Appalachian Producers: Henry Hub Pricing Matters Less Than You Think

Times have been interesting for Appalachia-based natural gas producers. While down off the highs just a few months ago, the meteoric rise in natural gas prices - at least based on Henry Hub futures contract pricing - has seemingly boosted the outlook for the major producers in the region (Antero Resources (AR), Range Resources (RRC), EQT Corporation (EQT), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), others). Stock prices have rallied in kind alongside most of energy, but there are some caveats to the story, enough to really tamper down recent equity upside. The question of the day is an easy one: does Henry Hub matter?

Understanding Market Pricing

Some investors have missed a little nuance to how these companies make money. Henry Hub futures prices, while important, are just a reflection of pricing on one contract in one delivery location. Over the past several years, the premiere natural gas trading hub has begun to have less in common with natural gas pricing throughout the rest of the nation. Given the rise of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") feedgas demand in Louisiana from a litany of nearby export terminals, pricing there has become far more insulated from the weather-related demand oscillations that drive end market consumption elsewhere. While it has had its own issues where physical gas prices disconnected meaningfully from futures - cash prices were as much as $1.00 per mmbtu lower during the peak of LNG cargo cancellations - Henry Hub has enjoyed a far more stable pricing environment compared to other regions. By contrast, Appalachia has been a different beast.

To understand, remember that producers do not sell their gas solely at Henry Hub. Nearly all of the Appalachia E&Ps have at least some exposure to spot market prices in local markets. For Appalachia producers, this means selling at hubs like Dominion North, Dominion South, or Leidy. There are more than one hundred of these smaller hubs scattered across the country, all of which are unique in their own way. For those located around the Northeast, in-basin local prices have had a rough year, significantly trailing the rally in Henry Hub. This is due to a litany of factors: years of growing Marcellus production, warmer weather impacting demand, pipeline maintenance, storage issues, and fresh takeaway capacity issues such as the delays on Mountain Valley Pipeline or the outright cancellation of Atlantic Coast. Unfortunately, this means that exploration and production ("E&P") companies selling here have been receiving less than $2.00 per mmbtu for produced gas for the entirety of 2020, even at times when Henry Hub exceed $3.00 per mmbtu.

*Source: Author Calculations.

These pricing gaps between various points are called differentials and are the reasons why pipelines exist. If the price between prices in two areas is consistently wide enough, a market exists for a pipeline to be built because buyers and sellers want to link the two regions. Unfortunately, the current political and regulatory environment is not supportive. If Mountain Valley Pipeline is eventually placed into service, it is likely to be the last major interstate natural gas transport pipeline to be built out of the area.

It was not always this way. Weak in-basin pricing for Appalachia producers is not new, and differentials blew out heavily in 2016 and 2017 before several large pipeline projects came online to address the rapid growth in production (Atlantic Sunrise, Rover, Mountaineer Xpress, WB Xpress). These pipelines added more than 6 Bcf/d of takeaway capacity, but even with all of that construction, the Northeast is back to facing seasonal shortfalls on interstate transport whenever local demand is weak. Current issues are not something most analysts or management teams expected, but for those that do have substantial firm transport capacity locked down (notably Antero Resources), it's been a "told ya so" moment on an issue that has been divisive: whether or not producers overpaid for firm capacity during the last differential fiasco.

*Source: Antero Resources, December 2020 Presentation, Slide 30

Curtailments Galore

If supply both exceeds local demand and long haul takeaway capacity, there is only one solution: lower production. When pricing is exceptionally poor, there is an even quicker solution to letting production slowly decline via an absence of drilling: well shut-ins. With breakevens in Appalachia fluttering between $1.25 and $2.00 per mmbtu, that is the reality today. Shutting in a well is not an easy decision. The process around the decision to shut in and/or curtail production from a well is difficult, and any E&P doing so has to weigh the production economics of the well against current prices, the cost of shutting in production, and the potential for long-term disruption in estimated ultimate recovery ("EUR"). Nonetheless, Appalachian producers have done so several times this year. This first occurred in the spring, as companies like EQT Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas shut in more than 30% of their production in response to the coronavirus pandemic and LNG cargo cancellations. It took months for volumes to recover, only for issues to arise again.

In the fall as cooling demand weakens, natural gas naturally sees lower demand: the shoulder season. Mild weather, coupled with planned downtime at Cove Point LNG (the sole LNG export facility served predominantly by Marcellus production) began to significantly crimp demand. This led to more shut-ins being announced, with EQT Corporation confirming it had moved back to 425 mmcf/d in shut-ins beginning in September, Cabot Oil & Gas followed as well, shutting off as much as 450 mmcf/d during October. See commentary from the EQT Corporation earnings call:

The curtailment was initiated on September 1st, and remained shut-ins for the entire month. We began a phased approach to bringing these volumes back online at the beginning of October and all production has returned to sales. The driver for the curtailment program was a material price arbitrage between September and Winter 2020 pricing and beyond. As we continue to outperform operationally, we're able to defer those extra volumes to be monetized in a much more attractive future price environment.

While EQT Corporation has all of these volumes back online and saw favorable arbitrage opportunities via delaying gathering, increasingly expectations are that these trends persist into 2021. Equitrans (ETRN), which owns gathering pipelines in the Marcellus serving customers like EQT Corporation, recently guided to 2021 volume expectations 3% below the volumes it handled in Q3 2020, which was already a period impacted by shut-ins from several of its customers. Absent an unexpectedly cold winter in the Northeast, these problems will continue to linger into 2021.

Takeaways

For those modeling out expected earnings, local pricing is an important factor, and in fact has grown in importance in recent years. Far too often, I've seen newer investors in this space just take the Henry Hub futures strip alongside production guidance, and say "this times that equals next year's revenue". Reality is far more complicated, and there are going to be big winners and losers off how local prices respond in 2021. Some expect differentials to soften (EQT Corporation has said it plans to sell off some of its Mountain Valley Pipeline capacity once put into service) while others expect it to remain wide (Antero Resources is one such party, which while it might be talking its book, has been proven right thus far).

At a high level though, as a long time oil and gas analyst, this kind of supply/ demand driven production is fascinating to watch. It is easy to forget that early on this year, most in the financial press were jumping up and down that onshore shale could not shut in production without harming well integrity. While that was (grossly) misinformed in my opinion, there were questions from engineers on whether oil and gas flows could be curtailed in a way that was low cost without harming estimated ultimate recovery ("EUR"). Producers have found little to no impact thus far, which really dispels the myth that onshore shale can only respond to pricing events by stopping drilling and leveraging well decline rates. In the long run, more uptake on this kind of activity could lead to more stable prices domestically, a positive for an industry that has been dogged by the market due to its cyclicality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.