Summary

No single year forecast from me, but a strong ten year forecast that emerging markets will outperform the US; I have suggestions on how to play it.

The US and emerging markets alternate in leadership over long cycles with the direction of the dollar being important in the shorter term while superior growth helps EM long term.

Emerging markets value and small cap stocks are now the cheapest asset class while US Large Caps are the most expensive. Both are priced for reversal.

Charts suggest a breakout for EM is now underway and profit forecast squiggle charts now point up.

I own Alibaba for rapid growth but more strongly recommend four ETFs which are dirt cheap and also offer both strong growth prospects and high dividend yields.