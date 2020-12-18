We believe the market is not aware of or has not digested these nuances and that, if so, the stock would be trading much higher.

Others have referenced this valuation and we generally agree with their thoughts, but this article shows the actual calculations and assumptions that get you to 3.3x EBITDA.

Investors appear to be missing the over $1 billion of financial assets that more than offset the debt and preferred.

We thought it would be helpful to point out some of the key metrics associated with RILY shares. On the morning of December 17th, the company reported that it expects 2020 “Operating adjusted EBITDA” to be $285MM to $290MM. In terms of what “operating” EBITDA means, the company excludes investment gains or losses to give investors a better sense of the free cash flow generating power of its ongoing operations. We note that EBITDA would be higher if one were to include investment gain/losses for both the Q4 and full year 2020 as the company reported that it expects $80MM of investment gains in Q4. (We expected this gain as key underlying investments in RILY’s portfolio that we track closely have been shown strong improvements in fundamentals of late.)

Now that we have covered the whole idea of operating EBITDA, we should clarify one other unique aspect of calculating RILY’s Enterprise Value (EV) to EBITDA multiple. Given that we are using operating EBITDA, and not including the benefit from RILY’s investment portfolio, we have chosen to treat its investment securities and loans held as “cash” for purposes of calculating RILY’s EV. Thus, the numerator and denominator in the EV/EBITDA calculation are then on an apples-to-apples basis. Note that based on comments on past earnings conference calls, we believe the company’s largest shareholder Bryant Riley and the rest of the management team and board of directors use the same method for valuing the stock when considering share repurchases. (Side note: The company repurchased 7% of shares outstanding in the first three quarters of the year and we believe it has made further purchases this quarter given the strong operating cash flow and recent insider purchases.)

So in order to show what we view as a proper EV calculation, we listed the pertinent balance sheet line items as of September 30. Note that the only adjustment we made was to add a plug line to write up the value of investments by $80MM given that the company just announced an expectation of $80MM of investment gains for Q4. Note that the company also announced Q4 operating EBITDA of $100MM to $105MM so Q4 operating cash flow will add materially to the company’s cash and investments balances. Out of conservatism, we did not make this adjustment, but look forward to re-running the calculations in early 2021.

The calculations below show the resulting EV and EV/EBITDA multiple applying the operating EBITDA that RILY just announced:

RILY Assets and Debt Sept. 30, 20020 (in 1,000s) Cash and equivalents 169,676 Restricted cash 1,410 Due from clearing brokers 19,589 Securities and other investments owned, at fair value 459,480 Loans receivable, at fair value 344,339 Write up of investment value based on 12/17 press release 80,000 Total cash and investment assets that more than offset debt and preferred stock 1,074,494 Notes payable 714 Term loan 5,242 Senior notes payable 854,926 Total debt 860,882 Preferred stock 95,773 Total debt and preferred stock 956,655 Total cash and investments net of debt and preferred stock 117,839 Shares outstanding 27,050 Market cap at stock price of $39.50 1,068,493 Total Enterprise Value (Market cap less net cash and investments) 950,654 2020 Operating EBITDA (mid point of guidance) 287,500 EV/EBITDA 3.31x

While RILY is a unique collection of businesses, we should note here that none of them require much capital expenditure. Indeed, the company only spent capex $1.5MM in the first nine months of this year. One problem we have with an EV/EBITDA valuation framework is that it does not account for capex so it makes equities with high capex look comparatively cheaper than they really are and equities with low capex look comparatively more expensive than they really are. Thus, given RILY’s low capex, a 3.3x multiple is astonishingly low, especially in the current market. (Perhaps when we have more time we will write an article detailing the free cash flow (FCF) generating power of RILY and go into detail on some of the counter cyclical aspects of its platform that provide a naturally hedged stream of FCF.)

No matter how much Jay Powell suggests otherwise, we are not going to apply high multiples to our longs. So when thinking about a price objective, we apply an EBITDA multiple of just 7.0x, which again is comparatively cheap most of the U.S. equity universe especially when we consider the low capex:

What stock price is required for 7.0x EBITDA? (1,000s) EV at that value (7.0 x $287.5MM) 2,012,500 Market cap required ($2.01 billion plus $117.8MM of net cash and investments) 2,130,339 Share price required (market cap divided by 27.05MM shares) 78.75 Upside from $39.50 99%

Thus, we believe RILY shares can double again and still be considered cheap on a relative and absolute basis. We do not have space here to get into a detailed FCF valuation analysis, but will touch briefly on it. First note, that RILY’s reported operating EBITDA adds back stock comp but we do not count that add back as FCF as we are trying to asses FCF that is accreting value to shareholders. (We did not make that adjustment to the EBITDA calculations above as we wanted the numbers in that analysis to match the EBITDA that readers see in RILY’s press releases for simplicity sake, but readers can make their own adjustment if they choose to.) So we calculate ongoing FCF generating power for RILY as being Operating EBITDA less stock comp less taxes less interest expense less capex less preferred dividends. On that basis, we believe RILY’s recently issued guidance equates to FCF per share of over $5.00 per share for 2020. We note that annualizing the Q4 guidance generates a FCF per share calculation of over $8.00 per share. However, while recent additions to the platform will actually create higher steady state FCF going forward, we also understand the “episodic” nature of some elements of RILY’s platform and do not model for blockbuster results every quarter. That said, we feel increasingly confident that FCF power per share for 2021 as calculated on our basis should be $6.00 per share or higher, perhaps materially higher. Note that using a FCF number of $6.50 per share for 2021 and applying a 8.5% FCF yield, generates a stock price of $76.47. This slightly lower target makes sense given that the $78.75 price target we generated above by using a 7.0x EBITDA multiple was done using the company’s EBITDA number that adds back stock comp. Either way you slice it, we believe that RILY shares can roughly double again and still be cheap on cash flow metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RILY.