The REIT Millionaire Maker

Becoming a millionaire almost never involves the kind of glitz and glam a Hollywood production promises.

Have you ever watched Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? No doubt, you know about it even if you haven’t.

It’s a game show-style production that puts people on the spot with an array of questions, one at a time. When contestants answer correctly, they’re awarded an amount of money.

That and a choice.

They can take that money “on the spot.” Or they can put it on the line to answer another question for the promise of a higher amount – if they get that one right too.

Wwbm.com says that:

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire first aired in the U.S. on Aug. 16, 1999. Adapted from the British TV show of the same name, the popular U.S. quiz show is one of the longest-running and most successful game shows of all time. As the first ever American game show to offer an ultimate prize of $1,000,000 (hence the name, I’ll point out), Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is one of the most lucrative game shows in history.”

And why not? I mean, who wouldn’t jump at the chance to make a million, in less than an hour, without risking anything you had in the first place?

It sounds like a dream come true. Easy money – should you simply be in the proper position (i.e., on the show) with the proper responses, nerves of steel, and a good head on your shoulders.

Oh yeah, and add in a fair amount of luck while you’re at it.

The Busiest Day of the Pizza-Selling Year

For the record, the previously quoted paragraph was from wwbm.com’s History page. Backtrack to the homepage though, and you’ll find this description (admittedly for the online version, but the format still fits):

“The game consists of 15 questions. The level of difficulty increases with each question, and so does your potential wealth. For example, if you answer the first question correctly, your prize money goes from $100 to $1,000. As you work your way through the questions by supplying the correct answers, your riches grow exponentially until you reach the final question – and if you answer it correctly, you will succeed in making a million dollars!”

Put like that, it seems so easy. It seems even easier when you consider that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire includes three potential lifelines, each of which can be used once throughout the competition.

But consider this $250,000 question from Season 17: “According to Domino’s Pizza, its busiest delivery day of the year is what?” As always, it came with four different possibilities the contestant could choose from. Was it:

Super Bowl Sunday Halloween New Year’s Eve The day before Thanksgiving?

Being a 14-year-old brainiac, Shiva Oswal unsurprisingly felt unsure enough about it to call on his last remaining “lifeline.” He already had phoned a friend, which allows for a 30-second call to a trusted personal source. And his 50/50 option was gone as well, which eliminated two of the wrong answers for a given question.

That left asking the audience, which promptly responded with "A" as the right choice. But before I reveal whether that was right or wrong, let me play the game show host myself and ask my own audience.

What do you think he should have answered?

Becoming a Millionaire Is Usually a Lot Less Glitzy

Oswal went with the audience opinion, which unfortunately was incorrect. It turns out that New Year’s Eve is actually pizza parlors’ busiest day of the year, not Super Bowl Sunday.

While sad for the 14-year-old, this serves as a great lesson for us investors. Three of them, in fact:

Popular opinion isn’t always worth its weight. Becoming a millionaire almost always takes more than a half hour. Becoming a millionaire almost never involves the kind of glitz and glam a Hollywood production promises.

That last lesson was the subject of my Dec. 1 article “Learn to Invest Like the Millionaire Next Door.” In it, I brought up one of my favorite books of all time, aptly named The Millionaire Next Door.

That’s where co-authors Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko reveal a startling secret: That most millionaires don’t live in mansions. They don’t drive ultra-expensive cars, wear designer clothes, or spend $28,000 per night on accommodations when they travel.

In case you were wondering, that insane figure is on the low end of ultra-luxurious hotel bookings. Not that the make-it-and-keep-it millionaire crowd cares.

They’re too busy saving rather than spending and focusing on future security rather than fleeting opulence. As I explained:

“The millionaires in the book… amassed wealth over time – which gave them greater chances to keep that wealth over time. Many of them were Average Joe and Jane types: Farmers and mobile home park, duplex, or small business owners. “So they didn’t tend to make risky plays. Instead, they practiced frugality by keeping consumption costs low and by making sound, not speculative, investments.”

It’s such a solid idea, yet one that’s preached too little. That’s why I’m writing another article on the topic with another list of solid stocks to match it.

2 REIT Millionaire Maker Picks

I’m in the process of finishing up my 2021 REIT Forecast article (for iREIT on Alpha members) and this means that subscribers will get actionable picks for every property sector, from the most durable income sources – net lease, manufactured housing, and medical office buildings – to the most volatile – malls, office, and shopping centers.

As a preview, I decided to provide you with two of my top picks that might not make you millions in a day. I’m confident they won’t even make you millions in a week or a month.

But they can build up your wealth slowly but surely, year by year. Combine them with wise spending habits, and they could help you achieve a very tidy retirement indeed.

My first millionaire maker pick is Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), a medical office building REIT that owns 467 critical MOBs where healthcare demand is growing: On-campus, core community outpatient, and academic locations. The company invests in high growth markets where it can achieve operational scale (10 markets of ~1MM SF and 17 markets >500k SF).

The company partners with leading healthcare providers where ~74% of tenants are Health Systems or National/Regional providers and 60% of tenants are credit rated. Because of HTA’s strong tenant base the company continues to deliver earnings growth to the bottom line, even during COVID-19.

HTA also has a strong balance sheet, and the company continues to take steps to position itself for sustainable growth. In Q3-20 HTA raised $800 million of senior unsecured notes at a coupon of just 2% to repay the revolver and notes due 2023.

The company’s leverage ratio is 5.1x with almost $500 million of dry powder (excluding the revolver) and $1.5 billion (including the revolver). HTA is rated BBB by S&P and Baa2 by Moody’s and the company’s WACC (according to FACTSET) is 4.79%

In Q3-20 HTA delivered normalized FFO per share (a record high) of $0.43 and the year-to-date earnings are up almost 5% versus the prior year. Analysts forecast FFO per share growth of 4% in 2021, 2% in 2021 and 5% in 2022. HTA has increase its dividend for seven years in a row and ranks in the high-end of our iREIT iQ scoring model.

Shares now trade at $27.43 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.2x (average five-year is 17.7x). The dividend yield is 4.7% and is positioned for future growth. We maintain a buy with a targeted TR (total return) forecast of 17% per year.

FAST Graphs

Our next “millionaire maker” pick is Agree Realty (ADC). We recently provide iREIT on Alpha members with a deep dive in this net lease REIT and explained that “ADC recently showed its continuing ability to lead its net lease peers, growing collections from 97% in Q3-20 to 99% in Q4-20. Looking ahead, management expects this to not deviate meaningfully from current levels, despite rising Covid cases and associated shutdown risks.”

ADC is on track to set a new company record in 2020 with between $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion worth of acquisitions. That’s a sizable difference from its initial 2020 guidance, which was for $600 million to $700 million. In Q3-20, the REIT bought $471 million worth of properties at mid-6% yields.

Even with all of those acquisitions though, management isn’t feeling any pressure about providing proper growth in 2021. It stands by the 10%-plus AFFO growth with "just" $800 million of purchases planned, which implies more than $400 million in equity. And this all while keeping leverage below 5x, which is where it’s at now at 4.7x.

Moving on to liquidity, there doesn’t seem much to worry about in that department either. Its already mentioned WACC is favorable (at 5.4% according to FACTSET), and it raised $1.25 billion of capital this year, giving it about $500 million of immediately available liquidity.

Of course, there are risks, such as how ADC has actually underperformed both its triple net peers and REITs in general since April 1. It’s moved up only 8% vs. 55% and 31%, respectively.

That’s likely due to anti-retail bias despite Agree’s exceptional positioning in that market, as evidenced by its recent rent collection. Meanwhile, shares are trading at about 21x 2020 AFFO, whereas the triple-net average is at about 16x and REITs in general are at 22.5x.

Shares now trade at $66.70 with a P/FFO of 20.8x (four-year average is 20.2x). The dividend yield is 3.7% and we recently bumped our FV (buy below price) to $67.00. We like the stability of the business model, as ADC has proved it can easily navigate a pandemic, and we maintain a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

I’m in the process of reading The Millionaire Mind by Thomas J. Stanley, Ph.D., and he explains the “top 5 factors most mentioned by millionaires as being very important in explaining their economic success”:

Integrity – being honest with all people

Discipline – applying self control

Social skills – getting along with people

A supportive spouse

Hard work – more than most people

Interesting to see that “luck” ranks low in the list (27 out of 30) and none of the millionaires said much about “gambling” – i.e. buying shares in EPR Properties (EPR). Stanley went on to explain,

“Their (millionaires sampled) success was usually due to discipline and had little to do with luck or happenstance. Only 12% of the millionaires (surveyed) indicated that being lucky was a very important factor in explaining their economic success. Contrast this with the percentage of millionaires who attribute their success to being well disciplined and working harder than most people.”

As I mentioned, we will soon provide our 2021 REIT forecast, and our predictions will be based on our “discipline” for researching REIT fundamentals and our hard work. Recognizing that these are key attributes for being successful and to helping all readers become the "REIT Millionaire Maker."

Happy Holidays!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADC, HTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.