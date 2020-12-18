Expect Cyclical Rotation In Equities

We watched COVID-19 shut down the economy in March 2020 and saw U.S. equities collapse.

By Melda Mergen, Deputy Global Head of Equities

2021 equity outlook: Volatility might remain elevated, but we see opportunities in a cyclical rotation and greater market breadth. Here are our key observations.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. We watched COVID-19 shut down the economy in March 2020 and saw U.S. equities collapse. It became clear that a medical solution was essential for a recovery, and the effective vaccine news means the worst market damage is behind us. There will be bumps along the way, but we expect a sustainable economic recovery in the second half of 2021.

We watched COVID-19 shut down the economy in March 2020 and saw U.S. equities collapse. It became clear that a medical solution was essential for a recovery, and the effective vaccine news means the worst market damage is behind us. There will be bumps along the way, but we expect a sustainable economic recovery in the second half of 2021. Expect a cyclical rotation. Once economic activity reaccelerates, we expect the breadth of winners will expand to cyclical stocks - those most closely tied to economic recovery. Hardest hit areas, such as travel and entertainment, may begin to outperform relative to the rest of the market. But beyond just identifying sectors, it's important to find those companies with strong enough business models to gain market share.

COVID-19 has not changed key long-term trends. The pandemic accelerated certain secular (long-term) trends, including digitalization, automation and e-commerce. Stocks benefiting from those trends outperformed in 2020, and we expect them to continue to outperform in the future. If a portfolio doesn't have exposure to these stocks, cyclical rotation in 2021 could provide the opportunity to buy them at a discount.

The pandemic accelerated certain secular (long-term) trends, including digitalization, automation and e-commerce. Stocks benefiting from those trends outperformed in 2020, and we expect them to continue to outperform in the future. If a portfolio doesn't have exposure to these stocks, cyclical rotation in 2021 could provide the opportunity to buy them at a discount. Make volatility your friend, not your enemy. We're expecting market volatility to stay elevated in 2021. When volatility is high, some investors may make emotional decisions to avoid loss (i.e., they don't stay invested). Given significant and very fast dislocations in prices, this can work against long-term goals. A better approach is to stay invested, ride out the volatility and perhaps add strategic positions when it makes sense.

We're expecting market volatility to stay elevated in 2021. When volatility is high, some investors may make emotional decisions to avoid loss (i.e., they don't stay invested). Given significant and very fast dislocations in prices, this can work against long-term goals. A better approach is to stay invested, ride out the volatility and perhaps add strategic positions when it makes sense. Income will continue to play an important role in total return. Despite their relative underperformance in 2020, we believe dividend-paying stocks, especially those with high free-cash flows and a strong balance sheet, should be a part of equity portfolios. The income these stocks provide is particularly important for investors who are in or close to retirement, but it's generally a key component of total return. In fact, going back to 1930, dividends contributed more than 40% of the total return on the S&P 500 Index.* This means dividend-paying stocks can be particularly important to a portfolio when price appreciation is scarce.

© 2020 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

† By clicking the Glossary link above, you will be leaving columbiathreadneedle.com/us. View our Terms and Conditions for our hyperlinking disclosure.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

NOT FDIC INSURED · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.