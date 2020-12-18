The Biggest Risk For Pre-Retirement And Retirement Investors Is The Wrong Asset Allocation

Much like the return period from 2000-2010, commodities are positioned to be an effective solution as a portfolio diversifier and a return enhancer.

An investor has to be very careful in selecting the proper mix of assets in their portfolio to optimize returns and minimize risk.

REITs are not a good alternative because of the terrible starting point for bond yields, raising the prospect of rising long-term interest rates that hurt cap rates.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF averaged a 15.3% return on an average annual basis from 2009-2020, however, SPY only returned 1.2% on average annual basis from 2000-2010.

Traditional stocks and bonds have delivered very good returns the past decade, however the starting valuations today are very poor.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Even if you have the best fishing gear, if you are fishing in the wrong pond, you are going to have a bad outcome.

- WTK, December 2020

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

S&P 500 Index (SP500) returns have been astonishingly good for much of the current bull market that dates to March 9, 2009. Bond returns also have been very strong as the siren call of lower for longer has pulled down long-term bond yields, boosting bond prices, while temporarily suspending the gravitational pull of higher interest rates on almost all asset classes.

This torrent of free money has benefited most REITs too, with some exceptions, as their cap rates have generally compressed. Even a staid sector like utilities has received a tailwind from lower long-term interest rates.

The only major asset class left behind has been commodities, as slower than expected growth in China starting around 2011, after a decade of growth that generally exceeded expectations, caused a fundamental imbalance in supply and demand that took the better part of the last decade to work through. The end result though is that supplies have been curtailed, and renewed demand growth, led by the emerging markets, but also exhibited in the developed markets, is creating a secular commodities bull market.

Leading investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is on board, as I detailed in this article published Dec. 16, 2020, "Goldman Is Trumpeting A New Secular Commodities Bull Market And Investors Should Listen."

Investors of all stripes need to get on board too, however, it's particularly imperative for investors aggressively saving for retirement, or entering retirement, as the prohibitive starting valuations for stocks, bonds, and real estate today, make it imperative that investors asset allocations have non-correlated return strategies that maximize return and minimize risk.

This Bull Market Has Been Terrific For Traditional Oriented Investors In Stocks, Bonds and Real Estate

Suppose that you have a traditional portfolio of stocks, bonds, and REITs. If that's the case, it has been a dream decade plus of returns. To illustrate this, I have tabulated the annual returns from 2009-2020 of the S&P 500 Index, inclusive of 2020 YTD returns through Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), shown below.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Annual Returns 2009-2020

2020 Year-To-Date Return - Positive 17.3%

2019 Annual Return - Positive 31.2%

2018 Annual Return - Negative 4.6%

2017 Annual Return - Positive 21.7%

2016 Annual Return - Positive 12.0%

2015 Annual Return - Positive 1.2%

2014 Annual Return - Positive 13.5%

2013 Annual Return - Positive 32.3%

2012 Annual Return - Positive 16.0%

2011 Annual Return - Positive 1.9%

2010 Annual Return - Positive 15.1%

2009 Annual Return - Positive 26.4%

iShares 20+year Treasury ETF Annual Returns 2009-2020

2020 Year-To-Date Return - Positive 17.5%

2019 Annual Return - Positive 14.1%

2018 Annual Return - Negative 1.6%

2017 Annual Return - Positive 9.2%

2016 Annual Return - Positive 1.2%

2015 Annual Return - Negative 1.4%

2014 Annual Return - Positive 27.3%

2013 Annual Return - Negative 13.4%

2012 Annual Return - Positive 2.6%

2011 Annual Return - Positive 34.0%

2010 Annual Return - Positive 9.0%

2009 Annual Return - Negative 21.8%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Annual Returns 2009-2020

2020 Year-To-Date Return - Negative 4.2%

2019 Annual Return - Positive 28.9%

2018 Annual Return - Negative 6.0%

2017 Annual Return - Positive 4.9%

2016 Annual Return - Positive 8.6%

2015 Annual Return - Positive 2.4%

2014 Annual Return - Positive 30.4%

2013 Annual Return - Positive 2.3%

2012 Annual Return - Positive 17.6%

2011 Annual Return - Positive 8.6%

2010 Annual Return - Positive 28.4%

2009 Annual Return - Positive 28.0%

In contrast to the strong returns of traditional assets, commodities, the third major asset class outside of stocks and bonds, has had an abysmal decade. This is shown below by the annual returns of the $CRB Index and the Energy Select SPDR Fund ETF (XLE).

$CRB Index Annual Returns 2009-2020

2020 Year-To-Date Return - Negative 10.9%

2019 Annual Return - Positive 9.4%

2018 Annual Return - Negative 12.4%

2017 Annual Return - Positive 0.7%

2016 Annual Return - Positive 9.2%

2015 Annual Return - Negative 23.4%

2014 Annual Return - Negative 17.9%

2013 Annual Return - Negative 5.0%

2012 Annual Return - Negative 3.4%

2011 Annual Return - Negative 8.3%

2010 Annual Return - Positive 17.4%

2009 Annual Return - Positive 23.5%

Energy Select SPDR ETF Fund Annual Returns 2009-2020

2020 Year-To-Date Return - Negative 29.8%

2019 Annual Return - Positive 11.7%

2018 Annual Return - Negative 18.2%

2017 Annual Return - Negative 0.9%

2016 Annual Return - Positive 28.0%

2015 Annual Return - Negative 21.5%

2014 Annual Return - Negative 8.7%

2013 Annual Return - Positive 26.3%

2012 Annual Return - Positive 5.0%

2011 Annual Return - Positive 2.8%

2010 Annual Return - Positive 21.8%

2009 Annual Return - Positive 21.8%

To summarize, over the last roughly 12 years, an investor could have averaged a 15.3% return on an average annual basis holding the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, a 6.4% return on an average annual basis holding the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF, a 12.5% return on an average annual basis holding the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), a -1.8% return on an average annual basis holding the $CRB Index, and a 3.2% return on an average annual basis holding the Energy Select SPDR Fund.

Clearly, returns in stocks, bonds, and real estate have been strong, while returns in the commodity complex have been challenging, to say the least.

The risk for investors today is that the real return forecast is the worst I have ever seen for traditional stocks and bonds.

(Source: GMO)

Look at the anticipated real return forecasts shown above, and then consider the actual returns delivered from 2009-2020, which were shown earlier. Now consider that investors are trend following as a group, chasing performance, and what do you think the return expectations are versus what are going to be delivered?

Analyzing What Happened From 2000-2010

For perspective, let's look back to the beginning of 2000, when the last asset bubble was raging. What were GMO's projected real returns back then? The table below illustrates these estimated real returns for 2000, 2008, March of 2009, and then using October's GMO Real Return forecast shown above.

(Source: Author, The Contrarian, GMO)

As you can see above, the estimated annual real return forecast circa 2000, which was fairly accurate, as you will see below, was actually rosy compared to the real return forecast we have today.

Building on this narrative, while 2009-2020 has been an incredible run for bullish investors, to see what a decade of returns looks like post a historic asset bubble, which I think we are in right now, one only has to look at the SPDR S&P 500 Index Returns from 2000-2010.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Annual Returns 2000-2010

2009 Annual Return - Positive 26.4%

2008 Annual Return - Negative 39.3%

2007 Annual Return - Positive 5.3%

2006 Annual Return - Positive 15.9%

2005 Annual Return - Positive 4.8%

2004 Annual Return - Positive 10.7%

2003 Annual Return - Positive 28.2%

2002 Annual Return - Negative 21.5%

2001 Annual Return - Negative 11.8%

2000 Annual Return - Negative 9.8%

Now consider that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has returned 15.3% on average the last 12 years, however, from 2000-2009, coming out of the last asset bubble, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF returned only 1.2% on an average annual basis. This was inclusive of dividends, and remember, GMO forecasted that real returns would be -2.0% annually in July of 2000, which given the prevailing inflation rate of around 2.0% was fairly accurate. Now consider today, that GMO is forecasting large-cap stocks to return -5.2% annually from today's starting point. Think about that for a minute.

Obviously equities are extremely stretched versus commodities today, and I use this chart to depict that illustration.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

How did commodities perform the last time they were relatively undervalued circa 2000. The answer is shown below.

$CRB Index Annual Returns 2000-2010

2009 Annual Return - Positive 23.5%

2008 Annual Return - Negative 36.0%

2007 Annual Return - Positive 16.7%

2006 Annual Return - Negative 7.4%

2005 Annual Return - Positive 16.9%

2004 Annual Return - Positive 11.2%

2003 Annual Return - Positive 8.9%

2002 Annual Return - Positive 23.0%

2001 Annual Return - Negative 16.4%

2000 Annual Return - Positive 11.5%

In summary, from 2000-2010, the $CRB Index returned 5.2% on an average annual basis, vs. the 1.2% average annual gain in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. Please remember that commodities are far more undervalued today on a relative basis than they were even in 2000, so I believe relative returns could be even superior to what we witnessed from 2000-2010.

Highlighting The Returns Of The Top 5 S&P 500 stocks from 2000-2010

The lesson so far should be that traditional assets, notably equities, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF struggled when they were previously historically overvalued, a threshold that we have surpassed today, in my opinion.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Corporate equities have clearly exceed their market capitalization to GDP ratio that they peaked at in late 1999 and early 2000.

Today, almost everyone knows that technology stocks are leading the market higher, and that Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), and Facebook (FB) are the largest five holdings of the S&P 500 Index, in that order.

Does anybody remember what the largest index weights were for the S&P 500 at the end of 1999?

The correct answer is Microsoft (MSFT), General Electric (GE), Cisco (CSCO), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Does anybody know the peak-to-trough declines that each of these equities suffered from 2000-2010? The charts below illustrate the answer to this question.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Microsoft shares declined 69.0% from peak-to-trough from 2000-2010, General Electric shares declined 83.1% from peak-to-trough, Cisco shares declined 83.9% from peak-to-trough, Wal-Mart shares declined 37.8% from peak-to-trough, and Exxon Mobil shares declined the least from peak-to-trough from 2000-2010, losing 21.9% at their maximum loss.

It's instructive to note that Microsoft grew earnings, net income, and free cash flows at a robust rate from 2000-2010, something that the largest five companies in the S&P 500 Index can only hope to achieve today, especially when Apple really has not grown annual revenues in three years, as I discussed recently in this article.

It's also instructive to note, that much like the heralded FAANG equities of today, the fabled Four Horseman of the late 1990s, which were once thought of as invincible with their market dominance, ultimately lost their luster, with MSFT shares declining 69.0% from peak-to-trough despite strong revenue, net income, and free cash flow growth, so the same fate could be ahead of today's treasured technology companies that seemingly have invincible moats.

Closing Thoughts - Interest Rates Are The Last Shoe To Fall

Propping up the entire bubble in traditional asset classes is low, long-term interest rates, and the belief that these interest rates will be lower for longer far into the future. Quietly, though, something is changing under the surface, and that's interest rates are rising at the longer-end of the curve, and the yield curve is steepening.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

With the Fed committed to fostering inflation, as I discussed with the article, "Inflation Is Here Right Now And Interest Rates Are Headed Significantly Higher," we could be on the precipice of a historic capital rotation, which I believe is now firmly in progress.

Higher rates will ultimately hamper shares of the leading technology companies, which are the longest duration assets in the market today, and they will also hurt bond returns, and real estate returns too.

In fact, Realty Income (O), perhaps the best know REIT today, a stock which I recommended when I was a broker at Charles Schwab in early 2000, when it sported a roughly 10% yield, yet nobody wanted shares, has effectively seen its share price run in place for over four years now, as I articulated in an Aug. 14, 2020, article titled, "Realty Income Shares Have Gone Nowhere For 4 Years."

(Source: Author's Seeking Alpha August 14th, 2020 article).

This stagnation in Realty Income's share price has happened before interest rates have risen materially, which I believe is on the horizon. With traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate historically overvalued, where can investors turn?

Commodities and commodity stocks are the solution, from my vantage point.

Why?

Commodities and commodity stocks are not only historically undervalued on both an absolute and a relative basis, more than they even were in early 2000, but they also offer non-correlated returns.

(Source: Longview Economics, Macrobond)

(Source: GMO)

Returns in the commodity stock space passed a major inflection point in November of 2020, however, economically sensitive and inflation sensitive assets have been outperforming ever since the broader market lows were registered on March 23, 2020.

We have seen this first hand at The Contrarian in 2020, with our options focused Bet The Farm Model Portfolio up 177.7% year-to-date through Dec. 11, 2020, outpacing the 15.4% return in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. If options are not your cup of tea, which should be true for most investors, our Best Ideas Model Portfolio is higher by 45.8% YTD through Dec. 11, 2020, again outpacing the 15.4% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over this time frame. Even our Stuck On Yield Model Portfolio, which as the name implies, focuses on yield oriented stocks, is positive since its Feb. 21, 2020 launch, no small feat given that many yield-oriented stocks have been decimated by cuts in their dividends as the COVID-19 pandemic spread aggressively.

Clearly, stock picking matters here, as I showed earlier in this compare and contrast article from February of 2020, comparing Antero Midstream (AM) to Energy Transfer (ET), with AM shares up 38.7% in 2020, and ET shares down 39.4% as of this writing. Having said that, there should be a broad tailwind for commodities, and commodity equities, not the headwind we saw for most of the past decade. On this note, we are poised for a very similar comparative return environment to the one we saw from 2000-2010. Being early has been painful, however, we are starting to really turn the corner, as these member comments highlight.

Bigger picture, investors need to think differently about portfolio construction considering commodities and commodity equities, including this one, as a reflationary environment is upon us, not a disinflationary one. Said another way, what has worked in the past, notably a traditional 60/40 portfolio, which has excelled over the past decade, is unlikely to work going forward. When we look back to this investment environment, I think that market participants in the future will say the removal of Exxon Mobil (XOM) from the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a historic inflection point.

Wrapping up, even if you have the best fishing gear, if you are fishing in the wrong pond, you are going to have a bad outcome. Traditional stocks, bonds, and even REITs, are the wrong ponds to fish in today for investors, particularly those near retirement, in my opinion, with commodities, commodity equities, and emerging market equities offering the best fishing locations for investors, at least from the vantage point of this market historian.

