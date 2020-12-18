Source: Google Images

As we are confronted with another potential wave of COVID as well as increasing economic and political uncertainty, investors are keen to identify new opportunities that thrive amidst a COVID embroiled economic environment. Many companies in the consumer defensive investment sector exhibit strong investment allure as a result of their revenue stability, low volatility, and resistance to business disruption. CVS Health (CVS) is a prime example of such a company. With annual revenues of $257 billion a year, CVS is a formidable behemoth in the healthcare industry boasting substantial vertical integration across the retail, online, health wellness, and pharmacy segments. CVS promises a recession-resistant investment opportunity. The company boasts a competition resistant business, an encouraging growth outlook, strong financials, and the stock is considerably undervalued.

Investment Thesis

CVS remains the market leader in the retail & online pharmaceutical healthcare distribution category. The company monopolizes a substantial portion of the prescription drug delivery market, far surpassing close competitors. In the pharmacy and health benefits space, CVS displays a number of distinct business advantages that reinforce strong business performance and revenue expansion moving forward.

Business Advantages

CVS will continue to exert dominance in the retail pharmacy segment. With close to 10,000 retail pharmacies and 1,100 MinuteClinic health checkup locations distributed all across the United States, CVS has developed engrained customer & market relationships unrivaled by competitors. CVS is highly resistant to market share erosion. In fact, more than 70% of the U.S. population lives within three miles of a CVS pharmacy, 80 million CVS patients are enrolled in text messaging, CVS makes 700k visits to homes and community settings a year, and 1 in 3 Americans or more than 100 million people interact with CVS on an annual basis. Based on proximity, convenience, and visibility, CVS leverages an enduring customer base of significant magnitude. CVS has cultivated an entrenched market position with very few competitors aside from Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) and OptumRx. In fact, the largest three pharmacy benefit managers CVS, Express Scripts, and OptumRX occupy 75% of the market (180 million enrollees) with CVS alone occupying 30% of the market. It's clear that CVS continues to be an industry stalwart.

From an overarching business standpoint, CVS also displays strong advantages stemming from product advantages, broadened revenue diversification, and good executive oversight. CVS performs essential health services subject to inelastic demand; the products that CVS predominately sells including medications, insurance, as well as medical treatments are essential goods and services needed by consumers regardless of market externalities. This results in a highly stable underlying business.

Even amidst the current pandemic, CVS's revenues will remain highly stable and poised for expansion. CVS's revenues were only down 1% in the most recent quarter of 2020, but retail revenues were up 6.9% year over year and healthcare benefit revenues were up 9% year over year. CVS has entered into agreements with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to initially distribute Pfizer (PFE) COVID vaccines beginning December 21 to roughly 2 million people in long-term care facilities. CVS stands to make $16.94 for initial doses and $23.39 for secondary doses. After vaccines are available and authorized for widespread use, CVS stands to deliver a strong 1st and 2nd quarter 2020 performance as the company distributes vaccines to the general population across its 9,000+ retail locations. CVS has also expanded Covid-19 testing; the company has more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites at its pharmacies and has administered more than 6 million tests.

CVS also exhibits significant revenue diversification through the company's vast array of healthcare services. CVS provides retail, online, omnichannel pharmaceutical product delivery, offers healthcare, dental, and vision insurance, and also conducts primary care medical services. CVS's product offering is largely synergistic in nature featuring customer revenue maximization and recurring sales. When someone goes to the store to fill a prescription at a CVS location, they are also inclined to check their blood pressure, get insurance, get a vaccine, perform a wellness check, or physical health checkup. Customers often visit CVS locations multiple times to refill prescriptions increasing the probability of ancillary revenue opportunities. In-store customer interactions are slated to increase amidst growing widespread vaccinations; CVS mandates that consumers come to stores to get vaccinated, which will potentially increase retail sales, health visits, and insurance enrollees.

From an executive oversight standpoint, CVS has displayed outstanding performance across key areas including the Aetna acquisition and expansion of the CVS MinuteClinic program. CVS's acquisition of Aetna enabled CVS to enter the highly lucrative patient care segment. Before the Aetna merger, CVS already had created 1,100 MinuteClinics within their pharmacy locations, offering wellness checkups, health screenings, treatment of minor illnesses, and vaccinations. The Aetna merger enabled CVS to also offer more comprehensive health services including high-risk care, transitional care, as well as treatment of common chronic diseases such as depression, asthma, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. CVS was already providing patient care, so amalgamating insurance offerings enabled CVS to boost revenues per customer. Driving synergies between insurance offerings and health and wellness visits is a very tactful strategy on the part of management as it maximizes revenues from CVS's customer base and transforms one-time prescription purchases into recurring insurance revenues. When you go to a CVS location to fill a prescription, you are presented with large out-of-pocket costs if you don't have insurance but CVS now provides customers with the option to sign up for an insurance program at any CVS location. This enables CVS to not only deliver increased revenues but further consolidate customer healthcare needs under CVS services.

CVS's continued expansion of its MinuteClinic program will provide enduring future revenue growth. CVS's 1,100 MinuteClinics are appealing to consumers as visits cost substantially less than a doctor's visit and MinuteClinics offer very convenient scheduling. CVS clinics are open seven days a week including weekends and evenings, providing customers greater scheduling flexibility in not having to schedule an appointment. The average visit to a CVS MinuteClinic enables customers to treat minor injuries, illnesses, provide screening and monitoring, address skin conditions, get vaccinations, and wellness physicals. CVS is a superior cost option than traditional private practice medicine; CVS will charge $50-$130 for an uninsured visit whereas the average uninsured doctor's visit will cost $300-$600. Furthermore, from a revenue standpoint, CVS's positioning in the lucrative healthcare segment will ostensibly boost profit margins as healthcare services involve relatively minimal expenses including fixed staff and operational costs. The company can continue to integrate clinics into existing stores allowing CVS to maximize the revenue generated per square foot. Trained CVS healthcare employees can also offer health insurance packages and prescribe medications to further monetize patients.

Revenue Growth Trajectory

CVS has sustained continued revenue expansion for decades, reinforcing the company's success in health, service, and pharmaceutical-related offerings. Although margins have decreased in the short term as a result of continued store investments and building the company's health care infrastructure, in the long run, margins will be poised for long-term expansion. CVS's Aetna integration enabled CVS to enter the profitable insurance business, a relatively low capex business with high ROI, enabling CVS to provide a supplemental margin boost to its bottom line. Whereas CVS's retail sales have only experienced slight growth, the company has successfully differentiated itself with health care and pharmaceutical offerings, enabling better margins and higher revenues. CVS has combined current pharmaceutical offerings, health insurance with Aetna, and existing MinuteClinics to further monopolize the healthcare and services industry.

Steady top and bottom line revenue expansion will continue long into the future, the healthcare synergy with Aetna as well as beneficial macroeconomic factors will provide tailwinds to CVS's underlying business. Healthcare costs have steadily increased for decades. This trend will perpetuate long into the future especially given that a large percentage of the American population is reaching retirement age and consequently needing more treatments for a diverse array of ailments. National health spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent per year through 2018-27 and will reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027, safely delivering at minimum a mid-single-digit CAGR for CVS. CVS will benefit from significant increases in prescription, health services, and insurance needs over the coming years. Additionally, a significant portion of CVS's net revenue is derived directly from Medicare, Medicaid and other government-sponsored health care assistance programs. Especially with the new democratic administration taking office soon, the general expectation is an impetus for even more coverage and spending, certainly not material reductions in spending. This assures increased revenues stemming from broader federally insured healthcare services.

Financial Assessment

In addition to fundamental business advantages, CVS exhibits venerable financial characteristics. The company boasts $32 billion in liquidity, a manageable debt load of $67 billion (largely precipitated by the Aetna acquisition) which is still well covered by operating cash flow at 22% coverage. CVS exhibits a sustainable debt to equity ratio of 1:1, not uncharacteristic of S&P 500 industry peers, and overall from the financial side, CVS appears very strong. Furthermore, CVS was exhibited consistent year over year revenue expansion for more than three decades. Irrespective of economic calamities or what was happening in the world, CVS consistently increased revenues as the company's pharmaceutical items are non-discretionary, customers need them for their own health and in many cases to survive with conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, hypothyroid, anxiety, bacterial infections, insomnia, etc. CVS's highly recession-resistant businesses ensure stable revenue growth prospects, providing investors with a sense of security amidst the harshest of economic calamities and market conditions. Best of all, CVS is significantly undervalued, CVS trades at a very reasonable P/E ratio of 11.5, and based on a discounted cash flow valuation, CVS's current share price of $71.58 is far below the future cash flow value of $159.16, implying an undervaluation of 55%.

Final Determination

CVS demonstrates strong growth opportunities in the company's healthcare and service offerings. The company's formidable retail presence, Aetna integration, pharmaceutical product sales, and healthcare offerings reinforce a capable and competitively entrenched business operation. CVS makes a worthwhile investment, the company's anti-recessionary business, strong underlying business, and stable growth prospects elicit strong investment appeal. CVS is significantly undervalued and demonstrates a great growth runway. CVS remains a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.