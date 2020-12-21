The Untold Truth About REITs

It's no secret to my followers on Seeking Alpha that I'm a big proponent of REIT investing.

I believe that real estate is the best asset class in the world, and REITs put the superior economics of real estate on steroids:

They have a long history of outperforming the market and pay high income with only moderate risk.

I invest half of my net worth into the REITs recommended at High Yield Landlord, and I only do so because I believe that they provide the best risk-to-reward in today's market.

With that said, I would be lying to you if I said that it is all sunshine and rainbows in REITville.

Quite the opposite: We refuse to invest in most REITs because of management, balance sheet, property, and/or valuation issues.

There's an ugly side to the REIT sector that's often forgotten and this is what we will discuss today. This article is more theoretical in nature, but if you stick till the end, we think that it has the potential to save you many costly mistakes.

Poorly-Aligned REIT Management Teams

REITs can be managed internally or externally.

When a REIT is internally managed, it means that the management is hired as employees of the REIT. On the other hand, when a REIT is externally managed, the management is outsourced to an external company.

Small difference, right? Does it even matter?

Yes, it does!

This seemingly small difference is one of the main reasons why some REITs should be avoided, even despite offering mouth-watering yields and large discounts relative to peers.

The issue with most externally-managed REITs is that because their management is outsourced to another company, they suffer significant conflicts of interest, which hurt long-term performance.

They are not paid salaries based on the performance of the REIT.

They are paid fees based on the volume of assets under management.

As a result, externally-managed REITs will often push for growth simply because it increases their fees. Their interests are not the same as yours, and not surprisingly, externally-managed REITs have done poorly in the long run.

This is only my opinion, but I believe that the RMR (RMR) managed REITs are conflicted and should be avoided, even despite their low valuations. This includes Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC):

Data by YCharts

Over one of the strongest bull markets ever, OPI and DHC have managed to return a negative 20-40%, while the average of the REIT (VNQ) sector returned over 300%.

This is a great example of why you should avoid poorly-managed REITs at all costs. Alignment of interest should be your No. 1 concern when buying REITs.

To this day, there are many bullish articles written on OPI, DHC, and other externally managed REITs. The thesis always is the same: They trade at low valuations and high yields. Yet, the end result is nearly always the same: Dividend cuts, lack of per-share growth, dilutive equity raises, and more underperformance.

Overleverage and Lack of Full Cycle Perspective

Today, most REITs have resilient balance sheets. They learned their lesson from the 2008-2009 crisis and deleveraged to prepare for the next black swan, which was the COVID-19 crisis.

However, some REITs still lack this full cycle perspective and took too much leverage to boost returns during the past years.

This is nearly always a mistake when you look at returns over a full cycle. There's no point in earning good returns in a few years if you then get crushed in the next recession.

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) is a great example of that: It did much better than Prologis (PLD) and other industrial REITs in 2019 because business was good and its high leverage resulted in greater returns. However, then came the pandemic, and you can clearly see the impact of its higher leverage on full cycle returns:

Data by YCharts

Any REIT can outperform in a given year, but what's more challenging is to outperform over the full cycle.

Looking back, most of my mistakes in REIT investing have been caused by overleverage. In the long run, it's nearly always preferable to earn a safe and growing 6% yield from a conservatively-financed REIT than a flat and risky 9% yield from an overleveraged REIT.

To give you an example: In the net lease sector, today, the 6% yield would be W.P Carey (WPC) which has a strong BBB rated balance sheet, and the 9% yield would go to Global Net Lease (GNL) with its more heavily leveraged balance sheet. We think that WPC is a much better opportunity.

Challenged Property Sectors With Questionable Prospects

Many REITs invest in hotels, office buildings, and retail properties. Others also invest in senior housing and coastal apartment communities which are overbuilt at the moment.

Investors need to remember that when you buy REITs, you are investing in real estate at the end of the day. And some properties may become obsolete or require significant capex to keep them in demand.

The best example of that is lower quality malls. CBL has already filed for bankruptcy protection, a first in REITville in over 10 years, and Washington Prime Group (WPG) could be next if this crisis carries on. We took our loss and got out of WPG at $5.43 in 2019. Lucky timing, but still an expensive lesson:

Data by YCharts

Over time, we expect weak malls to get weaker and strong malls to get stronger. Quality is king in an oversupplied market, and therefore, we would only recommend investing in the highest-quality mall REITs: Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG). They also are deeply discounted so there is no need to speculate with the lower quality mall REITs.

The same applies to office and hotel REITs.

When investing in challenged property sectors, it's crucial to favor Class A properties with good locations and strong tenants.

On the other hand, when you invest in hot property sectors like industrial, you can afford to take a riskier position in Class B properties with STAG Industrial (STAG) as an example.

Valuations are Not Always Compelling

Today, a lot of REITs trade at significant discounts to fair value. However, this is not true for all REITs.

As an example, we believe that the market is today pricing single-family rental REITs at an excessive premium relative to apartment REITs.

The market is convinced that the flight to suburbs will continue for years to come. We believe that big cities will bounce back faster than expected and therefore, we would favor apartment REITs at their discounted valuations.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is up by nearly 20% this year whereas AvalonBay (AVB) is down by close to 20% - that's a large performance gap:

Data by YCharts

Similarly, we think most data center REITs are richly priced. A lot of investors think that tech = high growth, but data centers aren't the growth engines that investors imagine them to be. Digital Realty (DLR), CyrusOne (CONE), and Equinix (EQIX) were overpriced early this summer and have dropped by 10%-20% as a result of it. Even now, they still aren't the "great deals" that they may appear to be:

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line: To Succeed, You Need to be Selective

Being successful in active REIT investing isn't easy. Most REITs suffer some issues, whether it is their management alignment, balance sheet resilience, property quality, or valuation.

At High Yield Landlord, we do our best to find the right balance between of all these factors. When you have the right balance, your investment results can improve materially: