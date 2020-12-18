"To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:1

This may have to suffice for my 2021 forecast: I have no idea what will happen in the markets over the next year. I would be willing to write insurance policies against a few possible events, however. Next year will not be the year the Yellowstone volcano erupts and extinguishes human life or in which aliens, friendly or hostile, make themselves known to us. Otherwise my best insights into the next year are that the arrow is pointing down for the Cubs and up for the White Sox while the Bears and Bulls will continue to be the Bears and Bulls. Hockey players will continue to have awkward and humorous fist fights. Personally, I plan to spend the year as a Sox fan.

For the next ten years I have a little firmer grasp. Still no volcanic ELE event and no alien arrival, but I expect some major surprises we couldn't even imagine. I'm writing them down and putting them in the time capsule side of my desk. Otherwise I'll stick to what is usually the best bet - a general reassertion of historical trends and tendencies. That's it: my long term forecast. If I had to make a single ten year market forecast which I could not withdraw or modify, it would be ten years of outperformance by emerging markets. I predict that they will beat both the US and all developed markets by not less than 5% annually.

Why emerging markets?

Emerging markets have it all: value, growth, high dividend yields,and now a breakout on the charts from a nine-year base. The breakout comes after a decade of underperformance which left them at the bottom of all asset categories and put them in position for a decade of superlative returns. To understand what is likely to happen over the next ten years it's important to be aware that emerging markets have not historically been the country cousins of the investment world. They have led all asset classes for many extended periods, such as the decade from 2000 to 2010. Their price earnings ratios have not always been dirt cheap as they are today. At times they have exceeded the PEs of developed markets including the US.

At age 76 I have seen market eras come and go and have been aware of emerging markets since before they became defined as an asset class. In the early 2000s, as markets in the developed world were coming unstuck, I held a large cash position and put all equity money into emerging market CEFs (closed end funds) for Brazil and India, which at that time were the most interesting and easily investable of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China). Just to put that time in perspective, China was still only 5% or so of the emerging space as opposed to more than 40% today.

Both Brazilian and Indian CEFs (which unlike ETFs do not issue or redeem shares daily) were trading at a double digit discount. In the course of two years the Bovespa and Sensei each more than doubled and the country funds swung to a double digit premium. I sold at that point for a roughly 300% gain. I sold early. Both country indexes doubled again over the next two years. I was fine with that. While I held them the US market continued its a crack-up with the NASDAQ eventually losing 90% of its value. The key thing was that I found a place other than cash to put money while the developed markets came apart and the fitness membership at my tennis club dropped precipitously. The weight room was a lot quieter without the boasting of newbie investors who were mopping up in dot.coms.

Emerging markets as a whole were very cheap at the time I bought those two CEFs. The price earning ratio of emerging markets rose until 2009 when the PE of emerging markets exceeded that of the S&P 500. Since then they have trailed the US market by a large margin and are again dirt cheap while the US is expensive. The relationship in terms of PE and all other measures of value is now back to where it was in 1999. The bar chart below shows that relative returns of US and emerging markets in the past two decades are mirror images. The decade from 2000 to 2009 belonged to emerging markets. The decade from 2010 to the present has belonged to the US.

The chart above is from GMO, a value-oriented investment firm grounded in mean reversion, which basically means that history repeats itself and the age-old pattern of human behavior reasserts itself. It probably actually does. My own behavior does, anyway. I turn over a new leaf for a month or two, but in the end I always behave pretty much the way I always have.

Is history about to repeat? Let me just say that I don't believe history ever quite repeats. I have no idea what people mean when they quote one of the several savants who have supposedly said history doesn't repeat but it rhymes. Ceteris paribus, these people say - the Latin for "other things being equal" used by the Romans, who believed that larger armies usually prevailed, except for exceptions like Hannibal at Cannae and the fiasco in the Teutoburg Forest. In reality other things are never equal. If nothing else, similar historical moments always have a feedback loop of some sort. Studies of the 1930s by rigorous economists, especially the one written by Ben Bernanke, have had a powerful impact on Federal Reserve policy both in 2009 and in the present, and for that reason we are living in uncharted waters in which we can say our era looks a little like this or a little like that, but we can't honestly say that history repeated.

The above paragraph amounts to a disclaimer of sorts before continuing with the arguments that make a strong case for emerging markets. All we can do is look at facts and tendencies which may be somewhat helpful when making macro investment decisions. There are several arguments in favor of emerging markets including the sort of built-in growth of large populations moving up in living standards. There is also the obvious argument that by all measures traditionally used, emerging markets are now cheap while the US market is certainly nowhere close to cheap. Standing in our way when it comes to taking decisive action is the powerful home-country bias of US investors, especially toward the end of a long period when US assets have been the world leaders. In the long run, a pivot away from the world's most expensive market to the world's cheapest asset class would seem logical and symmetrical, but the two events are not necessarily linked. General market conditions appear to resemble those around the year 2000, but there are certainly nuances of difference.

(Nuances of difference are everywhere, and most particularly in the sciences. Informed wisdom before 1600 believed circles to be the perfect form, which contributed to Corpernicus forcing his data a little and claiming that the earth's orbit around the son is exactly a circle. As Kepler showed almost exactly 500 years ago this is not the case as the earth's orbit is irregularly elliptical, as are the paths of all planets. What a miserable discovery! Space ships launched to other planets before 1609 were going to miss badly and the crews were surely doomed, or best case might aim for Jupiter and land on Saturn. To be honest I'm not totally sure they launched space ships at that time, but it would have been terrible if they had!)

Let's consider a few facts about emerging markets. To begin with, emerging market countries have 59% of the world's population and 40% of the world's economic output. Much of that output of course is in basic locally generated goods which would not contribute much to the investable parts of their economy, but growth in disposable income suggests that it is a number to keep in the back of your mind. The International Monetary Fund estimates growth in the coming year as 3.6% in the developed world and 4.8% in emerging markets. In other words, emerging markets are expected to grow 33% faster.

The relative position of emerging markets in the investment world tends to be either very hot or very cold, and by the time they return to leadership the majority of investors have forgotten that they were frequently leaders in the past. A look at total market returns of the ten major asset classes over the past 35 years shows that more than half the time emerging markets are at either the the top or the bottom of the list (peruse this piece). The surprising fact is that actual operational results of emerging market companies are far steadier than their volatility suggests and that return on capital has been steady at around 6%, meaning that expecting growth at that rate, about twice that of the developed world, makes sense.

What shifts radically is the context within which emerging economies are viewed. Below is a list of years in which emerging markets led all asset classes in return (with the year's return) as well as years in which emerging markets were at the bottom of the list (with negative return for the year):

Years Emerging Markets At Top Of Annual Returns: 2017 (28.7%), 2012 16.8%), 2009 (71.5%), 2007 (33.6%), 2005 (27.7%), 2003 (54.7%), 1999 (54.7%), 1993 (69.4%), 1991 (54.5%), 1989 (56.9%), 1988 (33,9%).

Years Emerging Markets At Bottom Of Annual Returns: 2018 (-16.2%), 2015 (-16.0%), 2011 (-21.0%), 2008 (-52.8%), 2000 (-29.9%), 1995 (-1.9%), 1994 (-10.1%).

Just for fun, you might attempt to put each of the above entries into context and try to explain the underlying reasons which account for them. Why, for example, did emerging markets perform well in 2007 and 2009 but not in 2008? Why did they generally do well from 1999 to 2009 and generally do much less well from 2010 to the present? It's a thought question, but there are a couple of contributing reasons that should be at the top of the list.

A Falling Dollar Favors Emerging Markets

The chart below showing the performance of the US dollar against all global currencies goes a long way toward explaining the larger picture performance of emerging markets over the past two decades. It more or less inverts the chart of emerging market performance. A rising dollar wreaks havoc with emerging market sovereign and corporate debt and foreign investors flee the impact of losses incurred when translating local earnings and dividends into dollars. A falling dollar has the opposite effect, relieving the pressure from dollar debt and having a positive effect on the returns to foreign investors.

Emerging market outperformance in the first decade of the 21st Century was supported by a persistently falling dollar. In 2008, Emerging Markets suffered the double whammy of a sharply rising dollar and a deep global recession. Then through 2009 it looked like the dollar might be continuing its decline. Wrong! After testing the 2008 bottom in late 2009 and again in 2011, the dollar rose persistently, creating a headwind for emerging markets. If you look closely, however, you can see the dollar stabilization in 2012 and the sharp countertrend decline in 2017, each helping emerging markets return to their position as leading asset class for those years. The inverse relationship between emerging market performance and dollar strength is an inter-market correlation that has clearly worked up to this point.

Those are the macro facts. But long term performance is not so readily attributable to declines in the dollar. For three and a half decades Emerging Markets Equities have led all asset classes 11 times in 35 years. That's 31% of the time. REITs came in second, by the way, leading all asset classes 8 times, although their positive returns were generally much smaller than those of EM for years in which they led. REITs benefited by being the asset of choice whenever everything else was being hammered.

Emerging markets were at the bottom for 7 years, or 20% of the time. Their periods of leadership, as the bar chart above suggests, were in clusters of several years, very strong between 1988 and 1993, weak 1994 to 1998, strong 1999 to 2009, weak 2009 to 2020, with occasional outliers. There are several factors suggesting that the history of alternating global leaders might be about to repeat.

But what about fundamentals?

Emerging Markets Are Cheap

You have to know how to read the famous GMO bar chart below. You can't read it with the assumption that it is telling you where various asset classes will be in seven years. GMO, as I suggested above, is all about mean reversion. Whenever the world looks radically different from the past, it is likely to slide backward eventually and look more like the past. What this tells you as an investor is that value in a particular asset class tends to normalize by reversion to a historical mean while long term trends in earnings and cash flow growth tend to assert themselves over longer periods. This doesn't happen all the time, but it's the way to bet it. As far as the GMO bar chart is concerned, it means that in the longer term future real returns can be expected to be something like the number, positive or negative, printed above or below the bar.

You may say, Gee, that's not very helpful if high valuations sometimes drift up rather than down or vice versa when it comes to low valuations. What if there is no mean reversion of any kind. It's a popular argument on the internet with skeptics like the Bogle-heads kicking in and analysts showing what would have happened to you over a rolling seven year period if you had acted on the GMO forecasts in each asset class. They have good points, but the prospective returns of the GMO estimates don't invite you to engage in that sort of precise timing. They are, as the pirate said, more in the nature of guidelines. Where they have worked particularly well is over the very long term or in moments of crisis when markets undergo a major turn of the tide. That's the difficult thing about investing on the basis of value. You can be fairly confident as to where value exists, but you can't estimate the time required for the market to realize that value. Take a look at the most recent 7-Year forecast anyway. The bond side of these projections has always been more reliably accurate in the short run for the obvious reason that returns from bonds (except TIPS) are fixed coupons. But equities are not as different as they at first seem. The long term income streams from various categories of equities can be estimated reasonably well. What cannot be estimated so well is the emotional and sometimes irrational shifts in the way investors value those income streams.

What you see from the bar chart, then, is the impact on prospective returns deriving from the way investors currently feel about the asset class. Investors currently love US Large Cap stocks so that they have pulled forward enough future returns to produce a negative annualized 5.2% if the excess enthusiasm were worked off over 7 years. On the other hand, investors are so negative or indifferent to emerging markets value stocks that they are unwilling to buy them unless the income streams are priced for 9.1% annualized real returns or 11.3% annualized nominal returns (GMO assumes a 2.2% inflation rate) if pricing of the income stream normalizes over 7 years.

It's that simple. It may not work out quite that way in 7 years exactly. It may happen slowly and smoothly, or it may happen in a short period during a market crisis. In March of this year, as the S&P 500 crashed in 28 days, it went from poor prospective returns to good ones in a month before turning around in the other direction and ending up at that negative 5.2% today. The last time emerging markets were as cheap based on earnings and earnings growth as they are today they rallied for ten years, with some ups and downs. Their earnings growth came in as expected. Their price earnings ratio more than doubled over the years from 1999 to 2009.

What happened then is that while earnings continued to come in about as expected, the price earnings ratio did a reverse trip back to the valuations of 1999. US stocks do that kind of thing too, but the current bull market has made many investors, especially younger investors, forget that they do. The older investors in my workout room at the club are probably now in CDs and praying that we don't get inflation.

Sometimes even institutional heavyweights like Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer will step up and give the investor universe a little poke. The following two charts were extracted from the Fidelity Weekly Viewpoint: "Emerging Markets|2021 Outlook|Fidelity," June 9, 2020:

Monthly data as of 12/06/2020. Source: FMRCo, Bloomberg.

Going back to 1985 you can see a visual of the data representing emerging market years of top performance, and also instances of bottom performance. It illustrates very simply that emerging markets do not lose ground to the S&P 500 over the long term but alternate in something like decade-long periods of outperformance. Here's Timmer commenting:

Let me walk you through the chart. In the top panel is the total return series (dotted line) and the price index (which does not include dividends and therefore has less of an upward slope). You can see the long uptrend interrupted by long periods of “sideways.” Those are called continuation patterns and they often resolve themselves in the direction of the prevailing trend (which in this case is up). The bottom panel shows the return of EM stocks relative to the US, and also the 10-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of that relative return. The CAGR is useful because it lets us identify the cycle if there is one. In this case there is a clear cycle that spans around 20 years from low to low or high to high. You can see the pendulum swinging back and forth. So what we have here is an index which after 11 years of trading sideways is trying to “break out” to new highs, while the relative return cycle is poised to reverse higher. A pretty good chart setup if you ask me."

Timmer then references a shorter term detail of the above chart including the squiggles chart below. It shows the earnings estimate progression over time which suggests that Emerging Markets are in the beginning of a new earnings up-cycle.

Monthly data as of 12/06/2020. Source: Datastream, MSCI.

Timmer summed up his view of EM in these terms:

With EM being a high-beta (more volatile than the stock market as a whole) play on the global earnings cycle, and with the global cycle now in an early expansion, we should be able to see good earnings growth out of EM. Juxtaposed against a large valuation discount, this bodes well for EM relative to developed markets. The MSCI EM Index sports a forward P/E of 14.8x while the S&P 500 is at 22.5x. On a relative basis, EM trades at 0.61x the P/E of the US, the lowest in almost 20 years. Yet both regions are up the same 45% since the March low. More room for outperformance, I think...All in all, in my view EM equities may well be a high conviction “outperform” for 2021 and beyond."

GMO has of course been pounding the table on emerging markets for years, always citing the value argument. It's easy to think of emerging markets as a value investor conceit, as their other great advocate has been the value investor of our time, Rob Arnott, the founder of Research Affiliates and a famous quantitative analyst. Because value as a criterion doesn't have a time element except as explained above about the 7-year forecasts, value investors like GMO and Arnott are susceptible to questions as to why their forecasts have not yet produced results. More recently, however, investors without such a defined view point have stepped up arguing for emerging arguments with more immediacy, among them Jeffrey Gundlach, the bond king, and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater, who focuses on the emerging strength of China.

What Are The Risks?

Most risks with emerging markets are the obvious ones which have worked against the EM space in the past. Here are a few:

Rather than continuing its ongoing decline the dollar may turn around and rally. EM stocks held up better than one might have expected over a decade of an irregularly rising dollar, but a sharp rise could weaken the EM argument. The emerging market growth story could be at least deferred if a third wave of COVID returned and wreaked havoc in EM countries. The good news is that east Asian nations most heavily represented in EM indexes and ETFs have been highly successful in dealing with COVID. India, Russia, and Brazil have been less successful. A part of the statistical analysis of emerging markets growth may break down upon close examination. More efficient planting of rice may greatly improve all measures of well-being and general output in an emerging economy, but it may not immediately do much for the stocks you own. China, however, has probably passed beyond this phase, and both Taiwan and Korea are far beyond the more basic phase. Together those three countries make up two thirds of the MSCI version of the emerging markets index. A breakdown in world trade and further reversal of globalization would have negative impact. However, the larger contributors to EM index weightings, and especially China, now have more purely internal economic activity than in the past. The time problem. Exact timing is the least predictable part of the EM premise. Anything can happen (or fail to happen) over 1 or 2 years. Emerging market outperformance becomes much more likely as time extends to 3, 5, or 10 years. The same arguments were made, of course, by religious cults who made the mistake of predicting the end of the world on a particular date. The major instance was the year 1000 in which a portion of the population unnecessarily gave up proscribed but pleasurable behaviors. Their heavy thinkers later spent a lot of effort explaining why they were wrong on the exact date but would be right at another date. The case for emerging value is more solidly grounded than that. Finally, what would happen to EM stocks if the US and developed countries experienced a severe bear market? That's a tough one, and probably the most likely of risks. We have a fairly close historical example in the 2000-2003 US crash and bear market which took place when relative PEs of the US and emerging markets were close to what they are today. The GMO chart below shows that EM initially fell harder than the S&P 500, which was to be expected because of their greater volatility. Emerging markets began to recover more quickly, however, and EM value greatly outperformed as markets began to recover and continued outperforming until 2010.

Would it work this way in a future global bear market? Nobody can really say for sure. It would depend to some degree on what caused the bear market. Given the valuation advantage of EM as well as the likely persistence of EM growth, the above chart is likely to be an approximate model.

Deep Value ETFs Are The Best Way To Play This

Let me begin by saying that I own a large position in Alibaba (BABA) with the effect that my overall emerging markets position is more or less a barbell. My Alibaba position needs a couple of asterisks, however. I bought it at the market low in March at the same time I bought Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). They were stocks I had wanted to own but which were always a too expensive so that when they became cheap for a few hours I jumped on them.

In simplest terms I viewed Alibaba mainly as a technology driven consumer stock with terrific growth and didn't really think of it in terms of an emerging markets position. Being based in an emerging country just made it a little cheaper. I continue to hold it for that reason despite the spat with the Chinese political leadership. The leading US growth stocks have a similar problem with the US leadership and at a price earnings ratio of about 25, Alibaba is cheaper by far than Alphabet or Amazon (AMZN). It is also cheaper than many US dividend stocks. How about Alibaba versus Coca-Cola (KO) or McDonald's (MCD). It's cheaper. With sales growth of 30-40% annually I'll take Alibaba 8 days a week.

With that out of the way, here are the emerging markets ETFs in which I see deep value. There are a few other worthy deep value candidates by the way, and also some pretty darn cheap candidates that have multi-factor elements such as quality, faster growth, X-state owned, etc. They are fine too, but you pay up a bit for elements which seem to me adequately covered by the ETFs below.

VWO, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Fund shown in the first column, is obviously not a deep value holding but hugs the FTSE index. With a large China high-growth component composing a huge part of the index it is about 30% cheaper than the American market but nowhere close to deep value in EM terms. I have that part of EM adequately covered with Alibaba. Incidentally, the designation of China as an emerging market may hit a wall sometime in the not too distant future when it will be an incongruity to including the world's largest economy in the EM asset class. I'll worry about that when it happens. It may work a bit like the idiotic S&P 500 Tesla (TSLA) thing but in reverse.

Korea, by the way, is in one EM index, MSCI emerging and not in the other FTSE. The MSCI index is used by the flagship iShares Core Emerging Market Fund (IEMG), and I prefer it to VWO, not so much because I love Korea (although it has its virtues) as because its high ranking by size shoves a few countries that I don't want to own further down the list of weightings. I encourage all investors to use that kind of thinking when selecting funds. That being said, I don't own either of the index funds and have no intention of doing so in the near future. I use VWO for comparison because the Vanguard site makes it so convenient to represent data of other ETFs by using the "Compare" button below VWO.

Without further ado, the deep value funds I prefer are the four other tickers on the chart: iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS), iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE), WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS), and WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) as my choices for deep value. Dividend yields were added from this site.

VWO ENCS DVYE DEM DGS Number of stocks 5002As of 10/31/2020 243As of 10/30/2020 97As of 10/30/2020 385As of 10/30/2020 781As of 10/30/2020 Median market cap $26.8 billionAs of 10/31/2020 $1.3 billionAs of 10/30/2020 $4.4 billionAs of 10/30/2020 $12.5 billionAs of 10/30/2020 $1.1 billionAs of 10/30/2020 Price/earnings ratio 16.6xAs of 10/31/2020 9.0xAs of 10/30/2020 7.2xAs of 10/30/2020 8.7xAs of 10/30/2020 9.6xAs of 10/30/2020 Price/book ratio 1.9xAs of 10/31/2020 1.0xAs of 10/30/2020 0.8xAs of 10/30/2020 1.0xAs of 10/30/2020 1.0xAs of 10/30/2020 Return on equity 17.3%As of 10/31/2020 — — — — Earnings growth rate 14.3%As of 10/31/2020 21.9%As of 10/30/2020 10.0%As of 10/30/2020 12.1%As of 10/30/2020 14.0%As of 10/30/2020 Foreign holdings 98.2%As of 10/31/2020 99.6%As of 10/30/2020 98.2%As of 10/30/2020 98.7%As of 10/30/2020 99.9%As of 10/30/2020 Turnover rate 8.9%As of October 39.0%As of August 15.0%As of April 41.0%As of March 47.0%As of March Dividend Yield 2.43% 3.72% 5.06% 3.49% 4.44%

Notice that the yields resemble healthy yields of healthy companies in the US. The above yields are those of growing companies. I further refer you to the GMO 7-year forecast chart. What it communicates is that if you desire to play emerging markets at, value may be the way to go. Emerging market value has a forecast real return of 9.1% while the return for emerging markets in general is .5%. To project a bit, this means that the higher priced China stocks which dominate in both VWO and IEMG and share attributes with US Large Cap portfolios are effectively hybrids - partly emerging markets stocks and partly of a category which might be called Global High Growth. With that in mind I watch Alibaba closely and reexamine my argument regularly. The higher probability of outperformance is with the sort of holdings you will find in the four other funds.

Within a week I will do a followup piece explaining and comparing those four funds and pointing out some of their differences. I own all of them. Meanwhile have a look at the data presented in the table above and ask yourself what stands out. I will address any questions in comments and expand upon my answers in the followup piece.

More than the usual disclaimer is due here. Emerging markets are generally regarded as the most risky asset class. I understand the reasons, but don't personally see it quite that way. I can think of a few things in the US market which seem to me more risky than emerging markets value, but I don't want to impose that particular opinion on anybody. As to how much emerging market value you would want to have in your portfolio, my own approach is idiosyncratic but I might suggest a holding in line with the weighting in global stock markets as a whole, or about 12.5%. Most large investment firms advise against exceeding this percentage, but I confess that I do. If you are an experienced investor and understand the risks and your own risk tolerance you might overweight a bit. You might also wait for the next article for more analysis of the specific ETFs before buying. There's no hurry. It's not a market sector that is likely to suddenly run away from you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABE, ECNS, DVYE, DEM, DGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.