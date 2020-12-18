Money begets money. If you don't have that, you wait around to be hired by somebody at the mercy of others. If you have that money in your hand, you desperately try to make the best use of it and move ahead. And that's generating income for yourself. - Muhammad Yunus

The decision to invest in the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC), a CEF, is a no-brainer for income investors. It is a quality income fund that invests at least 80% of its total assets in highly-rated preferred and fixed-income securities with the twin objectives of generating a high income and preserving capital for its common stockholders.

Though FFC's expense ratio is set at 0.87%, its managers created a financial leverage strategy in 2019 that bumped it up to 2.52%. As per CEFData.com, FFC's 2020 expense ratio is estimated at 1.78%. This is a high expense ratio, and investors need to track the final expenses in 2020 and estimate the expense ratio going forward to figure out if it will impact dividend yields. The fund's current leverage on its total assets of about $932 million is 32.7%.

Image Source: FFC's Website

Here is my take on other factors impacting the fund.

Premium to NAV Ratio

As of December 16, 2020, FFC was quoting at $23.51, which is at a premium of about 11.40% to its NAV. Income investors have to live with high premiums on quality income securities like FFC because global investors are chasing reputed and reliable income funds these days, as bond yields are pathetic.

Image Source: My Tweet based on an update in The Lead-Lag Report

FFC's Dividend Track Record

FFC, a consistent dividend payer, has recently (from June 2020) bumped up its monthly dividend payout from $0.118 to $0.129 - perhaps because its financial leverage strategy (mentioned above) is helping it generate a higher return.

Image Source: FFC's Dividend History

I estimate that it will continue to pay $0.129 as dividend per month, which translates to a forward annual payout of $1.55 and a forward dividend yield of 6.6% (as of December 16, 2020).

The yield can be compromised somewhat if income investors continue to chase FFC and end up increasing its premium to NAV percentage.

Holdings and Portfolio Turnover Ratio

Image Source: FFC's Fact Card of November 2020

About 34% of FFC's total assets (+ leverage) are invested in 10 high-quality preferred and income securities issued by reputed companies like MetLife (MET), Liberty Mutual, Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

The fund's annual portfolio turnover ratio is low at 17%, which is a good sign, because it implies that it holds on to quality investments for a longer period. Interest rates have crashed on quality securities and the Fed is still in the mood to pump in more cash in the economy. Perhaps, FFC's managers will reduce the portfolio turnover ratio below 17% - who knows. As things stand, its portfolio and the turnover ratio look good.

Peer Performance

Image Source: CEFData.com

FFC is right there among the top when it comes to total returns to its stockholders. Its 10-year performance is the best among its peers (see the image above). However, it has been outclassed (by a small margin though) by the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP), which are funds from the same group, in the shorter, five years to three years, holding shootout.

Summing Up

If I were an income chaser, I would positively consider FFC as a long-term investment.

Buy not as a short-term pick - that's because I believe that an income investor is investing in a quality fund should ideally hold his investment for at least 2-3 years. Of course, the investor also must track developments and exit if there are disruptions that can damage the fund's long-term prospects.

I believe that so long as FFC's current price-to-NAV premium of 11.40% and its expense ratio of 1.78% to 2.52% hold, its dividend yield will be maintained at an attractive 6.60%. If the premium falls, the opportunity gets better for income investors. If it rises, perhaps investors can benchmark it then with FLC and DFP and make a decision.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!