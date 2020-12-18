Even with the exposure to SPACs, it appears SPE wasn't able to take advantage of their popularity with a rather flat performance for the year.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc (SPE) invests in mostly other closed-end funds and business development companies. However, they also offer some considerable exposure to special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs. This is a more unique approach in the CEF space in that there aren't other funds that give exposure to SPACs. At least not in the same allocation that SPE does.

SPACs seemed to be on fire this year and making plenty of headlines. Mostly for a few notable launches that made considerable moves higher. Companies going public via a SPAC don't have to deal with the traditional lengthy process of a traditional IPO.

It is important to understand that SPACs can have their own risks and rewards compared to other equities. Essentially, a company IPOs as a shell with only interested investor's cash sitting in an escrow account. The SPAC does not produce anything or offer anything until such time of acquisition. However, the cash does typically sit in an account that is invested in low-risk assets, like treasuries, for example. That does mean that there is an opportunity cost here if years go by and there is no deal found. The company then looks for a private company to buy out and take private. SPACs are reliant on the manager's ability to find attractive private companies.

(Source)

SPE, which was formerly known as Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc., took quite the turn from its original intent on December 21st, 2009. At that time activist investment group Bulldog Investors LLC took control of the fund with their own investment team members and radically changed the fund. SPE now "employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities."

Investing in CEFs and BDCs can give significant diversification as they are themselves holding various other underlying holdings too. The fund utilizes convertible preferred stock for leverage. Leverage can increase moves higher but also increases risks to the downside. The preferred pays 3.5% (SPE.PB). The mandatory redemption date is coming up next year, on August 19th, 2021. For holdings of their publicly traded preferred shares, they may want to note this as it currently trades above par value right now.

SPE overall is a smaller fund and that might keep some larger investors away or those that are more conservative. They have around $185 million in total managed assets. The expense ratio for the fund is 2.16%.

Performance - Attractive Valuation

SPE is more than just a SPAC investment though and besides those few high-flying SPAC mergers, SPE hasn't done much of anything this year overall. This can either be viewed as a good thing or a bad thing as there are several areas of the market they could have invested in for large losses. Being relatively flat from the start of the year, even after March's sell-off, can be seen as just fine though.

Data by YCharts

To get to about flat for the year, the rally in November certainly helped. Without that, we would be looking at some losses on a total return basis. That being said, a reason for this poor performance can be attributed to its fund of funds approach. They invest primarily in other CEFs. That means the discount widening we saw from the beginning of the year to now, would have had a considerable impact on SPE's NAV.

Additionally, its exposure to BDCs would have hurt the fund. This is because they also can trade at premiums and discounts from their NAV. They also need a strong economy as they invest in small to mid-sized businesses that can be more sensitive to market conditions. This is especially true if these are businesses that are required to shut down by government authorities.

This is exactly what they pointed out in their August 31st, 2020 letter included with the fund's Semi-Annual Report:

In the first half of 2020, the market took a wild ride, falling about 20% in the first quarter and then rising about the same amount in the second quarter. The Fund significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index in the first half of 2020, primarily due to widening discounts on our core holdings of closed-end funds and business development companies (BDCS) and investments in sectors like natural resources and commercial real estate that suffered disproportionately. As of June 30, 2020, the Fund’s NAV per common share was $12.98 vs. $16.06 as of December 31, 2019. Assuming the reinvestment of dividends, the NAV declined by 15.51% in the first half of 2020 compared to a decline of 3.08% for the S&P 500 Index. Since June 30th, the Fund’s NAV has performed roughly in line with the S&P 500 Index, which has continued its rise

At the beginning of 2020, the average discount was just 0.04% for all CEFs. Today this has expanded considerably from that point to an average 6.53% discount. This happened primarily from the market collapse in March. CEFs are more susceptible to volatility due to leverage and mostly retail investors holding them.

SPE's discount is still quite attractive at this time. The discount currently works out to 11.50%. This is based on the fund's current share price and NAV from 12/11/2020. Over the last 1-year, the fund has averaged a discount of 10.43%. The longer-term 5-year discount comes to a slightly wider 11.03%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The data from before 2009 was from when it was a municipal fund.

Distribution - A Possible Distribution Trim

The fund implemented a 7% distribution policy in 2019. This was an increase from their 6% distribution policy previously. The policy is noted as "monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 7%." With the " at least" meaning that the fund may or may not see a trim coming when we enter 2021. The current distribution rate is 8.06% for shareholders, due to the large discount. However, on the NAV level, this works out to a distribution rate of 7.13% - which is above their "at least" amount. It is also only minimal above this amount as well so any trim would be almost nothing.

The latest 7% monthly distribution policy and the 6% monthly distribution policy were certainly more attractive than the frequency they had previously been paying. It was an annual policy based on the amount required to be paid out to qualify as a RIC.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Again here, the date from pre-2009 isn't all that useful as they were a completely different fund.

(Source - Annual Report)

For previous years, the fund paid its distribution from a variety of sources. This is reflected by their diversified approach of investing in equities and fixed-income alike.

A large portion of the fund's net investment income is consumed by the preferred dividend. Meaning that they will require considerably more capital gains to continue funding a sustainable rate. Earlier this year they also realized quite a significant amount of losses. While the fund has been relatively flat for the year; that should result in a portion of the ROC they utilize this year as being destructive.

Holdings - Changes In Allocations Due To Declines

The changes in allocations from when we last covered the fund is mostly a result of valuation fluctuations. Investment companies still represent the largest allocation of their assets. This is followed by SPACs making up the second-largest exposure. They did previously have almost 15% allocated to money markets, but they have since put much of this cash to work. Hopefully during the time of the sell-off, would have been the most ideal.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

They are not great at listing their holdings or updating very frequently, but we can find their largest holdings from the latest Semi-Annual Report. In doing so, we see that Central Securities (CET), General American Investors (GAM) and Boulder Growth & Income (BIF) continue to be the largest holdings. Equity CEFs that pay variable semi-annual distributions. Which I believe is one key reason for owning SPE in the first place. Taking this variable irregular payers and utilizing SPE to smooth out the distributions through their monthly pay.

For BDCs, their largest holding is Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP). CCAP is an externally managed BDC that focuses on "originating and investing in the debt of private U.S. middle-market companies." They had the unfortunate timing of launching publicly in February of this year. They did this via a SPAC - and that is how SPE came to owning it as they owned the SPAC previously. They mostly invest in senior first-lien loans.

They are definitely one of the companies that are suffering from a widening valuation. They posted NAV on September of $19.07 and currently trade at $14.27 - resulting in a large discount of 25.17%. The yield is quite high, and they last reported NII of $0.43 per share. A decline over last year, but not all that surprising given the environment. That is also enough to cover its quarterly distribution of $0.41.

The largest SPAC investment reported in SPE was DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH) However, they hold several SPAC positions that are all quite similar in allocations between $1 and $2 million.

DFPH was launched just earlier this year and started trading on March 11th, 2020. Again, another unfortunate timing for a launch but did benefit due to the safer assets they invest in while seeking a potential merger.

DFPH is looking for a healthcare company to merge with, as the name would suggest. However, they aren't limited to just healthcare if there are other opportunities; "while we may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, we intend to initially focus our search on identifying a prospective target business in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries. Our strategy will be to identify, acquire and, after our initial business combination, build, a healthcare or healthcare-related business. We intend to focus our investment effort broadly across the entire healthcare industry, which encompasses services, therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and animal health."

Conclusion

SPE continues to be an attractive bet for a more oddball fund. The fund is generally seen as a fund of funds approach overall. However, I believe its various investments in SPACs and BDCs make it a bit more unique and interesting.

The SPAC market made plenty of headlines in 2020. Though most of that seems to have come from the lucky few that merged and got enough press for a big boost in the share price. In particular, Draftkings (DKNG) Virgin Galatic Holdings (SPCE) and Nikola (NKLA) made considerable moves higher.





The discount is certainly appealing for SPE, even though the fund has made a considerable run higher lately due to the market rally in November. It didn't seem to narrow its discount considerably, as we saw with many other CEFs over the last month. The distribution seems reasonable, even if a small trim is implemented - which might not even be the case as their policy is only to distribute a minimum 7% target. Due to the discount though, investors are still collecting over 8%.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE, SPCE, NKLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 4th, 2020.