "tech stocks", strong revenue growth momentum helps explain the rally this year.

The table below highlights the performance of the underlying ARKQ holdings along with some valuation metrics. Note that Tesla - shares up 644% - with a current weighting of 12% is the best performer this year, implying the stock alone contributed at least 60 percentage points to the fund's total return. Still, other stocks have also had big gains. We note that the median average stock in the ARKQ fund is up by 53% year to date, suggesting the trends are beyond just Tesla. Be aware that the fund composition was different at the start of the year meaning the individual stock price returns here don't fully explain the fund's performance.

The other point to highlight here are the valuation metrics including the forward P/E ratio and price-to-sales multiple. Of the current 40 companies in the portfolio, only 27 are expected to generate positive earnings this year. From that group, the median average forward P/E is 39.5x. We also calculate a current average P/S ratio at 7.7x. While this level represents a premium to the broader market, the context here is an average consensus revenue growth rate of 22% for this year, which is weighted down by some companies impacted directly by the pandemic.

Overall, the results speak for themselves with the ARK fund generating significant value for shareholders. The combination of a concentrated portfolio and big rallies among key holdings are a testament to the attraction of the fund.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Heading into the end of the year, the broader market has gained momentum with building enthusiasm towards the ongoing recovery out of the pandemic-induced recession. There is a consensus that the several the COVID-19 vaccines heading to market are set to effectively end the pandemic and allow for a normalization of economic activity. Still, low interest rates and continued stimulus measures should also provide a boost to economic growth going forward.

The challenge however is that it's likely much of this outlook is already priced in with the market bidding up shares of companies including the ARKQ holdings based on these lofty expectations. The main risk we see is that growth underperforms or the macro environment deteriorates forcing a reassessment of the operating environment. Unexpectedly higher inflation could also represent a bearish headwind for financial markets.

Our conclusion here is that it may not be the best time to take a bold, bullish bet on high-growth momentum type of stocks which is the exposure of the ARKQ fund. Patient investors may find a better entry point at a lower cost basis in a correction which we expect over the coming months. This doesn't necessarily mean a "crash" is coming or a gloom and doom scenario, but simply that 10-20% downside from here is well within the realm of possibility.

Finally, we note that Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 Index on December 21st, reflecting its importance in the market and segment leadership position. The stock has gained since the announcement with an extremely bullish sentiment that we believe will be hard to maintain. The inclusion of the stock could result in new volatility as investors rebalance portfolios, possibly taking the opportunity to realize large gains in the stock. Given the concentrated exposure to the stock in the ARKQ fund, investors should be aware that a correction or pullback could pressure the ETF's own price performance. The stock's inclusion into the S&P 500 Index also dilutes the value of ARKQ as a portfolio diversifier, as a larger proportion of the fund is now considered to be widely held among broad market indexes.

Final Thoughts

It's hard to argue against the impressive performance of the ARKQ fund with the actively managed profile proving to generate significant value and help justify the fund's 0.75% expense ratio. This is a good option for investors and traders to gain tactical exposure to a high-growth momentum market segment benefiting from long-term fundamental tailwinds.

We take a cautious view on the fund at the current level considering what we believe to be exuberant expectations for the underlying holdings that may already be priced-in. The concentrated exposure to key stocks adds to risk while the inclusion of several mega-cap market leaders limits the value of the fund as a portfolio diversifier for investors already holding broad market index funds. Tactically, we would like to see a pullback in ARKQ under $60.00 per share to take a long position that would improve the reward-to-risk setup.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.