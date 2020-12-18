Investment Thesis

AtriCure (ATRC) is a strong small-cap player in the medical technology space, that has wide penetration potential and growth drivers via their expertise in novel atrial fibrillation ("AF") therapies. The company has several upcoming catalysts that lie on the near-term horizon, underscored by the approval for the Convergent procedure and additional product offerings.

Currently, we feel that the market is under-reflecting the asset potential of ATRC's pipeline and planned product offerings and feel that ATRC presents as an above-market growth opportunity at an attractive valuation. Much of the risk that is priced into current valuation and share pricing is tied to the overhang of FDA approval uncertainties on Convergent (and other assets). Therefore, we believe that the market is unfairly discounting ATRC shares and failing to reward the level of upside that is warranted for this company. Therefore, we feel that the growth drivers and asset potential outweigh the FDA overhang that is currently priced into shares, guiding a risk/reward scale that is tilted towards the upside, by our estimation. Here, we cover all of the moving parts in the investment debate, for the benefit of investors in their own investment reasoning.

Upcoming Drivers To Fuel The Growth Engine and Move the Needle

The company is certainly not immune to the near-term headwinds related to Covid-19 and the effect on procedure deferrals, patient turnover and overall procedure volumes. However, we feel that ex-Covid, growth for ATRC will be underscored by new product offerings, such as the Convergent procedure, EnCompass, cryoSPHERE Probe, Flex V and other segments, well beyond the length of the pandemic. Each product has the potential to be a meaningful compounder, with surgeon training tied into the revenue stream of the overall product offering. Furthermore, FDA approval for the Convergent procedure should be a meaningful driver to fuel an accelerated growth pattern in revenue volumes and margin strength. The procedure involves a minimally invasive epicardial ablation (performed closed chest) procedure, with endocardial catheter ablation performed by an electrophysiologist. The indication is for patients with persistent AF, and if approved, would make the procedure the only service available for treating the sickest AF patients, with the most progressed and treatment resistant/persistent symptoms.

ATRC has filed for FDA approval for Convergent, and efficacy and safety data have held up well in the CONVERGE trial, showing superiority of the procedure over catheter ablation alone in treating persistent AF. If successfully registered in the US (and abroad), then this is a significant milestone, as the procedure has the potential to create a remedial breakthrough in the upper bound of AF patient data, directly targeting treatment resistant and persistent AF patients. Consequently, we feel that approval is highly likely and may even see an accelerated usage program early on, with early adoption by trained cardiologists with high exposure to patients with persistent AF symptomology. Therefore, the Convergent segment is differentiated from other standards of care and would be competing on top of the current care regimen (catheters and other ablation procedures for example), not directly against it. As such, there is an under-penetrated market opportunity that can be heavily exploited by ATRC, especially given these insulating factors. We believe this must be reflected into the valuation and upside potential on shares moving into the near future, and in the longer-term.

Additionally, both the pipeline and the current AF assets make ATRC attractive as an acquisition candidate, especially to larger payers with heavy exposure to cardiology who are reluctant to take on additional pipeline risk. This extends to names in the wider cardiology segment, including those in the electrophysiology, cardiac valve and telemetry spaces. We firmly believe that ATRC will receive the green light for Convergent this coming year, and this would compound the acquisition attractiveness from said players. In the upside case, accelerated approval may arrive on the back of the FDA choosing to skip its decision to convene an advisory panel. Plus, the fact that management have skewed the label to persistent/treatment resistant AF only, also adds weight to the fact that the FDA is unlikely to veto the approval by 2021. Therefore, this regulatory catalyst is a key inflection point for investors, and we believe that any whisper of approval will be directly reflected in pricing on the charts, and probably the valuation also. Considering the growth in the wider medical technology market, we feel that ATRC has the legs to align with this cadence, especially given the differentiating factors of Convergent and other segments in the product mix.

Moreover, the company's organic growth potential is bolstered by a portfolio that encompasses essential (but not urgent or life-threatening) treatment interventions. We would note to investors that as per the 10-Q from Q3, cardiac surgery utilisation was ~80-90% of pre-pandemic volumes, and management are confident this pattern will continue sequentially into 2021, with more upside at the back end of next year. The cryoSPHERE probe should continue to drive sales volumes at this level also, especially given the rebound in surgical deferrals sustained across this year. The company is not immune to the pandemic, as mentioned, especially as cases begin to resurge in certain markets. However, the vaccine may serve to dampen these effects significantly over the coming periods. Therefore, organic growth in the core business remains a catalyst for investors to consider also, especially given the penetration potential of offerings in the product mix, that may not be realised on the back of surgical headwinds related to the pandemic this year. Other upside drivers on the horizon include 510k clearances for the EnCompass clamp in 1H 2021, which ties into the ablation segment and dovetails the revenue stream at that level. In addition, we can expect readouts from the aMAZE trial near FY2021 end, which we believe will be another key inflection point for investors to consider at that period.

Q4 Guidance Illustrates the Rebound

Revenue came in strong at ~$55 million, underscored by a ~20bps tailwind from the SentreHEART segment, which carried through to EBITDA of $4.2 million. The appendage management was the major performer in the portfolio, with open-hear ablation sales of ~$3 million coming in above estimates and posting ~31% YoY growth. Strength was also garnered from minimally invasive ablation, whilst overall appendage management contributed ~$21 million to the top, a 7.4% sequential growth figure. Furthermore, sales seem to be well on the recovery to pre-pandemic levels, and we are encouraged by this given the recent traction and activity on Convergent. Given the current trajectory, we feel that sales will continue to converge to the upside over the coming quarters and well into 2021, especially now that "the vaccine has arrived".

Management have guided full-year revenues of ~$209 million at the upper bound, which sits above consensus, and we are aligned with management's view in our modelling, seeing a range of $207-$210 million in our forecasts. Q4 guidance of ~$60 million is not unreasonable in our view, and we feel the company is well positioned to realise this level based on current trajectory and the more favourable inpatient environment. We see growth at the top of ~35% in FY2021, with EBITDA carry through of ~$12 million, and are in line with management on Q4 revenue estimates. We see free cash conversion reaching ~-$15 million by FY2021, with an accelerated growth pattern in FCF continuing well into 2025, with the company converting $11.7 million in free cash by 2022. This represents solid value creation for shareholders and adds weight to the transaction potential from a larger player, in our view. Most of the potential pandemic market risk is already baked into our modelling, and we believe that management have done the same considering the similarity in outcomes.

Valuation

We are of the firm belief that the company's differentiators in AF and products that are competing on top of the standard of care (not against) increase attractiveness of the valuation on a share and enterprise level. It is not unreasonable to expect ATRC's candidacy as an acquisition target based on these factors, and we, therefore, feel that shares drive a premium based on these points also. Shares are currently trading at a premium to the peer group on an EV/Sales level at 7.4x, whilst trading at a decent discount at 5.1x book value. This signifies excellent value creation for shareholders whilst keeping in line with a discount to peers. As such, we feel that the premium at the 7.4x sales level is warranted, and see strength in the valuation based on the upcoming market catalysts. We feel that the valuation is attractive at these levels, especially given the accelerated revenue growth profile we view over the coming periods.

Assigning a price target from multiples we believe that the 7.4x sales figure is warranted, and does not require an adjustment to reflect the peer median. We've outlined reasons why thus far in this analysis. ATRC deserves this premium, and assigning this to our 2021 revenue estimates, we see a price target of $60, ~30% upside potential on today's trading (subject to change with publication times). Much of the revenue upside will likely to be driven by the Convergent procedure, in addition to the rebound in cardiac surgery volumes, and a potential increase in salesforce headcount to reflect the same.

On a DCF basis, we've modelled the potential asset value of Convergent on an 80% probability of success ("PoS") in addition to organic growth in the core business, and used free cash conversion at the current rate to arrive at our calculations. Here, we've assigned a discount rate scenario of 9.3% reflecting the company WACC, and at the upper bound a discount rate that reflects the opportunity cost of holding a 10-year treasury alongside the 10-year S&P 500 expected return, of 11.77%. Using these implied inputs we see a fair value range of $52 - $65, representing a similar level of upside to the price target.

Investors can view the range of expected valuation outcomes given a wide set of implied inputs in the sensitivity matrix below. We would point investors to the box inside the matrix, which highlights the upper and outer bounds of our valuation inputs. Taking the arithmetic mean of the box gives us a fair value of $56.65. It is appropriate to take the arithmetic mean as there are no outliers in the data set, and the distribution of the data seems fairly normalised on this basis.

Therefore, taking the arithmetic mean of the sensitivity matrix and the 2021 price target, we see a fair value of $58.50, representing ~30% upside on today's trading (subject to change with publication times).

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have recently broken away from the mean level and also breached the upper resistance level, shown in the regression channel on the chart below. Since October, shares have converged to the upside, and the near-term trend looks strong based on the direction and speed of pricing outcomes. We've seen a pattern of mean reversion activity YTD, albeit in a descending channel, that has since been reversed since October. Shares are nearing the longer-term resistance level of the May highs, and based on the fundamental momentum and key inflection points discussed throughout this research, we feel that there is high probability prices will break the ceiling of resistance in the coming periods.

In Short

ATRC presents an exciting buy opportunity based on valuation and asset potential in key segments. The Convergent procedure would be competing on top of the current standard of care regimen AF, not directly against it, in our view. This pertains to the narrowing of the label to persistent AF only and is a key differentiator that insulates this segment of the portfolio. Additionally, given the novelty of this treatment solution and the wider expertise in AF that ATRC can leverage in the near and longer-term, they are a prime candidate for acquisition from a larger player in the overall cardiology space. Given their expertise and knack for innovating novel treatment solutions in this domain, then it makes sense for larger names to target ATRC, and tuck in their product mix alongside other offerings to increase their respective footprint. Additionally, shares are trading at a justified 7.4x premium to sales vs the peer group, but this is balanced by a discount to the book value of the peer group. We feel that intrinsically, shares are worth ~$58-$60, and given the asset potential of Convergent and the growth of the wider medical technology market, we feel that ATRC shares have high potential to converge to the upside over the coming periods. There are downside risks to our valuation and scenario, including additional Covid-related headwinds, the overhang of FDA approval for Convergent extending beyond 2021, unsuccessful registration of this and other products in the pipeline, and the pandemic's effects on cardiac surgery utilisation in the coming periods. Of course, there are additional pipeline risks that pertain to ATRC also, given the upcoming readouts for aMAZE and scrutiny on the data for the CONVERGE trial. Nonetheless, we believe that ATRC is a name worth visiting over the coming periods given the inflection points discussed in this report. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

