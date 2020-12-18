2020 IPO Bubble Just Reached Dot-Com Levels

Despite this bubble, there are still significant opportunities in today's market. At the end of the article, I provide an interesting strategy to find undervalued stocks today, including a favourite pick.

I provide IPO data which assumes that the market is getting in a bubble similarly to the dot-com period. The included charts tell us more than a million words.

The IPO market has proven to be an extremely valuable indicator for future returns. Investors are clearly missing its recent red flags.

Expectations are coming in for 2021. Despite the strong recent gains and record valuations, analysts and investors are expecting even more upside based on "the new normal".

2020 was unprecedented. The pandemic led to the fastest bear market in modern history for the S&P 500 index (SPY) (-35% in 1 month). Afterwards, tech strength and central bank stimuli were the drivers for the 2nd quickest bear market recovery (5 months) ever.

How will the stock market perform over the coming year(s)? That's a highly discussed question during this part of the year.

Despite just having experienced the strongest November ever (most investors already forgot about that), analysts still see a lot of gains ahead:

Analyst S&P 500 2021 Price target % change from now JPMorgan (JPM) $4,400 +18.3% UBS Group (UBS) $4,100 +10.3% Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) $4,200 +13.0% Bank of America (NYSE: BAC $3,800 +2.3% Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS $3,900 +4.9% Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS $4,300 +15.7%

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

It is always important to analyse fundamentals to determine future market expectations instead of just following the herd.

An overlooked way of setting future market expectations is to look at what the smart money is doing based on IPO activity. Via an IPO (Initial Public Offering), private investors try to sell their shares on the public market with one goal: to make as much money as possible.

In the past IPO data has proven to be a very strong indicator for future stock market returns, especially for the technology sector, in two ways.

First, a high number of IPOs implies market overvaluation. The smart money will try to perform the IPO when market valuations are elevated. As such, they can set a higher IPO price, generating stronger returns.

Second, a high % gain on the first day of the IPO implies market overvaluation. The IPO price is set by a knowledgeable investment bank based on the fair price of the company (which takes into account market circumstances). However, when investor greediness is extremely high, they bid up at the first day of trading which can lead to unfounded first-day returns.

In this article, I will discuss the extremely hot IPO market over the past months and its dangers for your investments.

The 2020 IPO market: very hot, but not at dot-com levels

There have been very few articles discussing the latest IPO activity. This is very typical during an extreme bull market: investors ignore all fundamental warnings signs and just follow the herd.

The very few articles which I have read all came to the same conclusion: the IPO market was hot in 2020, but not at all that extreme compared to the dot.com bubble.

That's what I also found in my analysis. In 2020, there was a gross total of 503 IPOs, which was not that high compared to the historical average since 1980. The average 35.12% return on the first day of trading was elevated, but still significantly below the levels seen during the dot-com era (75.84% in 1999).

(Source: Insider Opportunities research; 1980-2019 data based on Jay R. Ritter data; 2020 based on Nasdaq data and Refinitiv returns; number of IPOs is gross number and first-day return is based on net number excluding SPACs, unit listings, ADRs, etc.; December 2020 IPOs is 12/1-12-15 data doubled)

However, what these analyses failed to mention is the fact that from March to May, IPO activity was basically zero as a consequence of the pandemic, which leads to an underestimation of the data.

When we look at the past months, the numbers are much more worrisome...

Most recent monthly IPO data: At dot-com levels

The 2020 IPO activity can be split in four segments periods:

January-February: IPO activity was rather low.

March-May: there was basically no activity due to the pandemic.

May-September: IPO activity was elevated and becoming worrisome as the market reached new all-time highs very quickly.

October-December: IPO activity reached dot-com levels both based on the number of IPOs and the first-day returns.

Number of IPOs (20-Y ranking) First-day return (20-Y ranking) Jan/20 12 (#394/492) 32.78% (#50/492) Feb/20 21 (#269/492) 20.48% (#133/492) March/20 5 (#466/492) -8.91% (#475/492) April/20 9 (#428/492) 28.86% (#71/492) May/20 18 (#313/492) 34.02% (#45/492) June/20 36 (#156/492) 33.13% (#47/492) July/20 49 (#89/492) 42.29% (#34/492) Aug/20 48 (#94/492) 47.54% (#30/492) Sept/20 68 (#33/492) 25.23% (#93/492) Oct/20 95 (#8/492) 14.34% (#214/492) Nov/20 42 (#119/492) 35.76% (#44/492) Dec/20 100 (#6/492) 95.83% (#7/492) Total 2020 503 35.12%

(Source: Insider Opportunities Research; number of IPOs is gross number; first-day returns is based on net number of IPOs)

So, why should you care about this? Rather than using statistical indicators etc. I'm just going to let the charts speak in this article.

Correlation Nasdaq and # of IPOs

With 95 IPOs in October and 100 expected IPOs in December (could come in a bit lower), we just experienced 2 top ten months since 1980 in terms of number of IPOs, which was also driven by many SPAC offerings.

This indicates that the (technology) market (QQQ) could be significantly overvalued. In the chart below, the 30 highest IPO months are designated a red line. In the past, there have been three periods with high IPO activity:

1983: followed by 31% drop in the Nasdaq index between June 1983 and July 1984. 1986 and 1987: followed by a 36% drop from September 1987 to December 1987, which included Black Monday. 1995-1997: which was the beginning of the dot com bubble.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research with Tradingview)

Correlation Nasdaq and first-day average IPO return

December we saw a staggering average first-day return of 95.83% for IPOs so far. This means that investors on average bid almost double compared to the fair price that experienced investment bankers set, which is even worse than many months during the dot-com bubble.

August 2020, which was the month during which big tech like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) generated outsized returns, also reached the top 30 with an average 47.54% first-day return. Several other months this year were close to hitting this top 30.

Again, we highlighted the 30 highest IPO months in term of average first-day return with a red line. We mention three important periods:

1980: followed by a crash of 25% from February 1980 to March 1980 and a 32% correction between June 1981 and August 1982. 1983: followed by a 31% drop between July 1983 and August 1984. 1999-2000: followed by the biggest index crash ever witnessed of 78% between March 2000 and October 2002.

It's staggering to see the historical predictiveness of this indicator.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research with Tradingview)

For completeness, I include a list of all IPOs (excluding SPACs, indirect listings, ADRs...) in December below. To me, the most astonishing ones are DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Airbnb (AIRB).

DoorDash was founded in 2013 (!) and generated $885 mln in revenues and -$545 mln in free cash flows last year. It received a valuation of $84 bln at its first day of trading. Importantly, DoorDash has no moat and will face heavy competition from Uber Eats (UBER), Postmates (POSTM), Grubhub (GRUB)...

Airbnb, founded in 2008, generated $4.8 bln in revenues and $97.2 mln in free cash flows last year. It is now valued at $87 bln, which is slightly higher than peer Booking Holdings (BKNG) which generated $15.1 in revenues and $4.5 bln in cash flows last year. I believe Airbnb has a higher probability of performing well in the very long term given its strong moat, but the higher valuation compared to Booking is not at all justified.

Ticker Name Date IPO price First day closing price Return WNW Wunong Net Technology 15/12/2020 $5.00 $12.05 141.00% OCG Oriental Culture Holding 15/12/2020 $4.00 $6.00 50.00% FDMT 4D Molecular Therapeutics 11/12/2020 $23.00 $40.50 76.09% ABCL AbCellera Biologics 11/12/2020 $20.00 $58.90 194.50% CERT Certara 11/12/2020 $23.00 $38.08 65.57% NBTX Nanobiotix 11/12/2020 $13.50 $16.98 25.78% VVOS Vivos Therapeutics 11/12/2020 $6.00 $8.99 49.83% HYFM Hydrofarm Holdings 10/12/2020 $20.00 $51.99 159.95% ABNB Airbnb, Inc. 10/12/2020 $68.00 $144.71 112.81% AI C3.ai, Inc. 9/12/2020 $42.00 $92.49 120.21% PUBM PubMatic, Inc. 9/12/2020 $20.00 $29.45 47.25% DASH DoorDash Inc 9/12/2020 $102.00 $189.51 85.79% SGTX Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. 4/12/2020 $18.00 $34.78 93.22% SEER Seer, Inc. 4/12/2020 $19.00 $56.46 197.16% SBTX Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. 4/12/2020 $21.00 $25.00 19.05% KNTE Kinnate Biopharma Inc. 3/12/2020 $20.00 $39.03 95.15%

(Source: Insider Opportunities based on Nasdaq data)

What the IPO bubble means for your portfolio

So, what should you do with this data?

This time is not different

History Doesn't Repeat Itself, but It Often Rhymes

This quote from Mark Twain is very true for the stock market today. There is no way that we will repeat the Black Monday of 1987 or dot-com crash of the 2000s, but it is very likely that future returns will rhyme with these periods given the recent IPO bubble.

Periods of extreme investor greediness (see: the average first day IPO return in December) are always punished. Valuations always reverse to their mean in the long term.

Don't get fooled by the media which tells you that we are in a new era because of the Fed stimuli and zero interest rates. This does NOT justify the current bull market. Let me explain...

If these valuations really provide more future upside then why do so many private investors sell their shares via IPOs instead of waiting for even higher valuations? Why do experienced investment banks value companies 1/2 cheaper than what the average investor wants to pay?

Many analysts imply that we have never seen so much stimuli as today, which is the catalyst for the bull market. I respectfully disagree with that.

The stimuli in 2008 has been very similar to 2020, as you can see in the table below. In fact, the relative change of the interest rate and Fed balance sheet has been more meaningful in 2008 than in 2020. The big difference is that the Nasdaq lost 40% of its value in 2008 compared to gaining this year.

Period 1-year yield before 1-year yield after bps change Fed balance sheet before Fed balance sheet after % change Nasdaq performance 2008 3.34% 0.37% -297 bps $891 bln $2240 bln 151% -40% 2020 1.59% 0.09% -150 bps $4174 bln $7363 bln 76.4% +40%

(Source: Insider Opportunities research based on FRED and Tradingview)

I believe that the reason for today's strong stock market performance, especially in the technology sector, can be almost entirely explained by investor greediness rather than fundamental reasons.

But there are still big opportunities in today's market

Following the herd by buying hyped stocks can be a very costly mistake which I strongly discourage investors to do.

However, selling out of all your stocks or going full short on the market is another mistake which can be as bad or even worse than the first one!

For example, one of our members at Insider Opportunities entirely sold out his positions in August after the extreme rally, despite my warnings that this is not a good idea. Back in August, investor sentiment was already very greedy, but we still experienced very strong months recently. This extreme greediness can hold on for several more months.

It is important to understand that in every market there are opportunities, even today. For example, value stocks did not suffer that much from the dot-com crisis. As you can see below, the value-focused Dow Jones index (DIA) and Russell index (IWM) outperformed the Nasdaq significantly back then.

(Source: Tradingview)

Today, we see big opportunities in value stocks, but even some undiscovered growth stocks.

Instead of betting against the smart money by buying overvalued IPOs, why don't you try to find undervalued, undiscovered stocks by following the smart money (insiders)?

Insiders are the high managers who are 24/7 busy with their company's financials and strategy. If they see that the market is undervaluing their company, they purchase their own shares which is filed by the SEC.

My research shows that over the past decade, insiders on average outperformed the S&P 500 index by 2.93% annually.

At Insider Opportunities, we created three algorithms to pick out the winning value, growth and dividend stocks from these hundreds insider purchases each month.

The stocks picked by these algorithms outperformed the S&P by 10.06%, 10.15% and 15.31% annually over the past decade. This year, their outperformance grew to 22.80%, 48.54% and 48.16%.

(Source: Insider Opportunities)

It is a truly unique strategy which can provide dozens of undiscovered opportunities in the market.

For example, we included small cap Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) in our portfolio early September after insiders purchased heavily and the stock was picked by our growth algorithm.

LSYN is the leading podcast hosting platform which is SaaS-based, generated annual revenue of 40.15% annually over the past years and has 87% gross profit margins. As the stock was moving under-the-radar from many investors, valuations were very low.

Even after our 42% gains on the stock, we still believe that LSYN is significantly undervalued at only 12.3x our expected free cash flows for 2021. Insiders keep buying shares heavily and we see much more room for share price gains over the coming months/years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.