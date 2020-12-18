The market does not appear to be rewarding the company nearly as much as it has been some of its renewable-focused peers, which could be an opportunity.

Utility companies have become very popular among more conservative investors in today's pandemic-stricken world. This makes a great deal of sense since these companies tend to be reasonably stable regardless of other conditions in the economy. After all, most people will usually prioritize paying their utility bills ahead of more discretionary expenses whenever times are tight. This may be even more true today since people are opting to spend more time at home due to fears of the pandemic. One of the more interesting companies in the utilities space is Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA), which operates exclusively in four states in the northwestern part of the United States.

About Avista Corporation

Avista Corporation is a diversified utility as it provides both electricity and natural gas service to the customers in its service area. This provides the company with multiple sources of cash flow, which is something that not many utilities can boast. This can be especially important in areas like the Pacific Northwest as the rather cold winter conditions make it much more desirable to heat a home or business with natural gas as opposed to electricity. Thus, the company's income will not fluctuate as much as a purely electric or gas utility would be due to seasonal changes in heating and cooling demand.

As already mentioned, Avista operates in four states, three of which are in the Pacific Northwest:

Source: Avista Corporation

In addition to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, Avista also owns Alaska Electric Light & Power, the oldest electric utility in the state of Alaska as a wholly-owned subsidiary:

Source: Avista Corporation

One of the defining characteristics of these states is that they tend to be much more progressive politically than many other regions of the country. As such, there is much concern about climate change among the governments of these states and they have thus been using various mandates, regulations, and incentives to promote a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Avista has certainly been adjusting its own business model to adjust to this change in the marketplace.

Avista currently produces 57% of the electricity that it sells through the use of renewable energy. This is a much higher percentage than almost every other utility in the United States:

Source: Avista Corporation

Avista is certainly not resting on its laurels, however. The company plans to be completely carbon neutral by 2027 and be 100% renewable by 2045. This is the more ambitious schedules across American utilities, which is likely due both to the demands of its customers and the unique geography of the Pacific Northwest that lends itself well to the deployment of renewables. One thing that we note above is that Avista generates a relatively high percentage of its energy from hydroelectric power. This is something that is nice to see because hydroelectric power has a number of advantages over other forms of renewable power such as wind or solar power. Chief among these is that hydroelectric power is not intermittent. Unlike wind or solar, which do not work when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining, respectively, a hydroelectric dam can provide a constant source of electricity. Thus, the dam does not require the usage of batteries or some other energy storage solution to provide a reliable supply of energy to Avista's customers.

Hydroelectric power unfortunately has the problem of only being useful in certain areas. This is because there has to be some source of running water, such as a river, to drive the turbines. Thus, hydroelectric power cannot be a solution to meet all of the needs of its customers. Avista is thus not exclusively focused on that single source of energy. The company also has been expanding its presence into wind and solar power. In fact, in just the past three years, Avista has managed to complete two solar and one wind power plant. This variety of energy sources should help Avista reduce the need for large amounts of storage as hopefully one of these energy sources will be working if another is not.

Another thing that should help Avista integrate renewable energy generation into its system is that the company will be joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market in 2022. The Western Energy Imbalance Market is a network of utilities all along the West Coast of North America:

Source: Avista Corporation

The system is designed as a way to allow energy companies to purchase power in real-time whenever they have a shortage and sell it in real-time whenever there is a surplus. Thus, in some ways it acts as an energy storage solution as it will help the company deal with the intermittent natural of renewables since even if it is having a shortage in its region, somewhere else will hopefully have a surplus. Thus, Avista should be able to continue to retire its fossil fuel-powered plants and replace them with renewables.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, utilities tend to be relatively stable entities that usually do not see their earnings fluctuate too much over time. This is because they sell a product that most people consider to be necessities for today's modern life. Thus, they will naturally prioritize paying their utility bills over other things during times when money is tight. We can see this by looking at Avista's results over the past few years. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Avista Corporation

We can also see that the company has also delivered a small amount of growth over the period, although it has certainly not been as strong as what many other companies have managed to deliver. This is not unusual for a utility. This is because utilities tend to be confined to a single geographic area so its growth is largely constrained by population growth. The Pacific Northwest has generally been seeing its population increase over the past few years as the booming technology industry has attracted scores of young workers to the region. In addition, homes in these states are somewhat cheaper than in neighboring California, which has attracted some northward migration. The recent pandemic appears to have accelerated this trend as a growing ability to work from home has made more people inclined to take advantage of the more affordable cost of living, especially in rural communities. These rising populations throughout the region should allow Avista to sell its electricity and gas to more customers and thus generate growth.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity though, Avista will need to upgrade its infrastructure. This makes sense because the current electrical grid can only sustain a certain limited number of houses. The same is true with natural gas as pipelines can only carry a certain limited quantity of natural gas. The company is therefore planning to invest approximately $1.645 billion into its infrastructure over the 2020-2023 period:

Source: Avista Corporation

As we can clearly see here, not all of this spending will be spent on the buildout of the firm's infrastructure as some of the money will be spent on things such as maintenance and compliance with government mandates. Avista does still expect that it will generate growth, however. This growth rate is expected to exceed the rate of population growth in the company's service area. The reason for this is that the firm expects that it will be able to increase its base rate. This is the other way by which a company like this can grow its earnings. In short, the company is increasing the price that it charges to its customers for every unit of energy that they consume. The unfortunate problem with this though is that utilities are highly regulated by government officials with respect to the rates that they can charge customers because these firms are often monopolies in the area in which they operate. Thus, the government regulates the price that they can charge in order to prevent the utility from taking advantage of its monopoly power and gouging customers but at the same time does usually allow the company to make a reasonable profit. Avista does expect that the regulators will allow it to hike its rates at a 5-6% rate over the time period in question. The expectation is present because regulators will often allow the utility to regain the money that it spends on capital expenditures from its customers by increases in its base rate. The regulators do not have to do this but it is something that they usually do. Thus, we certainly might see the regulators approve this. Thus, we could certainly see this growth story actually play out.

Renewable Opportunities

One of the most significant trends that we have seen in the energy sector this year is the surging popularity of renewables. As the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the demand for oil, causing prices to plummet, traditional energy stocks have languished in the market. Those stocks of companies that invest in the renewable sector have surged though, which has even resulted in renewables-focused utility NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) becoming the largest publicly-traded energy company in the United States. There is a certain rationale for this as fears of climate change continue to sweep the world. In response, governments all over the world have been implementing various measures that are meant to encourage the development of renewables within their borders. In addition, many individuals have been demanding that their homes and businesses be powered and heated by clean sources of energy. Thus, this demand has also been resulting in a growing demand. These trends are expected to continue going forward, which should result in the demand for renewables growing much more than the demand for any other source of energy over the next two decades:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

It therefore does make a lot of sense that utilities and other companies with an extensive focus on renewable power would see their stock prices outperform those of traditional energy companies. Avista Corporation has not benefited from this, however. As we can quite clearly see here, the company's stock price is down 15.63%:

This is substantially worse than what some other renewables-focused energy companies such as NextEra Energy produced. Here is the year-to-date stock chart for that company:

As we can quite clearly see, NextEra Energy has returned a fairly substantial 24.48% return over the equivalent period. Thus, there is a very apparent disconnect between the performance of these two renewables-focused firms. This could indicate that Avista is undervalued and appreciates once the market begins to notice it.

Valuation

As is always the case though, we should investigate further before deciding if the company is worth purchasing at the current level or not. After all, we certainly do not want to overpay for any company in our portfolio because that could result in the stock delivering sub-optimal returns. One method that we can use to evaluate the value is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is simply a way of adjusting the more typical price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's forward earnings growth into account. As is the case with the traditional price-to-earnings ratio, lower values are preferable. According to Zacks Investment Research, Avista Corporation will grow its earnings at a 5.01% rate over the next three to five years, which gives the company a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of the company's renewables-focused peers:

Company Earnings Growth (3-5 Yr.) PEG Ratio Avista Corporation 5.01% 4.26 NextEra Energy 7.93% 4.11 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 3.18% 4.33 Edison International (EIX) 3.08% 4.50 Eversource Energy (ES) 6.47% 3.63 DTE Energy (DTE) 5.67% 3.08

As we can see here, Avista Corporation is certainly not the cheapest utility in the space. It is, however, pretty far from being the most expensive. Thus, we can clearly see that the company appears to be undervalued relative to its peers. Thus, there may indeed be an opportunity here.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors like utilities other than their stability is the relatively high dividend yields that they tend to pay out. Avista Corporation is no exception to this as the company currently yields 4.09%. This is certainly much better than the 1.53% boasted by the S&P 500 index (SPY). The company also has a very long history of dividend growth, as we can clearly see here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This does admittedly only give the company a five-year growth rate of 4.07%, which is lower than what dividend investors really like to see. In today's low-interest rate world though, we sometimes have to take what we can get.

Another thing that is critical to ensure is that the company can afford the dividend that it pays out. This should be obvious because we naturally do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a measure known as the free cash flow. The free cash flow is the amount of cash left over from a company's operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Thus, it is the amount available to do things like reduce debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend to investors. In the first nine months of 2020, Avista had a negative $15.306 million in free cash flow. Thus, it is obviously not generating enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $82.281 million that the company paid out.

It is fairly common for a utility to have a negative free cash flow. This is because of the capital-intensive natural of their businesses. In short, these companies need to spend a great deal of money on the maintenance and upgrades of their infrastructure, which is financed largely through debt. Thus, it is fairly common for these companies to use their operating cash flow to pay dividends and rely on the base rate increases that were already discussed. In the first nine months of 2020, Avista had an operating cash flow of $282.528 million, which is obviously more than enough to cover the $87.281 million that it paid out with money to spare. Thus, the company does appear to be reasonably capable of covering the dividend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avista Corporation is one of the more renewably-focused electric utilities in the United States. This is partly due to its favorable location and the fact that its customers are demanding that their homes and businesses be powered by renewable energy. In combination with the growth of its customer base, the company is therefore investing heavily into infrastructure to meet the growing demand. This is something that could very easily present an opportunity for investors. The market does not appear to be appreciating this, however. Thus, there does appear to be a very real potential for an investor to profit off of this.

