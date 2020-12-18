Our focus is on semiconductor stocks since their implied price range forecasts are currently the best bets of Market-Maker institutional-client block-trade orders.

This is all about near-term (next 3 months) likely stock prices, not technology or competition.

Investment Thesis

Outdated portfolio management strategies focused on "income" carelessly defined as dividends or yields from interest-bearing securities require in today's markets excessive capital commitments to provide often-sought, needed spendable cash.

Even when spending needs are not immediate, the tax-driven label is horribly misguided when the additional few percent sought by the dividend-income focus quite often are offset in a year's time by multiples of as much capital erosion in the marketplace.

Those market moves typically provide price gains each year several times the size of investing-management-industry "long-term-trend" price growth annually. Nice trick if that could be done without embedded price declines. Declines forced upon "buy & hold" favorite-strategy followers.

But to capture the gains requires "marketing timing!" doesn't it? And everyone knows that can't be done.

No. What is required is individual specific stock timing. What Market-Makers [MMs] are required to do to protect themselves in every block-trade, every day. Like it or not, those "big-institution" trades are what move and set market prices.

This article tells you what they now (this date) think are likely price ranges for several semiconductor stocks in the next 3-4 months. Both higher and lower extremes, so you have a sense of the Risk and Reward balance they see the market reacting to.

Try and get credible "street" estimates for likely stock price-drawdowns, any time.

The MMs' best-capturable-upside price change semiconductor stock now is Semtech Corporation (SMTC). Its MM-implied prospects are directly comparable with others because what is being compared is only what is quite important to most investors, market prices.

History provides what has happened in the past 5 years when prior risk-reward balances like today's have been seen. They offer potential repeats, not contractual guarantees. All are subject to the uncertainty of coming changes in the forecast-horizon period of 3 months. If you have better guidance, due diligence says you ought to use it.

Here is a public description of SMTC:

Company description "Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

Comparisons With other Semiconductor Stocks

Figure 1.

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by market makers with short positions in each of the stocks and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from MXIM at location [6] to the 'market-average" notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [19] to TSM at [22] to DIOD at [32]. Our principal interest is in SMTC at [14].

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from market maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work.

Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen," and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts [B] to [C] for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes [I] from their prior forecasts with the same proportions [G] of today's up-to-down prospects.

Figure 2.

Source: Author

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F], so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and contrasts SMTC's capital gain prospects with the others.

Comparisons of the odds for, and sizes of, profit from positions in Figure 2 are set out in the odds vs. payoffs map of Figure 3:

Figure 3.

(used with permission)

Like Figure 1, best positions in this map are down and to the right. All of the stocks in that lower-right row are actively-traded institutional favorites, including SMTC at location [5].

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With a committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

But it is important to have the go-nogo decision criteria clearly in mind to apply fairly to each of the available investment candidates. And their attributes need to be stated in terms that are directly comparable to other employable candidates.

We hope to offer selection criteria that aid the investor in framing their investment selection decision parameters fairly and consistently. We believe that the simple TERMD active investment portfolio management discipline works well in the holding period involvement that our information capture process provides. TERMD is explained in the article titled "How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline" in my SA blog.

The semiconductor stocks in Figure 2 produce a wide array of technology products, allowing investing observers with a similarly-wide set of experiences the opportunity to have valuation convictions suitable under many varieties of coming uncertainties.

The one risk protection with best agreement of effectiveness is diversification, which is why we present a number of good capital gain alternatives to employ.

Conclusion

Among the top-ranked stocks in Figure 2, our capital-gain-seeking preference is for Semtech Corporation basked up by any of the higher-ranked Column [R] alternatives.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidence of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in our SA Blog. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.