Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) employs a versatile growth and income investment strategy investing across all healthcare subsectors and a company's full capital structure. It invests at least 40% of AUM in ex-U.S. companies or those with substantial ex-U.S. revenues.

The current pandemic will serve as a strong catalyst for the healthcare sector, as governments and institutions increase investments in these companies in the future.

Another significant advantage of investing in an equity closed-end fund such as THW is the tax aspect. Distributions made by the fund in dividends are not subject to tax at the time of distribution. Instead, an investor-only gets taxed when he decides to sell his investment. In such a case, the dividends are taxed as capital gains. Investors can, therefore, theoretically defer taxation on distributions indefinitely if they decide to hold onto their investments.

The fund's AUM is ~$471mm, and it has a trailing dividend yield of 8.96%, the highest amongst its peers. However, investors should be aware of this fund's high expense ratio (1.86%).

Constituent Holdings

About 74% of THW's exposure is to healthcare equities. Within the healthcare sector, THW invests in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment, healthcare supplies, life science tools and services, healthcare distributors, managed healthcare, healthcare technology, and healthcare facilities.

The top 10 holdings constitute ~29.05% of the fund. As we can see from the sector allocation breakdown, THW's most extensive exposure is to the pharmaceuticals segment. It holds industry-leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). Most of these companies are developing a COVID vaccine, and therefore, it would make sense to have exposure to these players as they benefit directly from current efforts.

Another observation worth mentioning is THW's holding of insurance companies such as UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). Such investments ensure exposure to both ends of the spectrum, providing healthcare treatments and companies that pay for them.

Comparison With Other Healthcare Funds

THW is reasonably valued compared to similar ETFs in terms of P/E, P/B, and P/S ratios. Below is a quick comparison of THW and its peers.

P/E P/B P/S Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) 17.36 3.41 1.78 Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) 17.13 3.35 1.49 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) 21.56 4.56 2.06 Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Fund (GRX) 17.47 2.53 0.96

THW THQ BME GRX Issuer Tekla Tekla BlackRock Gabelli Inception 06/26/2015 07/28/2014 03/28/2005 06/19/2007 Expense Ratio 1.86% 1.44% 1.10% 1.99% AUM $471.76mm $820.61mm $525.55mm $207.19mm Holdings 213 174 361 133 Assets in Top 10 29.05% 35.99% 36.34% 23.28% 3 Year Price Performance 16.21% 13.04% 28.42% 14.06% TTM Dividend Yield 8.96% 6.80% 5.19% 5.07%

As we can see from the table above, THW leads its peers on many fronts. THW offers the highest yield amongst its peers at 8.96%. It also has a lower concentration risk with 29.05% of its portfolio in its top 10 holdings compared with 35.99% for THQ and 36.34% from BME.

Additionally, THW has relatively more holdings in its fund than its peers, thereby spreading its portfolio risk. (213 holdings vs. 174 for THQ and 133 for GRX).

What are the risks to be considered?

Pharmaceutical segment exposure risk: Given that the fund deploys ~40% of its holdings in the pharmaceutical segment, its performance may be severely impacted by fundamental changes in the underlying. The pharmaceutical sector is subject to rapid and significant technological change that may make drugs obsolete or make it difficult to raise prices and may result in price discounting.

High expense ratio: THW has a relatively high expense ratio of 1.86%. In comparison, its peers have a much lower ratio (1.44% for THQ and 1.10% for BME). Investors should be aware that a high expense ratio could eat away a significant portion of their portfolio gains in the long run. To illustrate this point better, let's look at a hypothetical scenario with an initial investment of $10,000, gaining 10% annually. We will compare different expense ratios to understand the difference in returns.

Portfolio Value after Expenses Investment Year 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 2.50% $ 10,000 0 $ 10,000 $ 10,000 $ 10,000 $ 10,000 $ 10,000 $ 11,000 1 $ 10,950 $ 10,900 $ 10,850 $ 10,800 $ 10,750 $ 12,100 2 $ 11,990 $ 11,881 $ 11,775 $ 11,668 $ 11,563 $ 13,310 3 $ 13,129 $ 12,950 $ 12,780 $ 12,610 $ 12,443 $ 14,641 4 $ 14,375 $ 14,116 $ 13,874 $ 13,632 $ 13,397 $ 16,105 5 $ 15,739 $ 15,386 $ 15,064 $ 14,742 $ 14,430 $ 17,716 6 $ 17,233 $ 16,772 $ 16,360 $ 15,947 $ 15,551 $ 19,487 7 $ 18,867 $ 18,281 $ 17,769 $ 17,254 $ 16,765 $ 21,436 8 $ 20,657 $ 19,927 $ 19,304 $ 18,675 $ 18,083 $ 23,579 9 $ 22,614 $ 21,720 $ 20,973 $ 20,217 $ 19,510 $ 25,937 10 $ 24,758 $ 23,676 $ 22,791 $ 21,894 $ 21,059 $ 28,531 11 $ 27,104 $ 25,808 $ 24,770 $ 23,714 $ 22,740 $ 31,384 12 $ 29,672 $ 28,131 $ 26,925 $ 25,693 $ 24,562 $ 34,523 13 $ 32,483 $ 30,666 $ 29,273 $ 27,843 $ 26,540 $ 37,975 14 $ 35,558 $ 33,427 $ 31,828 $ 30,179 $ 28,686 $ 41,772 15 $ 38,924 $ 36,438 $ 34,611 $ 32,718 $ 31,015 $ 45,950 16 $ 42,608 $ 39,722 $ 37,643 $ 35,480 $ 33,544 $ 50,545 17 $ 46,639 $ 43,302 $ 40,946 $ 38,482 $ 36,289 $ 55,599 18 $ 51,050 $ 47,204 $ 44,544 $ 41,746 $ 39,269 $ 61,159 19 $ 55,877 $ 51,460 $ 48,464 $ 45,296 $ 42,506 $ 67,275 20 $ 61,159 $ 56,100 $ 52,736 $ 49,157 $ 46,022

As is evident from the table, with a 0.5% expense ratio, an investor would lose about $6,100 to fees (or ~9%). When the expense ratio is increased to 2.5%, the investor loses ~$21,500 (roughly 32%) to fees. This is quite a significant amount over the long term.

The Bottom Line

Aging worldwide demographics and adopting new medical products and services may provide a long-term tailwind for healthcare companies. Additionally, the fund has exposure to companies inside and outside the U.S. that have the potential for value creation by commercializing novel technologies.

Though some investors may find the high expense ratio a turn-off, THW has a superior dividend yield compared with its peers. The healthcare sector seems like a logical bet to make given the current pandemic situation. As we advance, we can expect increased funding being allocated towards pharmaceutical companies and vaccine producers. The sector stands to benefit immensely, and THW can offer investors exposure to the best healthcare companies.

