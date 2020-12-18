So we're at Neutral for the moment, looking for an opportunity to rate at Buy and thereafter to buy into the stock on a personal account basis.

Valuation is a little punchy right now, above the cloud cohort on fundamental multiples even when adjusted for growth, quality of revenue and so forth.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Not Yet As One With This Stock

Unity Software (U) was, as everyone knows, a hot IPO in September. So one could be forgiven for thinking, yikes, hype-driven stock, excess demand, head for the hills.

The numbers tell a different story. And whilst we're at Neutral, because the valuation is a little above the cloud cohort right now, factoring in growth, cashflow margins (yes, it does generate cash - this isn't your old-style 1990s IPO stock) and revenue visibility - we rate the quality of business model highly and have an eye on buying in due course. Usually with recent IPOs you get an air pocket or two in which to dive in, so we anticipate an opportunity arriving in the coming months.

We'll write more extensively about U in the days and weeks to come, but for now, let's canter through the high-level numbers. They're pretty good. Here's revenue down to net debt.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com

We'll go into a lot more detail on the revenue mix in a later article but for now you might note that the breakdown of revenue over the 9 months to end Q3 of FY12/20 is roughly:

$164m ('Create Solutions'

$337m 'Operate Solutions'

$51m 'Strategic Partnerships And Other'

Total revenue for the period, $552m, split 30% 'Create', 61% 'Operate' and 9% 'Partnerships'. Now, of these three lines, 'Create' is the steady-eddie, we think. That's a subscription revenue line wherein customers use the U tools to create their new title. We would anticipate this to ebb and flow a little with the economy but it ought to keep growing over a fairly long period. 'Operate' is usage-based, be it revenue share or just straight usage. For as long as consumption of U-based titles is on the up, this will grow. You might see a little more volatility in this line than in 'Create', but net net it should grow faster in most years. Gross margins in these revenue lines will be the main driver of that 79% TTM gross margin (that's a good level of gross margin for a software company - there are some better but there are plenty much worse).

Turning to costs, look at the TTM EBITDA line as the best measure of profitability for now - it irons out the distortions of the big stock awards around IPO time. It tells you that the company is lossmaking on a non-GAAP basis but only a little. 4% negative EBITDA on revenue growth of 55% is a bargain any software company CEO would strike happily. And, better still, look at unlevered pre-tax free cashflow - it's positive, very positive actually, and that's because the substantial capex is offset by cute working capital management, for which read that old chestnut, "charge upfront". You can see the upfront invoicing in the deferred revenue:

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com

Deferred is a relatively modest proportion of recognized, but it's growing fairly well, and to say that deferred revenue totals $114m in September means that you've been paid $114m for stuff you haven't delivered yet. That's a nice business model. Better, the remaining performance obligation ('RPO') number of $271m tells you that the company has forward contracted revenue of around 40% of its TTM recognized revenue of $674m. In other words, if all the sales activity in the company were halted tomorrow, in the next twelve months the company would recognize some $114m of revenue, and beyond that, a further $157m (the delta between the contracted-but-not-yet-prepaid RPO and the contracted-and-already-prepaid deferred) over say another year or two. So there is a nice flywheel effect already turning here. For a company where the biggest revenue line item is usage-based (ie. fully contingent), having this backdrop of recurring revenue is a comfort. (Someone ought to tell Fastly (FSLY) to adopt a billing model a little like this - at FSLY it's all usage based which is a little hair-raising at times as the visibility is very low).

As you can see the company is awash with IPO cash - nearly $1.8bn of the stuff - so the wolf won't be at the door anytime soon.

Valuation is our only sticking point, and it's not completely unreasonable in the current environment.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis.

Ignore the EBITDA and cashflow multiples, nobody cares about those right now. But look at the revenue multiple. It's punchy for the growth rate and the revenue model, whilst very solid for this vertical - much better than previous-generation software companies in the media production / gaming / playout sector - is a lot more contingent that your regular old enterprise software company, some of which are growing at the same or better rate than U.

Here's roughly where U sits.

Source: Google Finance, Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Stocks below the line are less expensive for their growth, those above the line, more expensive.

U is new to market and new to us and we don't yet have a sense of how its growth will perform vs. guidance. For instance, we're confident that CRWD can beat Q4 because when you look at the deferred revenue and RPO numbers, guidance is self-evidently conservative. So we can pay up confidently for CRWD. More on that in our upcoming Q4 earnings preview on CRWD. U, we don't know yet. So, Neutral out of inexperience with the stock on our part - but we love the story and we're looking for a moment to Buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 18 December 2020.

To learn more about our popular 'Marketplace' service The Fundamentals, click here. Our Marketplace service provides: 'Cloud Decade' long-term, 10-year-horizon investment portfolio.

'Mouse Raid' and 'Tealeaf Technicals' short-term trade ideas.

Regular pre- and post-earnings reviews on all our covered stocks.

Extensive investor education content.

Vibrant, supportive chatroom featuring subscribers from many walks of life. We run a real-money service publishing the research we conduct to invest personal account funds. Subscribers get alerts on any planned buy or sell order in covered stocks, ahead of time. You get the opportunity to buy or sell before we do. Learn more & take a 2 week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY, CRWD. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold long personal account position(s) in CRWD and FSLY