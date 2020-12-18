Management focuses on building equity value over time through deleveraging the balance sheet.

Solid preferred distributions on the back of positive FCF to equity and hefty balance.

Key Takeaway

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) reported revenues of $34.3 million above my estimate of $33.3 million. Also, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million and adjusted earnings per unit of $0.21, which are broadly consistent with my estimates. Finally, DLNG managed to close the third quarter of the year with a healthy cash balance of $76 million ($2.1/unit). Looking forward to Q4 2020, I expect no material changes to the company’s financial performance.

The company’s Series A (NYSE:DLNG.PA) and Series B (NYSE:DLNG.PB) are defensively positioned on the back of the following arguments:

1. The 2021 free cash flow to equity (FCF) provide a cover of 1.8 times on the distribution.

2. Stress testing the equity FCF for Arctic Aurora, the coverage on the distributions remains above 1.

3. The company’s chartering strategy favors stable cash flows and provides revenue visibility.

During the recent earnings release call, management reiterated that the capital allocation strategy focuses on building equity value over time through deleveraging the company’s balance sheet.

For all the underpinning assumptions of this analysis, I invite you to download the DLNG Dashboard. The file covers DLNG’s financial summary, financial statement projection, the assumptions underpinning the analysis, and the company’s updated valuation.

Last but not least, it is highly recommended to read DLNG - Unlocking Equity Value in Progress to get an overall sense of the key factors that influence the company's valuation.

Q3 Results consistent with my estimates - Q4 guidance

Dynagas reported $34.3 million of voyage revenues which are above my estimate of $33.3 million (3%) due to the higher fleet utilization rate for the quarter. Also, the company announced an adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million and adjusted earnings per unit of $0.21which are broadly consistent with my estimates of $24.1 million and $0.22/unit, respectively.

Moving to the balance sheet, Dynagas reported a hefty cash balance of $76 million ($2.1/unit) inclusive of restricted cash. The company’s loan obligations demand a minimum of $50 million be held as restricted at all times. As a result, the available cash stands at $26 million as of September 30, 2020.

My Q4 2020 estimates are presented in the table below:

Source: DLNG Dashboard, Koyfin

During the third quarter of 2020, management earmarked the cash from the operating activities to deleverage and strengthen the company’s balance sheet. In this way, DLNG focuses on building equity value over time.

Equity free cash flows provide strong coverage on the Series distributions

The chart is comprised of the company’s actual and estimated equity FCF profile in 2020.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

The yield of the companies Series is well-covered in 2020 on the back of strong free cash to flow and healthy cash balance. Looking forward, the key assumption in 2021 concerns Arctic Aurora’s future employment. In particular, for the purpose of the analysis, I assume that the vessel’s charter period expires in Q3 2021 without further extension. Therefore, for the Q4 2021 open days, the vessel earns an average hire rate of $50,000/day. The assumed rate is 20% lower than the Q3 2020 reported rate (or $62,500/day).

Source: DLNG Dashboard

The chart illustrates that the projected equity FCF in 2021 cover the preferred distributions by 1.8 times.

When stress-testing the company’s forecasted FCF, the coverage declines to 1.1x times or c $13 million (from $21 million) compared to $11.6 million of distributions. The stress test scenario assumes that Arctic Aurora remains unfixed until the end of 2021.

Management focuses on organic deleveraging

In the Q3 2020 earnings release call, management reiterated that the company’s capital allocation strategy is to employ the contracted cash flow from operations to de-lever the balance sheet. In this way, the equity value will be built over time.

In relation to preferred equity buybacks, management demonstrated that, under the $675 million credit facility, the company is restricted to use the organic cash flows to repurchase the preferred series. Yet, DLNG can utilize any amounts raised under the at the market (ATM) equity program.

On August 19, 2020, the company initiated a new ATM program. The 10-day moving average price at the time of inception was $3.08/unit. Management communicated that the intention is not to activate the ATM program at current prices. That said, I expect that the company will issue and sold any units at a price higher than $3/unit.

Conclusion

DLNG reported results for the third quarter of 2020 broadly consistent with my estimates. Specifically, the company reported $34.3 million of revenues, adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, and adjusted earnings per unit of $0.21. In addition, Dynagas managed to maintain its healthy cash position of $76 million (or $2.1/unit). Looking into the fourth quarter of 2020, I expect no material changes to the company’s financial performance. That said, I reiterate my target price for the company at $3.2/unit.

Turning to preferred series, the strong equity FCF generation, coupled with the hefty cash balance, provides support to the Series’ yield in 2020. Looking into 2021, I project an FCF coverage of 1.8 times of the preferred equity distributions. Assuming a scenario where Arctic Aurora stays unfixed in 2021, the forecasted coverage ratio declines to 1.1x. As a result, the preferred distributions are well-protected.

DLNG specific catalysts:

1. Arctic Aurora rechartering risk in Q3 2021.

2. Due to the company’s limited fleet, any longstanding business disruption may cause significant challenges.

