This year has been utterly remarkable and I have simply been amazed by the November 2020 - December 2020 'melt up' in small-cap stocks. In November 2020, the Russell 2K posted its best month ever (+18.3%). The frequent rallies and dramatic price appreciation have left me speechless. Candidly, since the third week of November 2020, the market has felt frothy and like a roaring casino. Lo and behold, momentum often leads to more momentum and no one rings a bell at the top. The music is still playing, so the gamblers are still gambling. As of this writing, the market continues to march higher, virtually unabated.

Source: CNBC

As a value investor that spends the vast majority of my time thinking about businesses and turning over rocks for hidden gems, it has been harder and harder to find compelling value ideas whereas this task was relatively easy back in May and June 2020. Despite the lack of obvious value stocks, I continue to selectively swing the bat.

Today, I write to share what I believe is a quintessential deep value stock. And I also want to acknowledge that my investing friend and fellow SA Contributor, Timothy Stabosz, originally mentioned the idea to me and he suggested that I independently kick the tires.

Thesis In Nutshell

On January 29, 2020, Lee Enterprises (LEE) acquired Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) remaining newspaper assets - BH Media Group and the Buffalo News - for $140 million. As part of the deal, Sir Warren provided Lee with $576 million of financing. The proceeds were used to pay off Lee's prior debt, most of which was set to mature in 2022. This debt financing is a 25-year term loan at 9% and that had no financial performance covenants. The only restrictions were management couldn't buy back stock and cash flow in excess of $20 million would be used to pay down the principal balance of the loan, at par. As a proxy for the cash flow generation power of the combined entities, in calendar year 2019, these businesses generated $160 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Calendar year 2020 has been incredibly challenging for many businesses and most media companies that rely on discretionary advertising has been impacted, Lee is no exception. That said, despite those challenges, at $1.12 per share, LEE's equity is essentially a long dated call option given the more than 2X interest expense coverage on what I would argue is a near-term cyclical trough in Adjusted EBITDA. No question print advertising will continue to comp negatively, like an Eastman Kodak when it was in its decline phrase, yet Lee owns quality physical and digital assets. This company has runway and has been deleveraging, yet the market has overlooked this tangible progress. There are many ways to make money as a value investor, but arguably one of the best is to buy equity in a company where the equity portion of the enterprise price value is a small slice of the pie. In these unique situations, and they are hard to find, companies that are paying down debt and generating free cash flow means that the debt pay downs are accretive to the equity holders (holding the enterprise value constant ). Lo and behold, this is exactly what is happening at Lee Enterprises. Moreover, this management team is excellent and they have identified significant merger synergies that help bridge and offset the print advertising revenue declines. Again, this extends the runway is over a marginal safety. Perhaps, Mr. Market will eventually work this out.

Simply put, given this unique setup, Lee's equity is torqued and its downside is pretty limited.

Lee Enterprises

Enclosed below is how the company describes its business to the world:

Leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 77 markets in 26 states Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona.

Here is a snapshot of its top news gathering entities and affiliated web properties:

Source: LEE FY 2020 10-K

Industry Backdrop And General Thoughts

I have listened to Lee's 2020 conference calls and dug into its prior earnings press releases to get my arms around the business. In my view, from a blocking and tackling perspective, this management team is highly capable and has been deftly managing an exceptionally challenging and disruptive backdrop for an industry with a segment in secular decline, print advertising. Let me be crystal clear - I am not here to sell you magic beans or pixie dust.

Moreover, everyone knows that technology in concert with the ubiquitous and affordable availability of smartphones and broadband fundamentally altered the course of the media industry. The vast majority of consumers prefer to consumer their news digitally as opposed reading a physical newspaper.

In the old paradigm, the once lucrative advertising revenue streams enabled news gathering organization to invest in capable journalists that arguably created compelling and original content that audiences once valued. In its best days, the business model was designed to breakeven on the subscription side and the print advertising was lucrative currency that filled the coffers and enabled the pursuit of Pulitzer prizing winning journalism. However, in the Google age, everything is free, so there was a race to the bottom to win the largest audience size in this winner take all (or oligopoly take most) warfare. Old business models, however well managed, were simply casualties of a rough and tumble business atmosphere.

How do you compete with free and when your advertising customers, ultimately, are footing the bill? If you give away the newspaper then advertising doesn't know how to measure audience size or if anyone is actually reading it.

In this Brave New World, Google just needed to show the big CPG companies, national retailers, automakers, and other former prized newspaper advertisers that they could more effectively target the specific customers they were each trying to reach. Notwithstanding the fact that Google/Facebook used its complex algorithms and years of data surveillance to eventually created sophisticated individual user profiles, this is simply the way it happened. There is no point for me to belabor that Google, Facebook, and friends outwardly offered consumers this seemingly great and free platform in exchange for their privacy and information. Collectively, this data is extremely valuable and has been packaged, curated, and sold to the highest bidders. This occurred whether implicitly or explicitly consumers knew it, and under the guise consumers only benefited from whiz bang software that was free.

In the end, Google and Facebook killed print advertising.

Lee's Financial

After I listened to the conference calls, my next step was to go through the past press releases to get a sense of how quickly this ice cube is melting.

Enclosed below I created this spreadsheet to capture:

Advertising & Marketing (Digital and Print)

Subscriptions

Other

I also tracked Adjusted EBITDA. The reason I felt that I didn't need to target the cost line items with a fine tooth comb is that LEE's management team has proven that they are exceptional at adjusting the business to keep expenses in line, hence LEE's remarkably high historical Adj. EBITDA margins.

At face value, no question, it standouts to me is that Print advertising has been in a Tom Petty 'free fall'. LEE's management has frequently phrased it this way.

The decrease in advertising and marketing services revenue is due to softness in print advertising demand resulting in reduced advertising volume primarily from large retail, big box stores and classifieds.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet created from LEE's public filings

That said, should it really be a surprise that Print Advertising is comping down 20% YoY? This is well known and already in the stock price.

If we are looking for silver linings, I would argue that digital ad revenue has been sticky and even growing modestly and subscription revenue has been relatively sticky as well.

$140 Million Berkshire Hathaway Deal And Debt Refinancing

On January 29, 2020, Lee announced that the company agreed to buy Berkshire Hathaway's remaining newspaper assets (BH Media Group and the Buffalo News) for $140 million. As part of that deal, Berkshire agreed to provide seller financing of $576 million that enabled LEE to refinance its existing debt (that was set to mature in 2022) at 9% and fund the $140 million deal. Moreover, this is 25-year financing has no financial performance covenants. Berkshire also didn't charge any banking fees whereas in its last big refinancing round, back in 2014, LEE had to pay $30 million to the bankers.

Post deal closing, here is how LEE's CFO described the news:

On March 16, 2020, we closed on a comprehensive refinancing of our debt with a single lender in Berkshire Hathaway, borrowing a total of $576 million and has a fixed interest rate of 9%, reducing our weighted average cost of capital by 100 basis points. The reduction in interest expense saves us nearly $5 million annually on our refinance debt. Also, the refinancing repaid all of our outstanding debt, which has maturities in calendar year 2022 and replaced it with a term loan that matures in 25 years on March 16, 2045. The reduction in interest rate and the significant runway allows the Company to deleverage more quickly and over a long period of time before we expect the need to refinance again. Completing the credit agreement required no lender fees saving the Company millions. As a comparison, in 2014, in conjunction with our prior financing, we paid more than $30 million in fees to complete the financing. The deal this year was also timed to avoid nearly $9 million in breakage costs associated with our previous credit agreements after the step-down. The credit agreement has no fixed mandatory principal payments as the required payments are predominantly from the excess cash flow the Company generates. This is beneficial in economic downturns as we are experiencing now the significant and immediate impacts from COVID-19 and allows us to help preserve liquidity. The credit agreement has no financial performance covenants, meaning we do not have events of default tied to leverage or other financial maintenance ratios derived from financial performance of the Company.

Source: LEE's Q2 FY 2020 Conference Call (June 18th)

Per the January 29, 2020 press release, the assets that LEE acquired from Berkshire generated $373.4 million of revenue and $47.4 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Serving communities in 10 states, BHMG owns the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers, as well as more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. BHMG had 2019 revenues of $373.4 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $47.4 million.

If you take another look at my excel chart, LEE's calendar year 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $113.5 million. So to get a baseline, prior to the onset of Covid, the combined entity, the NewCo, had calendar year 2019 pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of $160.9 million.

Now, of course, Covid changed the world and smashed advertising demand, yet remarkably, despite the Berkshire attractive financing of LEE's debt, LEE shares are presently trading at less their 12/31/2019 closing price of $1.42.

Source: Fidelity

Valuation

As of December 10, 2020, we learned that LEE's pro-forma debt was $538.3 million less $13.7 million or $524.6 million.

Source: LEE's Q4 FY 2020 Earnings Press Release

And per that December 10, 2020 press release, management said the following:

"We continue to see improvement in our core advertising trends in the first quarter with significant wins in political advertising. We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news that's vital to our local markets covering critical issues that our large, local audiences depend on more than ever," Mowbray added.

And if you look at my chart recall the cadence of total advertising and marketing revenue is as follows:

Q2 FY 2020: $61 million

Q3 FY 2020: $77.8 million

Q4 2020: $85.2 million

So again, per management's commentary, core advertising is improving and they had strong political ad wins this quarter (this calendar Q4 2020). Given the continued cost cuts, Q1 FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA should be higher than $25.4 million.

With debt at $525 million x 9%, we are talking about $11.8 million of quarterly interest expense.

So $30 million of adjusted EBITDA less $12 million gets you to $18 million of Q1 FY 2021 free cash flow.

Moreover, per the December 10, 2020 conference call (see here), the company still has $30 million of non core assets to monetize.

In the fourth quarter, we sold $11.6 million of non-core assets, including the monetization of our private equity investment. As of today, we still have nearly $30 million of non-core assets that remain available for sale. Last, we expect to file our 10-K with the SEC tomorrow. And as always, it will include additional information on our results and expectations.

So there are 58.4 million shares outstanding x $1.12 per share equals a market capitalization of $65.4 million. With pro-forma debt of $525 million we are looking at an enterprise value of $590 million. However, with LEE's interest expense of less than $48 million per year, assuming $125 million of adjusted and normalized EBITDA power easily gets you to at least $50 million of annual free cash flow.

Other Items To Consider

Perhaps Local Advertising Demand Is Stronger Than People Think

If you listen to or read Q2 FY 2020 - Q4 FY 2020 conference calls management's subtext is that the low hanging fruit, the vulnerable and once lucrative national print advertising revenues are long gone, but LEE has strong local relationships with key accounts and advertisers and these relationships are stickier than Mr. Market thinks. However, this has been masked by Covid and the sharp knee jerk pullback from advertisers from March 2020 until recently.

Frankly, the jury is out. It is unknowable at this point.

Cost Synergies

I am having troubling trying to pin down the precise amount of cost synergies as well as the timeline for realizing these synergies. That said, they should be tangible given the merger and these cost savings should help offset and alleviate some of the Covid related weakness.

Exhibit A

On the June 18, 2020 (Q2 FY 2020) Conference Call

As Kevin mentioned earlier, we expect to achieve more than $100 million in cost synergies due to business transformation initiatives and acquisition integration. The baseline for this target is on a pre-acquisition basis or pro forma total cash cost as of the last 12 months ended December 2019. We expect to achieve the $100 million reduction by the end of fiscal year 2021. We expect to achieve synergies in the following areas: reorganization of our operating structure from a market-based operating structure to vertical operating lines creating significant efficiencies across all of our departments, evaluation and execution of our day of week print transformation initiative in certain of our markets. This project will reduce the number of days we print and deliver our print edition in certain markets by one, two, or three days depending on the market, acquisition integration of our back-office functions, including HR, finance, and IT, centralization of technology systems and business transformation initiatives in newspaper design and ad design, of the $100 million in synergies, nearly 40% has been executed to date.

Exhibit B: (December 10, 2020)

Our significant acquisition of BH Media Group(4) in March 2020, combined with a global pandemic, provided an opportunity to accelerate our transformation. We have made significant progress on our business transformation and have implemented $84 million of cost reductions to date, ahead of our acquisition targets. Our strategy heading into 2021 is clear, and we are laser-focused on transforming the way we present local news and information, transforming our audience model to a robust subscription model and diversifying the service and products we offer our top local accounts and SMBs. We are optimistic that we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger, leaner organization focused on executing our digital transformation," Mowbray said.

Putting It All Together

At $1.12 per share, Lee Enterprises certainly appears to be a quintessential deep value bet. The company has an excellent management team, strong adjusted EBITDA, 25-year debt at a reasonable 9% and with no financial performance covenants, and has identified tangible cost synergies from its March 16, 2020 merger with Berkshire Hathaway Media Group and the Buffalo News. No question Covid has dinged advertising and print advertising is in secular decline. Yet remarkably, at $1.12 per share, you basically own a long dated call option. In a market that looks extremely frothy and where so many stocks have run significantly, LEE shares certainly appear to be a deep value idea with limited near term downside and that could be torqued material upside.

I am assigning a $2 per share target. This is more of a subjective target based on the equity re-rating as tax loss selling subsides and management continues to block and tackle well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.