Natural Gas: Associated Gas Production Won't Be The Killjoy This Time Around

The saying "you are your own worst enemy" couldn't be true today for natural gas bulls going forward. The only enemy for natural gas and natural gas producers will be themselves. As you will see below, natural gas production from shale oil regions remains dismal with inactivity in Q2/Q3 contributing to a material decline in production.

With oil prices still around ~$47/bbl and shale oil producers consolidating and limiting capex spend to ~70% of operating cash flow, the growth of US shale oil will be crippled going forward, which means associated gas production will be kept largely in check.

This means that in order for lower 48 production to meaningfully improve from the ~89 to ~90 Bcf/d level, natural gas producers, themselves, have to be the ones to increase production.

And as we said in an article titled, "Natural Gas Producers Signal No Intention On Increasing Production (And What This Means For The Natural Gas Market)," producers this time around also appear to be very disciplined about growing production going forward.

So now what does this mean for natural gas market balances going forward?

Here are a few starting points to think about:

The natural gas market today is exhibiting a deficit of ~3 Bcf/d with production around ~89 to ~90 Bcf/d.

Demand growth next year inclusive of additional LNG/Mexico exports will be around ~1 Bcf/d. Demand recovery from COVID-19 may add another ~1 Bcf/d for industrial.

This means the market, assuming flat production, will contend with 3-5 Bcf/d of deficit. Again, this is contingent on production being flat.

Our current assumption is that lower 48 production will bottom in Q1 around ~88 Bcf/d before moving higher to finish the year around ~90 to ~91 Bcf/d. Some of this will come from associated gas production.

What this means is that even if winter demand turns out to be bearish, the injection season from April to November will be lower than normal resulting in ~3.3 Tcf at most by November 2021.

The market will not like having such an inefficient amount of gas in storage, so at some point in 2021, the market balances will have to incentivize producers, and similar to our discussion a few months back, the market may have to price in LNG demand destruction.

Source: CME

But even LNG demand destruction scenario will be hard to fathom because global LNG prices have soared due to insufficient supply. As you can see, JKM pricing is now well above the $5.5/MMBtu average, which means that's the ceiling for Henry Hub!

All in all, the market may be very well under-appreciating the upside nature of 2021 pricing, especially considering that associated gas production won't be the ones ruining the party this time around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.