JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine is another potential catalysts - with an interim data readout expected very soon. JNJ will operate a not-for-profit pricing strategy, but there's arguably more upside here.

Pandemic pressure have hit Medical Devices hard in 2020 - sales are down ~15% - but these ought to be recouped rapidly if pandemic pressures ease.

The company operates three divisions - its smallest is Consumer Health - its Pharmaceuticals division is the largest, generating >$40bn of revenues per annum. Medical Devices generates ~$25bn.

Investment Thesis

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) shareholders ought to be looking toward 2021 with optimism and investors looking to open a position in the ~$400bn market cap pharmaceutical could do worse than to open a position at the current share price of $153, in my view.

Analyst consensus 12-month target price for JNJ is $174, and while I think that might be somewhat high for a stock whose all-time peak trading price - achieved in April this year - is $155, based on the DCF analysis I will present in this article, I would broadly concur.

I also will analyze the company's performance through 2020 so far and explore some of the key catalysts, tailwinds and headwinds I expect JNJ to encounter over the next 12 months and longer term, including the company's COVID-19 vaccine - which may provide a key interim data readout before the end of this year, and, if approved, may be able to provide 1bn doses in 2021, and ~100m doses to the US government - the shape of the company's post pandemic recovery, and its Medical Devices sector in particular, its issues with drug pricing and litigation, flat growth trajectory, and its partnered (via subsidiary Janssen) and proprietary drug-development pipeline.

JNJ Company Overview - The Biggest Beast In The Pharma Jungle With Less Debt And A More Balanced Portfolio

Johnson & Johnson is probably best known for its Consumer Health division - which includes the paracetamol treatment Tylenol, mouthwash Listerine, Band-Aid, Pepcid and countless others across skincare, oral care, baby care, women's health, and wound care products - but this division only accounts for ~17% of the company's revenues - or $13.9bn of revenues in FY19.

JNJ's Pharmaceutical division is its largest - accounting for $42.2bn - or ~51% of revenues in FY19, and it's spread primarily across immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular.

JNJ's third and final division is Medical Devices, which covers interventional, orthopaedic, hip, knee, trauma, spine, surgical and vision solutions, accounting for ~32% of revenues in FY19. Overall, JNJ makes ~53% of its sales in the US, 23% in Europe, 6% in the Western Hemisphere minus US, and 18% across the rest of the world.

The company's $82.1bn of revenues earned in FY19 is substantially more than any other major pharmaceutical - Pfizer (PFE) is next, with $51bn of revenues in FY19, followed by Novartis (NOVN) ($47.5bn), Merck & Co (MRK) ($46.6bn) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) ($43bn),

Major Pharmaceuticals key financials and investment ratios compared. Source - my calculations using data from Google Finance, TradingView.

As we can see above, JNJ's market cap valuation of ~$395bn is not far off being double that of its closest rival, Novartis ($226bn), making it the big beast of the pharmaceutical jungle, but by most other measures it's hard to separate out major pharmaceuticals based on their performance.

For example, in terms of EBITDA multiple, all 12 of the companies in my table are tightly bunched between 10x - 20x, with six companies trading at 13x or 14x earnings. It's the same story with PE ratios - with most companies in a range between 20x - 30x, and price to sales - bunched around a range of 3x to 6x.

JNJ's dividend payout ratio also is about average for the sector, at 2.7%, with only AbbVie offering a substantially higher yield, at ~4.8%, although JNJ management announced a 6.3% quarterly increase in April - it's 58th consecutive annual increase - to $4.4 per annum.

Although JNJ's debt to equity ratio is quite modest - at 59% - compared to rivals, the company, unsurprisingly given its size, is not acquisition led and is unlikely to prioritize M&A going forward, which makes it a potentially safer buy than e.g. AbbVie or Bristol Myers Squibb, which are both highly leveraged owing to their respective $63bn deal for Allergan and $74bn deal to acquire Celgene.

Another point of difference is that JNJ does not have a single product that accounts for more than 10% of sales, which again may make the company a less risky investment option than some of its rivals.

AbbVie's deal for Allergan, for example, was made in reaction to the impending patent expiration (in 2023) of its immunology best-seller Humira ($19.1bn of sales in FY19), which accounts for >55% of the company's entire revenues, while blood thinner Eliquis ($7.9bn of sales in FY19) and multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid make up respectively ~27% and ~25% of Bristol Myers Squibb's total sales, and the PDL1 inhibitor Keytruda - indicated for a range of cancers, and making sales of $11.1bn in FY19, makes up nearly 25% of Merck's revenues.

The downside of a lack of leverage and absence of mega-blockbuster selling assets is that JNJ's growth has been broadly flat in recent years. The company grew revenues by 7% between 2017-18, but only by 1% the following year, and owing to pandemic pressures, JNJ has forecast FY20 revenues to be between $82 - $82.8bn, as compared to $82.06bn in FY19 - a gain of less than 0.5% at the midpoint.

In 2017, however, the company recorded a net profit margin of just 1.7% - largely due to tax reasons, with income tax expense ~93% of pretax income - which is very low for a Pharma, but this grew to ~19% in FY18 (EPS of $5.8) and ~18% in FY19 (EPS of $5.74), resulting in a free cash flow of close to $25bn, which supports a high DCF valuation, despite the flat growth, of ~$167, based on my calculations.

Pandemic Pressures Have Hit Recent Performance In Medical Devices - But Recovery Can Be Rapid, Driving Share Price

One factor that supports the case for JNJ's share price to grow rapidly in the short term is the prolonged and deep exposure the company has had to the global pandemic - which is probably greater than any other pharma thanks to its Medical Devices division.

In each of Q319, Q419, and Q120, JNJ posted top line revenues of ~$20.7bn, but in Q220, the figure fell to $18.3bn, largely due to a 32.5% adjusted operational decline in revenues from Medical Devices, owing to the widespread cancellation of elective surgeries during the lockdown period, closure of outpatient clinics, and lack of access to physicians and medical consultants.

In Q320, Medical Device revenues were down 3.7% to $6.15bn, with the US segment actually showing year-on-year growth of 1% to reach $3.1bn, but international sales down 8.1% to $3.05bn, and across 2020 to date, the segment is down >15% overall, reporting $16.3bn of sales compared to $19.3bn across the first three quarters of 2019.

The Pharmaceutical division delivered 1.5% year-on-year growth in the US in Q3, (revenues of $6.4bn) and 9.8% growth internationally, to $5bn, and the segment is up across 2020 to date, by 5.2%, earning $33.bn in the first nine months of the year as compared to $31.7bn in 2019, while Consumer Health sales have suffered internationally - down by 6.4% across 2020 to date, but this been offset by strong overall performance in the US, where revenues are up by 11% to $4.8bn.

In other words, had it not been for the understandable dent in Medical Device sales and usage across Q2, and to a lesser extent Q320, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, JNJ might have been in position to post >5% annual organic revenue growth in 2020, which would likely have been a catalyst for a rise in the share price, but as we can see in the graph below, whilst many pharmas - AbbVie, Pfizer and Eli Lilly for example - have posted strong share price gains over the past 3 months, JNJ's share price has barely moved.

Share price performance of major Pharmas JNJ, ABBV, PFE, MRK, LLY vs S&P 500 - past 3 months. Source: TradingView.

I view this as a forward catalyst, however. JNJ's medical device exposure has delayed the pace of its recovery and kept its share price depressed while other pharmas whose drugs are used in more essential settings such as e.g. oncology or cardiovascular, have shrugged off pandemic pressures and returned to a state of business-as-usual ("BAU") faster than JNJ has been able to.

If the COVID-19 vaccination program creates the BAU scenario that we all hope it will, however, then JNJ will be in a position to rapidly recover its lost medical device revenues, which ought to be reflected if not in its FY20 results, then certainly across the first two or three quarters of 2021 - which supports significant share price upside - somewhere between 5%-15% is my best estimate.

In this respect, JNJ is in many ways a master of its own fate, given that its COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be the next to present interim data - possibly before the end of the year but certainly by early next year - and if its efficacy and safety profile is sufficient, apply for an Emergency Use Authorisation ("EUA") from the FDA and the US - and seek approval internationally.

JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine - Not-For-Profit Candidate Offers More Downside Protection Than Upside Potential

JNJ leveraged its existing vaccine development platform - known as AdVac, and used to develop an Ebola vaccine which received marketing authorisation in Europe in July, as well as investigational candidates for HIV and Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV") - to develop its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

AdVac uses a viral vector approach - disabling the adenovirus 26 (Ad26) virus which usually causes the common cold, and using it a means to transport the genetic code for manufacturing the Coronavirus Spike protein antigen into cells, which are then able to produce antibodies against the disease.

JNJ began a Phase 1/2a trial of ~1,000 patients aged between 18-55 in July, in Belgium and the US, subsequently recruiting patients over the age of 65, and identifying and targeting diverse population groups. In early August the company agreed a deal with the US government to supply 100m doses of the vaccine - known as Ad26.COV2.S, or JNJ-78436735 - with government agency the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") committing $1bn of funds to the project.

JNJ then launched its large scale, single-dose, 60,000 patient pivotal study of JNJ-78436735 in September, across sites in the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa, with a primary efficacy endpoint based on the number of participants with first occurrence of confirmed moderate-to-severe/critical COVID-19.

In September, JNJ also agreed to a deal with the European Commission to supply up to 400m doses of the vaccine to EU member states and pledged to supply 500m doses to lower income countries. Its trial is set to run until March 2023, and a parallel trial - evaluating a two-dose regimen - also has been launched in collaboration with the UK government, with sites in multiple countries.

In October, the company encountered its first major setback as its trial had to be paused owing to an unexplained illness in a patient, but it resumed before the end of the month. JNJ then took a back seat as first Pfizer and its development partner BioNTech (BNTX), and then Moderna, announced outstanding >90% efficacy interim data results from trials of their messenger-RNA candidates, while AstraZeneca, which uses a similar viral vector approach to JNJ, announced ~70% efficacy from its own pivotal trial.

After the dust settled on the data readouts, Pfizer / BioNTech's vaccine received an EUA from the US government, and despite some mild safety concerns, Moderna looks set to follow suit as early as next week, while AstraZeneca's path to approval looks to be slightly more hazardous owing to its lower efficacy readout, and some confusion around its trial results and the possible requirement for a further US trial.

Meanwhile, JNJ secured a further $450m of funding from BARDA, and set a deadline of February 2021 for securing its own EUA. Last week, in order to expedite progress amid a climate of growing severity of COVID-19 infection in the U.S, JNJ trimmed the size of its pivotal single-dose trial from 60,000, to 40,000 participants.

The outcome of JNJ's trial has taken on greater significance in recent days as Moncef Slaoui - head of the US government's Operation Warp Speed ("OWS") revealed that it will have access to a combined 100m doses of Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech's vaccine and expects to use a combined 150m doses of AstraZeneca and JNJ's vaccine in Q121.

Based on early preclinical data, which demonstrated that JNJ-78436735 elicited an immune response against SARS-COV2 in non-humans, and the performance of those candidates which have presented late-stage interim trial data, JNJ's vaccine ought to show a satisfactory level of efficacy when it reads out, possibly before the end of this month, and as a single-dose vaccine that does not require cold storage, which ought to simplify the distribution process, the vaccine ought to play a significant role in the global fight against COVID-19.

It doesn't necessarily follow, however, that an approved COVID-19 vaccine will have a positive effect on the company's share price - AstraZeneca's share price is down 7.5% since it announced its own trial results - and if JNJ's data is underwhelming, it could even have the opposite effect. Like AstraZeneca, JNJ has agreed not to try and seek a profit from sales of its vaccine, and has set a price per dose of ~$10-$15 - significantly cheaper than both Pfizer / BioNTech (~$19.5 per dose) and Moderna (~$32 per dose), but nearly 3x the price of AstraZeneca's proposed $3 per dose.

With that said, both JNJ and AstraZeneca have only agreed to a not-for-profit so long as there is an urgent need for a vaccine, so in 12-24 months' time the situation may change if COVID-19 vaccination becomes an annual event. Besides this potential upside scenario, reputationally JNJ will certainly benefit if its candidate succeeds, and its vaccine platform AdVac may be able to push for faster approvals of its RSV and HIV candidates on the back of it.

In summary, although JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be a money maker for the company in the short to medium term, in my view it certainly protects against downside, could lead to the development and approval of further vaccines (perhaps tackling new strains of COVID-19) and may well go a long way toward restoring the company's reputation, which has suffered somewhat from its exposure to the opioid crisis, drug pricing strategies, and various other pieces of litigation, as I will discuss later.

Pharmaceutical Division - JNJ's Biggest Earner looks set for 5% CAGR until 2026.

Although JNJ may not market and sell any assets which have the same importance to its overall business performance as, for example, Humira does for AbbVie, or Revlimid or Eliquis do for Bristol Myers Squibb, or Keytruda does for Merck, by my count the company has no fewer than 12 standalone products that will generate blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales for the company in 2020 - far more than any other pharma - and the good news is that all but four of these assets are growing sales year-on-year.

JNJ - all Pharmaceutical assets performance and % of JNJ total sales in Q320 and 9m to Sep '20. Source: my table using data taken from JNJ Q320 10Q Submission.

As we can see from the table above JNJ's two highest-earning pharmaceutical segments are Immunology and Oncology, which generate, respectively, 18.2% and 14.9% of the company total sales across all three of its divisions.

Within the Immunology segment, Remicade - a monoclonal antibody that's used to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn's Disease, and Psoriatic Arthritis among other conditions - is late in its product life-cycle, and faces competition from biosimilars, and from Humira, and AbbVie's long-term Humira replacements Skyrizi and Rinvoq in Psoriatic Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, respectively. In the nine months to September 2020, sales fell by 15% to $2.85bn, and are likely to continue to decline at a similar, if not faster rate going forward.

While the outlook for Remicade is therefore not encouraging, its falling sales were more than offset by the performance of Stelara - indicated for Crohn's Disease, Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and recently approved for Ulcerative Colitis - a ~900k patient market.

Stelara's sales in the 9m to Sep '20 were $5.5bn - up 17% year-on-year, but further growth may be stymied again by competition from AbbVie's (my deep dive note here) Skyrizi - an IL23 inhibitor like Stelara, and JAK inhibitor Rinvoq, which are likely to outperform Stelara on efficacy and potentially become the standard-of-care in all of its markets over time.

And it's the same story with Tremfya - another IL-23 inhibitor approved for severe plaque psoriasis and pegged by analysts for sales of ~$3.7bn. Sales were up 30% to $965m in the 9m to September, but the competition - not only from AbbVie, but also from Eli Lilly's Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, and from new market entrants in the form of Humira biosimilars - will be fierce.

Sales of JNJ's older RA treatment Simponi have slipped this year by 0.4% to $1.7bn for the 9m to September. Even so, as Humira revenues decline over the long term after its Loss of Exclusivity ("LOE") in 2023, there will be ~$20bn worth of sales up for grabs, giving JNJ every chance of growing its market share in the coming years. Immunology segment sales have grown by 5% to $11bn across the 9m to September '20.

Within its Oncology division, Imbruvica - developed in partnership with AbbVie and approved for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia ("CLL") and Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma ("SLL") has earned >$3bn for JNJ this year so far and >$1bn in Q320 alone (AbbVie earned a nearly $5bn share of sales in FY19) - growing sales at a rate of nearly 20% year-on-year. Prostate cancer hormone therapy Zytiga's sales going forward will be affected by generics - sales are down 13% this year in the 9m to September, but new treatment Erleada - projected to earn $1.5bn peak sales - looks to be a promising long-term replacement - sales have grown 140% to $519m across 2020 to date.

Darzalex - a CD38-targeting monoclonal antibody approved as a Myeloma treatment, and developed in collaboration with Genmab (GMAB) - sales have rocketed by 36% year-on-year in 2020 to date, to $2.9bn, and across the Oncology segment, JNJ has driven overall growth of 12% in the 9m to September '20, to $8.9bn.

Other franchises making strong (and growing) contributions to revenues include pulmonary hypertension - sales are up 14% to $2.3bn in the 9m to September '20, Neuroscience - up just 1.8%, but the growth in sales of schizophrenia treatments Invega Sustenna and Invega Trinza, despite pandemic headwinds, to $2.69 to Q3 this year looks encouraging, and Infectious Diseases - up 4.5%, led by a 12% year-on-year increase in sales of HIV treatment Edurant.

In summary, despite some pull back in cardiovascular, the intensity of the competition in Oncology and Immunology, and the lack of a standout, $10bn+ per annum asset, JNJ's Pharmaceutical division looks relatively strong going into 2021. The division delivered $42.4bn of sales in FY19, and $33.3bn in the first nine months of 2020, which suggests outperformance is on the cards in 2020, despite pandemic headwinds, whilst analysts estimate that the division will deliver $54bn in sales by 2026, at a CAGR of ~5%.

Consumer Health Looks Set Fair

JNJ - Consumer Health Division performance in Q320 and 9m to Sep '20.

JNJ's Consumer Health division was impacted both positively and negatively by coronavirus in 2020. Sales within its OTC, oral care, and wound care businesses have increased in the 9m to September '20 by 12%, to $3.6bn, 6%, to $1.2bn, and 5.6%, to $545m, respectively, as the public has taken more protective measures against their health than usual, while skin care - down 5% to $3.3bn, and women's health - down 9.4% to $664m, have suffered - perhaps as a result of being considered non-essential.

JNJ's Baby Care segment also has suffered, as international sales have fallen 15% across the year to date - perhaps due to supply and distribution issues plus lockdown measures which have impacted shopping habits - and overall sales have fallen 11.5% to $1.bn, but I would consider these to be short-term issues.

Deloitte has pegged the Consumer Health industry to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 - 2023, and JNJ can benefit from catalysts such as e-commerce, insider market knowledge, market share dominance, and improving products. There are also threats to consider - Amazon (AMZN) is continually linked with a move into online pharmacies, and is one of the few global companies that can out-muscle JNJ financially and logistically, while generic brands wage a constant price war against most of JNJ's most prominent brands, which enjoy a mark-up owing to their reputation and branding. Even so, 5% CAGR seems quite reasonable to me, and the e commerce threat may never materialize, since Amazon may not favor a move into such a specialized market.

Development Partnerships Key To Pipeline

It's worth taking a few moments to consider JNJ's development pipeline. The company may not have much of a reputation as a novel drug developer, but through its subsidiary Janssen, the company is involved in a number of potentially breakthrough projects.

There's a potentially multi-billion deal (subject to certain milestones being achieved) with RNA-interference drug developer Arrowhead (ARWR) which is beginning to show signs of promise. In August, Arrowhead's candidate JNJ-3989 announced positive data from a Phase 1/2 trial of patients suffering with Hepatitis B virus, with 39% of patients experiencing sustained reductions in surface antigens, while a Phase 2b trial also is underway. Janssen has the option to develop further candidates with Arrowhead - a company that has long been tipped to become a major player within the an RNAi field that is beginning to open up as more targets (including extra-hepatic) are discovered.

Janssen also has partnerships in place with Veracyte (VCYT) to develop a nasal swab lung cancer detection test, Legend Biotech (LEGN), for CAR-T cell therapies directed against relapsed or refractory Myeloma, Genmab, as mentioned to further develop Myeloma treatment Darzalex, an epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") targeting bispecific antibody, a gene therapy vision treatment, and many other besides.

JNJ / Janssen late-stage development pipeline. Source: Janssen website.

The above table covers only late-stage development assets, but hopefully provides enough evidence to suggest that JNJ's R&D and drug-development pipeline stands comparison with any of its rivals, and is especially impressive given the company's approach, utilizing smaller biotech partners via milestone and revenue sharing agreements rather than making double-figure billion-dollar acquisitions to capture single late-stage assets that looks nailed-on for approval.

Fair Value Price

I have referred in this article to a CAGR of 5% for both JNJ's Pharmaceutical and Consumer Healthcare divisions, while the Medical Devices segment's growth rate is harder to determine given its underperformance in 2020, although a comeback in 2021 seems all but certain.

JNJ's growth between 2017 and 2018 was an impressive 7%, but only 1% between 2018 - 2019, and as discussed, will be flat in 2020. For 2021, buoyed by a potential vaccine approval and a return to BAU, I'm forecasting 5% growth for the company, but in the following years I have opted for a more modest 4% in 202, and 3% in 2023 - 2025 - given the sheer size of JNJ, even this may be slightly optimistic.

The company's cost of sales has been a consistent 33% of revenues in recent years so I have continued to use this figure, and the same for OPEX - which has been consistent at 42% of revenues, so I also have used this, dropping it by a fraction (~5%) in each year going forward.

Inevitably, JNJ has a complex tax position - paying 93% tax in 2017, then 15% in 2018, and 13% in 2019. I am using a standard 21% and my calculated interest expense is also a little higher than in previous years.

JNJ income statement forecast to 2025. Source: my table using company historical financial data, mgmt. forecasts + my assumptions.

At a very ballpark level, my forecasts imply that revenues in FY25 will be ~$98bn, operating income ~$25bn, and net income ~$19.4bn, with a net profit margin of 20% and EPS of $7.4 for a forward PE ratio of 21x.

JNJ FVP calculation using DCF analysis. Source: my table using company historical financial data, mgmt. forecasts + my assumptions.

For free cash flow, I have more or less netted off depreciation against capex (which is a conservative calculation given depreciation was 8.5% of revenues - or $7bn, in FY19) to give me a figure of $20.7bn in FY25, and I have used a WACC of 7.4%, based on an expected market return of 8%, and beta of 0.9. Some might use a lower beta, given JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine and the likely strong recovery of its medical devices sector in FY21, but my analysis gives me a present day frim value of ~$450bn, and a fair value share price of $171 - which as mentioned in my intro, matches the current consensus analyst target price.

Risks

I think that the twin risks JNJ faces going into 2021 are competitive and external pricing pressures and litigation concerns.

Jenifer Taubert, JNJ's Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, commented on pricing going into 2021 on the company's recent Q320 earnings call:

So, whether it's based on unemployment trends or whether it's based on healthcare reform, we do see that there is going to be continued pressure on pricing across the pharma industry. I think an important reminder is that for us, our growth is all based on volume, not price.

There's truth in both statements, in my view. There will be pricing pressures in 2021 and beyond. A new Democrat administration will not shy away from challenging major pharmaceuticals to be transparent about their use of pharmacy benefit managers and the deals made with insurers, physicians, and pharmacies related to pricing - from which the public and government agencies are usually excluded.

This may impact on big pharma profits, although the sector certainly has some much needed leverage, having demonstrated in 2020 just how valuable its investment in R&D is, by developing several COVID-19 vaccines in just 10 months. It's undeniable that pharma companies tend to have high net profit margins - and pay handsome dividends to shareholders - which is what makes them attractive to investors, since their share prices tend to trade in relatively tight ranges.

If that were to change, it could be problematic for the sector, but my feeling is that pharma - a powerful government lobbyist - will find a way to work with an administration that already has begun to tone down its criticism of the sector.

The second risk - litigation - and particularly litigation related to the opioid crisis - is what happens when pharmas do not get things right and governments take action. In November JNJ and US drug wholesalers McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay $26bn to settle lawsuits in relation to their roles in the opioid epidemic.

This may exonerate JNJ from further lawsuits, but a quick read through the Legal Proceedings faced by JNJ in its Q320 10Q statement is quite alarming.

As of September 27, 2020, in the United States there were approximately 600 plaintiffs with direct claims in pending lawsuits regarding injuries allegedly due to the DePuy ASR™ XL Acetabular System and DePuy ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System; 8,200 with respect to the PINNACLE® Acetabular Cup System; 15,400 with respect to pelvic meshes; 10,400 with respect to RISPERDAL®; 15,000 with respect to XARELTO®; 21,800 with respect to body powders containing talc; 300 with respect to INVOKANA®;and 4,000 with respect to ETHICON PHYSIOMESH® Flexible Composite Mesh.

Not only does this threaten JNJ's reputation, which may impact the market's valuation of the company, and lead to demands that the company makes significant changes to the way that it operates as a business, but the long list of cases represents a significant drain on financial resources that could and perhaps should be allocated elsewhere. A huge company like JNJ is inevitably going to encounter legal disputes, but if the trickle becomes a stream, I cannot think of another headwind - besides a worsening pandemic - that is likely to negatively impact JNJ's share price more.

Conclusion

In this article I have looked at JNJ from a number of different angles and tried to break down a $400bn market cap business into its component parts.

As an investment proposition, I favor a bull case in relation to JNJ. The company is not going to enjoy overnight share price spikes and it's not going to generate double-digit annual revenue growth, and its profit margins also are unlikely to climb much higher than a ceiling of ~20% - firstly because this would be operationally too hard to achieve, and secondly because it is unlikely that the US administration would have a high tolerance for anything above 20%, in my view.

Balanced against that however are two successful and growing business divisions in Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Healthcare, a third in Medical Devices that promises to reverse its fortunes in 2021 and generate high-single digit revenue growth, a strong dividend, an advantageous cash position of $19bn, vs. a long-term debt position of $33bn - remarkably good for a Pharma - a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that will readout interim data very soon, a clever and productive drug-development arm in Janssen, and financials that suggest the company's shares can trade >$170 within the next 6-12 months.

I would not necessarily count on such share price gains, but I would argue that the downside case against JNJ is limited - the company's trading range has been typically been $135 - $150, and it's hard to see how the market could value the stock below $140 going forward - even at the height of the pandemic, JNJ's share price did not drop below $120.

Too big to fail? Not necessarily, but a sound investment? Given the potential tailwinds going into 2021, the dividend, and management's good stewardship around debt and development, I would recommend Johnson & Johnson as a top 5 big pharma to invest in for anyone looking for steady share price accretion, and surprising number of positive upside catalysts for such a mammoth company.

