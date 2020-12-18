After the bell on Thursday, we received fiscal third quarter results from BlackBerry (BB). Recently, the stock has been one of the market's biggest winners after a partnership was announced with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services. However, ongoing results have continued to struggle, and Q3's numbers show that things aren't getting better right now.

For the quarter, non-GAAP revenue came in at $224 million. This was a slight miss of analyst estimates, and the street average had come down by $10 million since the previous terrible report. This number also represented a 20% year over year decline. On a GAAP basis, software/services revenue dropped to $162 million from $185 million a year earlier, while licensing revenue was down from $82 million to $56 million.

On the bottom line, the company reported an adjusted profit of 2 cents per share, beating the street's estimate for a penny loss. The company has not missed on the bottom line in many years, and this non-GAAP figure included the usual number of major adjustments. For example, stock based compensation of $12 million was more than the total $11 million profit reported, as management continues to exclude this key expense from its headline results. On a GAAP basis, the company had an operating loss of $32 million, excluding the quarterly debt adjustment.

Perhaps the worst part of this report was that the company's key metrics continue to weaken, as detailed in the graphic below. As a reminder, all three of these figures declined sequentially from Q1 to Q2 as well. Management keeps talking about building momentum, but these numbers obviously don't show that. The company's Q3 presentation also referenced the Ivy deal as a Q3 achievement, yet the deal was not struck until the first day of fiscal Q4. That slideshow also showed strong software/services growth, but yet it was talking about a number achieved in the previous fiscal year. Current numbers are much worse.

(Source: BlackBerry Q2 and Q3 presentations, here and here)

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, BlackBerry continues to see its competition do much better. Crowdstrike (CRWD) recently reported that it's Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") increased 81% year-over-year and grew to $907.4 million, with net new ARR of $117 million. Crowdstrike also raised its yearly revenue guidance significantly yet again, while BlackBerry just reported its ARR is declining sequentially. BlackBerry management only reiterated guidance of around $950 million for the fiscal year, which would be a decline of more than 13%.

On the balance sheet front, cash and investments declined to $757 million. This was due to the refinancing of the debentures, which now are on the balance sheet at a value of $459 million ($365 million were sold initially). Net cash generated from operating activities was $29 million. There is not a ton of financial flexibility here, considering 57.5% of the asset base is tied up in either goodwill or intangible assets. Total deferred revenue also declined sequentially, showing another weakness in the business.

After closing at $8.26 on Thursday, shares tumbled in Friday's trading to $7.16 at time of writing. The recent high after the AWS IVY deal was $9.69, so shares have lost a majority of their recent gains. Under John Chen's time at the helm, have significantly underperformed the overall market and many other names and related sectors out there.

In the end, it was another rough quarter for BlackBerry. The company missed heavily reduced revenue estimates, showing a major year over year top line decline. Another large GAAP loss was reported, and all key financial metrics got worse yet again. Management continues to talk a big game, but the overall results just aren't there. With IVY not likely to be a major contributor for another couple of years, the company has a long way to go as its competitors continue to do much better. Shares fell Friday as investors digested the latest results, realizing this is not a name that is going to do much better in the very near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.