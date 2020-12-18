Switched treasury reserve from cash to Bitcoin, making three substantial purchases of bitcoin over the last four months.

Background

There are times when companies are overvalued due to promise, potential, predictions, etc. This often makes sense as we often say that you invest on potential, not past. There are also times where companies are overvalued due to hype, and without much promise. MicroStrategy seems to be the latter (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Let me paint a picture for you. You are a global enterprise software company that has been successful for decades, but in the last 5-6 years, you have watched your platform and revenues begin to decline, despite the global market you partake in nearly doubling. Your platform and product has been top in class for over a decade, but your revenues cannot seem to keep up with market growth. You are in a good position in terms of debt to equity, and have a good sized cash position. With roughly $450 million in cash, you have ample opportunity to overhaul your product and do some R&D and attempt to improve your bottom line. What do you do?

Buying Bitcoin Does Not Make You an Expert at Bitcoin

MSTR’s management decided that the best plan of action would be to “pivot into the business of Bitcoin''. Yes, a global enterprise software company is now a “bitcoin company”, and they are not employing bitcoin engineers, or mining bitcoin, or anything of that nature, but are simply converting their treasury reserves into highly volatile bitcoin.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael J Saylor said, “MicroStrategy has recognized bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset that can be superior to cash and accordingly has made bitcoin the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy”.

For everyone out there who thinks that bitcoin is a great treasury reserve, and loves this move, we understand that their are definitely arguments that can be made for and against this move, but one of the first questions we asked was, ~“did MSTR management just wake up one day back in August and decide that they were qualified to speculate in bitcoin with virtually their entire cash balance and do they have any idea what they are doing?”.

Our thesis is NO, they do not know what they are doing and here are a few reasons we think MSTR is overvalued at current prices.

Side Note: MSTR is joined by SQ (NYSE:SQ) and SRI (NYSE:SRI) as companies converting part or all of their treasury reserves to bitcoin over the last several months.

Current Numbers

MSTR invested roughly $475 million into bitcoin over three transactions taking place in August, September, and December.

BTC Transactions Date Cost Amount Est Purchase Price 8/11/2020 $ 250,000,000.00 21,454.00 $ 11,652.84 9/14/2020 $ 175,000,000.00 16,796.00 $ 10,419.15 12/4/2020 $ 50,000,000.00 2,574.00 $ 19,425.02

Below is how shareholders are currently exposed to this investment.

BTC as Portion of Equity Position Cost $ 475,000,000.00 Current Value $ 791,303,839.204 Num BTC per Share 0.004405 Curr BTC Price $ 19,383.30 BTC growth per share $ 34.13 Total BTC Value per share $ 85.39 Curr Num of Shares 9,266,964

On August 10, the day before their initial purchase, MSTR was trading at a market cap valuation of $1.297 billion. As of December 10, they are now trading at a market cap valuation of $2.59 billion. They went from trading around $122/share to $288 share, a $1.5 billion increase in market cap valuation credited due to a $265mm increase in their bitcoin investment value.

Back to Basics

Since peaking in 2014, revenue has been declining year over year and with estimates of $474mm and $479mm for FY2020 and FY2021, this trend is not predicted to change.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $ 455 $ 562 $ 595 $ 576 $ 580 $ 530 $ 512 $ 505 $ 498 $ 486 Gross Income 348.486 409.538 441.814 437.319 444.62 428.761 419.014 407.894 395.839 383.453 COGS 106.091 152.612 152.792 138.569 135.21 101.108 93.147 96.649 101.799 102.874 $ 348 $ 410 $ 442 $ 437 $ 445 $ 429 $ 419 $ 408 $ 396 $ 383

P/E, P/S, Who Cares?

We realize it is not 1986 anymore and that the Price to Earnings Ratio does not carry the clout in today’s market that it once did, but MSTR P/E is currently spiking at 2000, nearly 50x its 5-year average of 34x. In comparison, the US software industry carries an average P/E of 53xwhile US stocks currently carry a P/E of 19x. MSTR is extremely overvalued based on this number.

The same can be said about their Price to Sales Ratio. The US software industry carries an average P/S 2.72x and prior to their bitcoin purchase, MSTR had a P/S of 2.65x. Today, that has doubled to 5.77x since the first announcement of their initial bitcoin purchase.

Tender Offer

In mid September, MSTR executed a modified dutch auction to buyback shares at up to $140/share. They ended up repurchasing 432,313 shares at an aggregate cost of $60 million.

Back to Bitcoin

We had to read the following headline several times to believe it.

MicroStrategy Completes $650 Million Offering of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

First, we want to acknowledge that these terms are friendly towards MicroStrategy. The actual terms of the convertible debt do not bother us. What bothers us is the reason behind the raise.

These notes are convertible to 2.5126 shares of MSTR class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes. This is a conversion price of approximately $397.99/share, more than a 37% premium to where MSTR last traded.

MSTR, an enterprise software company just took on $650 million in new debt to finance the purchase of more bitcoin. Assuming they use these proceeds exclusively to purchase more bitcoin, MSTR would have roughly $1.3 billion in bitcoin. The current market cap of total bitcoin sits around $350 billion.

At current market cap, $2.59 bil, an investor looking for bitcoin exposure through MicroStrategy is entering as if the treasury bitcoin has increased by $139.53/share, or over 4x the actual change in bitcoin.

Fair Valuation

Based on the tender offer, the market accepted $140 as a fair valuation of operating assets which included the $456mm in cash.

$475mm of their current assets transitioned to bitcoin which is now worth $791mm, for a gain of $265mm.

Translating to per share, this gain equates to $27.92/share.

So for MSTR stock price to properly account for market’s expectations for their underlying business and actual growth in MSTR’s BTC position, it should be priced at $174.13

The new debt offering further reduces this valuation due to significantly increased leverage risk. These new senior debt holders will be the first in line to get paid from this $650mm investment in new bitcoin and possibly part or all of the existing bitcoin position if bitcoin drops below the purchase price. Equity holders will only see any value from this offering if bitcoin is above the purchase price at maturity.

Could MSTR just be ahead of a new normal?

2017/2018 was the last time bitcoin dominated the headlines and really spiked. The back half of 2020 is seeing a similar trend. What if MSTR is just ahead of the market? What if they actually are some of the smartest people in the room and they are seeing value where others cannot grasp it? What if the predictions of bitcoin reaching $1 million a coin by 2025 come true? We can “what if” this decision all we want, and perhaps MSTR is a future case in a class of 2030 MBA program. “The Smartest Ones on the Street” or “What in the World Were They Thinking”. It is not fair to only mention the “bad things that can happen” regarding MSTR. They truly could be onto something here. If bitcoin continues to thrive and grow, and become a more normalized asset, decreasing historical volatility, etc, then MSTR could be an early adopter of a legitimate future normalized business asset class. Perhaps our 1986, or even 2012 mindset are blocking us from seeing the next generation and revolution of business. Although we do not think this is the case as of yet, it is certainly a possibility.

Managing Our Position

We are not short shares of MSTR, but are long several PUTs. Our strikes range from $100 to $330 for the April 2021 expiration. We selected this expiration based on our belief that bitcoin is a cyclical, volatile asset class that will continue to see substantial swings. At current market cap, $2.59 bil, an investor looking for bitcoin exposure through MicroStrategy is entering as if the treasury bitcoin has increased by $139.53/share, or over 4x the actual change in bitcoin. We believe the market will realize this and bring the price of MSTR down so that it moves in lock step with the actual value of bitcoin. We have targeted exit points at 20%, 30%, and 50% profit targets based on our belief of MSTR declining to its fair valuation over the next few months as bitcoin investment news fades and people realize the revenue and cash flow issues are real problems moving forward. We also have a soft stop loss of roughly 30% which we believe gives us the time and wiggle room needed for our analysis to come to fruition.

Conclusion

MicroStrategy is significantly overvalued based on its current assets and business operations. We feel that you are currently paying upwards of a 75% premium at current price levels and we feel that $174/share is a fair valuation based on revenue growth and true value of their bitcoin investment. This is not an ideal investment to get bitcoin exposure, and MicroStrategy is not an investment firm. We feel that they should be returning cash to investors, not speculating on bitcoin with their treasury reserve. We cannot predict how this experiment will play out, but we can assert what we feel is a fair valuation. Time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MSTR.

Additional disclosure: We are not short shares of MSTR, however, we have initiated several long PUTS across multiple expirations and strikes.