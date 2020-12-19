Overview:

AT&T (NYSE:T) (aka "Big Phone") has plenty of issues to consider, including large capex related to deployment of 5G services, competition in pricing of wireless, use of spectrum, probable sale of DirecTV at a third of the $49 billion paid six years ago, possible sale of CNN, etc. Maintenance of the roughly 7% dividend is of also of great importance not only to an enormous base of former employees and pension funds but also to the stock market as a whole. Cut the dividend and the entire market will likely stumble.

To maintain the dividend, management has for the last two years been paddling furiously. To keep it afloat it’s been selling assets (totaling in the area of $28 billion, including the latest, Crunchyroll, to Sony (SNE) for almost $1.2 billion). And to further reduce debt of $150 billion to more secure levels the company has recently restructured about $60 billion. By and large, these tactics have so far been successful as anticipated free cash flow for the next year is around $26 billion, with capex a few billion less and upcoming asset sale of DirecTV removing a costly earnings growth-albatross.

Many bullish Seeking Alpha writers have this year published elaborate spreadsheets showing why and how there is little risk of a dividend reduction even though in my SA article of March 30, "Big Phone = Big Muddle” I expressed a view that when something is too good to be true, it’s usually not true. This might still be the case, but given the recent maneuverings and asset sales, the risk of a dividend cut has been substantially reduced if not for now eliminated.

There’s little sense in making detailed multi-year projections because no one knows how the macroeconomy will respond to fiscal stimulus or no stimulus, virus recoveries, and Fed activity or inactivity. My view (see “For Bonds It’s Probably ‘Game Over’”, March 16), however, is that the 10-year benchmark treasury bond already peaked in price in March and that the Fed will be increasingly powerless to prevent treasury yields from rising further. If so, then maintaining or even raising the Big Phone dividend might not be sufficiently bullish if and when there is competition from higher-yielding risk-free Treasuries.

The Warner Gambit:

Many large companies operating in industries far afield from entertainment (e. g., Matsushita and Sony in the early 1990s, Seagram in the mid-1990s, Vivendi in the early 2000s), and “six-sigma” General Electric (GE) circa 2010 have been mightily attracted to movies, television, and music. Virtually all of them have to some degree or another been unable to understand and to profitably manage these businesses. AT&T appears to be on track to experience the same fate. It’s just that the mindset in entertainment is not only different than in many other industries, but that success here depends on long-standing close relationships and cooperation.

As I note in my textbook (Entertainment Industry Economics, 10th ed. 2020, Cambridge University Press), a smart and capable management in entertainment is adept at handling failure because most projects fail. In music, for example, perhaps 60% of the industry profits are derived from 2% of the artists/projects. In films, the long run average is that for any 10 films, maybe 3 might be profitable and 1 at breakeven. Most industries do not manage for failure, only for “success”.

So even though Warner Media is a relatively small part of Big Phone’s total revenues and activities, it looms large in the public and investors’ consciousness and also in the company’s plans to build HBO Max into a sturdy competitor to Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS).

The pandemic has, of course, ravaged all previous plans to produce and release films and tv shows. This is a business in which Warner Bros. has historically been a vibrant and leading participant. But with theaters not open, almost no box office revenue, and big unreleased inventories sitting on hard drives and in film cans, the losses here in 2020 have been steep. At this point in the year, each of the major studios are sitting on at least $1.5 billion of unreleased inventory.

Moreover, once theaters begin to open in 2021, the inventory of the major studios will be urgently released (dumped?) to make room for the 2022 and 2023 titles. The “dumping” will by necessity be done without the careful release-pattern choreography of times past -- when, say, the day and date of a Star Wars film was clearly demarked three or four years into the future so as to avoid competition against a Star Trek release from a rival on the same weekend. The likely end result for all will be much lower profitability.

The major studios are thus understandably compelled to do something new and different. The new and different involves reducing the time window between theatrical release and streaming to nearly nil. Universal and AMC (AMC) developed a reasonable resolution, providing theaters with a bit of participation in streaming revenues. Universal will give the theaters at least 2 weekends (17 days) before going to premium streaming, and Paramount is following similarly.

Warner, however, announced that it would release all seventeen 2021 titles for HBO Max streaming (and day-and-date for those theaters that are open) that begins with the Wonder Woman 1984 sequel, Christmas 2020.

The Warner strategy is reasonable as a means of inventory carry reduction and for purposes of boosting prospects for HBO Max. But the strategy has greatly agitated and angered the Hollywood talent agencies and many of the creative folks the agencies serve. One reason for this is that Warner didn’t beforehand (in fear of leaks) closely consult with these important counterparts.

And this was apparently related to the AT&T top brass imperative to focus intensely on making HBO Max a major player in streaming and in an attempt to catch up to Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), which are multiples of subscribers ahead of HBO Max. Netflix is reaching 200 million subs worldwide and Disney is soon approaching 90 million in contrast to maybe 50 million in 3 years if HBO Max can peel away subs from other streamers such as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Comcast’s (CMCSA) Peacock and Disney’s Hulu.

In deploying this 2021 strategy, Warner is probably sacrificing quite a bit of box office monies ($ billions), even though as a distributor it might only retain at most half of those domestic box office dollars. In streaming, by contrast, a much larger percentage of the revenue is retained by the studio (maybe 85%), but talent contracts have to be re-negotiated because such contracts are still largely tied to box office data which benchmarks, validates, and potentially enhances talent participant reputations and earnings. This strategy has thus essentially set up a multi-year litigation machine against Warner.

When a major film project is thrown into a streaming mosh pit for which benchmarking is unclear and even the top titles are competing aside hundreds if not thousands of quality older film and television titles, talent payments and career-building credits are diminished. The time, effort, creative energy, and marketing that goes into a major film release is dissipated and cannot be readily recaptured by a later theatrical or cable network release. Nielsen only recently started measuring streaming title performance as judged by minutes of viewing, which seems to be a talent-unsatisfying, feeble, and fickle metric as compared to theatrical box office numbers.

Eventually, all of this will be worked out as it is clear to everyone that the traditional windowing release strategies are unsustainable. But eventually might be five years from now. And between now and then, the talent will tend to move their best new projects to other more talent-friendly studios that would include Netflix, Disney, Paramount (VIAC), Sony, and Amazon.

Financial Aspects:

It will take quite a long time to repair the damaged relationships and to return to the profitability of prior years. This means that Warner Media is destroying value for all of AT&T because it is not near to even earning, in value investor terms, its cost of capital.

Arguably, the cost of capital might be considered to be around the 7% dividend rate that is required to keep the share price near to where it is. But the cost of capital for this division is probably higher given the risks and uncertainties which are not as proportionately large for the steadier earnings from wireless and other telecom activities.

The shares of AT&T are therefore, in my opinion, likely to remain in a relatively neutral trading range that can easily break to the downside if and when long term Treasury yields start to climb substantially above 1% and despite whatever the Fed and other central banks would like to do or to have investors think. Were such yields to climb as part of an economic recovery of sorts going into 2022-3, the value destruction resulting from ownership of Warner Media will not likely be much abated even if division profitability is somewhat restored (as is probable),

Thus, as with the sour experience with DirecTV, it would appear to me that AT&T will tire of this drain and within three to five years look to sell or spin out all or part the entire division. That would likely be seen as a bullish move by most long-term investors.

For now, though, it is in my view difficult to rate AT&T shares as anything better than market neutral even though the dividend now seems much more secure and there are positive developments in other parts of the company.

Big Phone = Big Muddle is for now still the way to think about the shares.