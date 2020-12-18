A Little Less Concentration, A Little More Active

This concentration also presents meaningful opportunity for active managers that work to position in areas of the market that may be poised to take the lead.

“A little more bite and a little less bark A little less fight and a little more spark” - A Little Less Conversation, Elvis Presley, 1968

Today, one sector in its recent composition makes up more than one-third of the market cap of the entire S&P 500. Also, the five largest stocks in the S&P 500 make up more than one-fifth of the entire index weighting. Both are remarkably high readings for the U.S. stock market over the past half century. And this heavy concentration is setting up the S&P 500 for potentially meaningful downside risk going forward. But for those investors that are willing to break from their reliance on passively owning the index, it also signals the potential for meaningful reward for active investment management relative to the market.

Tech trippin’

The information technology sector, as it was known until recently, has grown to own a monstrous weighting in the S&P 500. At first glance, the weighting is striking enough, as the tech sector officially boasts a 27.88% weight in the Index. To put this weighting into context, only three times since World War II has a single market sector maintained an overall market weighting in excess of 20% - energy in the early 1980s, technology in the late 1990s into 2000, and financials in the mid-2000s. In each past instance, the outcome for these sectors and the broader market eventually ended badly with a major bear market led by these bloated sectors to the downside. Perhaps, this time, it’s different...

But a closer look reveals that today’s weighting to technology is even far more pronounced. Up until mid-2018, a number of mega stocks that are now in the communications sector were once also counted among the ranks of technology stocks. These include both Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). If one were to add back these departed tech stocks back into the sector, this would increase tech’s weighting in the S&P 500 to an extraordinary 34.00%. The only other time in modern market history where a single sector had this high of a weighting to the S&P 500 was technology back in February 2000. Rare air to compare indeed.

The big five

Not only is the S&P 500 heavily concentrated in the tech sector, but tech itself is highly concentrated among a few select names. More than one half of the 34% weighting to technology in the S&P 500 is derived from just four names – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook, and Google combined at 17.64% of the index. Throw in technology adjacent Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from the Consumer Discretionary sector, and this total vaults to 22.12%, which is the weighting to the five largest stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Never before in modern market history dating back to World War II have the five largest stocks made up more than 20% of the entire weight of the S&P 500, yet today, we stand over 22%. And, they are all effectively from the same industry. Put simply, stock market concentration squared.

So what?

Why should we care that investors, in what is by far the largest passively invested market index in the world, are letting one-third of their dollars ride on a single sector and betting nearly one-quarter of their money on just five stocks all from this same sector? Because it creates a very narrow margin of error for just one sector in technology and a selected group of stocks within this sector. In other words, if the tech sector, in general, or one of the big stocks within the tech sector suddenly falls out of favor, those dedicated to passively following the S&P 500 Index will particularly feel the impact of this shift.

Too high

None of this would necessarily be a problem if tech shares, in general, and these big five names, in particular, were trading in line with the market at relatively reasonable valuations. But this is not at all the case as 2020 draws to a close.

Consider recent history

Throughout most of the 2010s, the market cap weighted S&P 500 and its equal weighted counterpart moved in virtual lockstep with each other.

But since the stock market peak on January 28, 2018, the market cap weighted and equal weighted S&P 500 indices started to increasingly diverge. Why January 28, 2018? Because this was the date when the bear market started to get underway for virtually every other major stock market category on the planet with the exception of the U.S. Large Cap S&P 500 benchmark. This included developed international and emerging market stocks initially and eventually came to include U.S. mid-caps and U.S. small caps. Since this notable date, the cumulative return performance gap of the market cap weighted S&P 500 over its equal weighted counterpart has blown out to over ten percentage points.

Technology has been the driving force of this performance disparity.

With the big five tech and tech adjacent names leading the charge.

As a result of this striking outperformance, these big five mega cap stocks are collectively now meaningfully overvalued. For example, even if each of these companies are able to achieve what are strong consensus earnings growth targets over the next two years, they would still require a solidly negative return over the next two years to simply regress to fair value.

Frothy

Technology stocks are now historically overextended from a technical analysis perspective as well. Consider the following chart below.

Not only is technology overbought on a Relative Strength Index basis, but the sector is now trading at more than 5% above its 50-day moving average, more than 20% above its 200-day moving average, and more than 35% above its 400-day moving average. Only once in the more than two decade history of the Select Sector SPDR Information Technology ETF has the XLK reached these historically wide margins above its moving average lines prior to late August and early September 2020 when it first reached these lofty technical peaks. When was the only other time this occurred? Why March 2000, of course. While the subsequent outcome will likely be considerably better than down more than -70%, it demonstrates the historically unprecedented frothy levels we now find ourselves witnessing in a sector that has more than one out of every three passive index investor dollars tied up in it.

The match still needs to be lit. Of course, technology still has the power to continue to drive higher as long as Fed liquidity continues to flow. That is, of course, until a catalyst comes along that causes investors to rotate out of the sector.

Style rotation

One potential driver in the coming year is the long anticipated style rotation from growth to value. It should be noted that, while growth and value historically moved in and out of favor versus one another, over long-term periods of time, they have generated comparable rates or return. If anything, value has enjoyed a marginal historical advantage relative to growth. But over the past six years, since 2015, growth has entered into an unprecedented phase of outperformance driven by information technology.

At some point, this relationship is very likely to start to mean revert. This would involve one of two scenarios. In the constructive scenario, value stocks eventually accelerate to catch up with growth. In the destructive scenario, growth stocks eventually fall down toward value. Under this latter scenario, the bloated technology sector would be leading the charge.

Of course, we have seen this scenario play out before, albeit in a much smaller way. During the period from 1997 to 2000, growth stocks launched into what was then an unprecedented period of relative outperformance versus value in its own right, driven largely by technology stocks. But after three years, the wind increasingly came out of the sails of growth stocks, including tech shares. And by 2002, growth had surrendered all of its gains and then some in converging back together with value. While the destructive scenario need not necessarily play out in the current scenario, our experience during the late 1990s and early 2000s highlights the increasingly challenging path ahead for growth stocks in general and tech shares in particular to continue to advance to the upside, as the weight is increasingly to the downside going forward.

So, what would be the catalyst that would spark such a style rotation? After all, growth has been trouncing value for years now, and the side of the stock market highway along the way is littered with premature calls of a long overdue style rotation from value to growth that has remained elusive. The path of the markets since the recent September 3 peak on the S&P 500 may be foreshadowing the answer.

What has enabled growth driven by mega cap tech with its robust cash flow generation to steadily and increasingly outperform value over the past many years has been the chronically sluggish economic growth and disinflationary/deflationary pricing pressures that have repeatedly required the support of central bank policymakers to stave off the onset of a recession and a broader stock market collapse. But given expectations for a robust economic recovery that may be accompanied by both demand-pull and cost-push inflationary pressures as the COVID-19 pandemic fades as we move through 2021, such is an environment that would decidedly favor value over growth and inspire such a rotation out of mega cap tech and into the more cyclical and interest rate sensitive areas of the market that have been relatively spurned for so long.

Knowing that the U.S. stock market has historically been a predictive mechanism for the U.S. economy roughly nine months in advance, the relative outperformance of value over growth since September 3 may be foreshadowing this eventual outcome. This is a development that will be worth watching in the months ahead.

Antitrust

Another developing force that could not only stymie further gains in technology shares but may also lead to increasing downside pressure over the coming years is the looming antitrust threat from Federal and state policymakers. A brief article from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday does well in outlining the cases that are building on multiple fronts for four of the big five, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

The past experience of Microsoft highlights the potential prolonged drag on the stock price that can result from antitrust scrutiny. Over a three-year period from 1998 to 2001, Microsoft weathered a trial, judgement, and appeal related to its handling of its operating system and the bundling of its Internet Explorer web browser. Microsoft shares plunged along with the bursting of the broader tech bubble and subsequently languished for more than a decade after settling their prolonged antitrust case with the Department of Justice on November 2, 2001.

It remains to be seen whether the various antitrust cases against Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google gain momentum, but they loom as potentially meaningful overhangs for these market leaders going forward. And if the combined weights of premium valuations, potential style rotation, and antitrust scrutiny drag the stocks of these companies lower, it will bring the broader S&P 500 lower as well, given the substantial weight to these companies in the Index.

A little more active

The U.S. stock market is highly concentrated in a select few names either in or related to the tech sector that have the potential to meaningfully drag the broader market S&P 500 to the downside once they finally regress to the mean. This would be a decidedly troubling development for passive investors that rely on tracking the broader market benchmarks to generate long-term returns.

Such a development has the potential to provide substantial upside opportunities for those investors that are willing to incorporate a greater degree of active management into their investment strategy under such circumstances. For while the mega cap tech names that have been driving the broader market higher for so long may ultimately falter, the institutional investor capital dedicated to equity mandates would need to rotate somewhere. The most likely destination would be those long out of favor market segments such as value that would be poised to benefit from the anticipated post-COVID-19 economic environment.

Those investors that employ active management to position in advance of this rotation have the potential to not only hold up well even if the broader S&P 500 ends up falling but could realize strong upside returns in the process.

What is unfolding today has notable similarities to the mega cap tech concentrated market environment in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Once this rotation out of mega cap tech-driven growth and into value finally started to take place in 2000, a number of high quality, low volatility, dividend paying, defensive value stocks performed exceptionally well for an extended period of time even though the broader S&P 500 was moving relentlessly to the downside.

The chart above highlights just a few of the many examples from a diverse array of sectors during this time period. While the leaders the next time around may be different, the underlying principles of potential outperformance and positive returns remain the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks and ETFs as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.



This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.