Decline in demand for certain Specialty Brands drugs and delay in execution of pipeline drugs has limited future revenue visibility of the company.

The company’s proposed RSA (Restructuring Support Agreement) provides for no repayment to the first-lien debtholders thus leading to looming debt maturities, and liquidity and refinancing risk.

Chapter 11 filing led by litigation resulting in a liquidity crunch

Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) restructuring is driven by high cash requirements coming from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ('CMS') and the False Claims Act ('FCA') lawsuit related to Acthar Gel, persistent opioid-related claims, and heavy debt stack. Looking at these mounting litigation risks, a Chapter 11 filing was expected. The strategy of spinning off its two divisions into two separate new entities would have helped in de-risking the potential liabilities which was ultimately postponed. On October 12, 2020, the Company voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings, and it last traded at mere 75 cents a share.

Currently, 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 is trading at a low of 31.6 cents on a dollar with a yield reaching 94.1% and spread over treasuries at 9,915 bps in November 2020. Similarly, 5.625% senior notes due 2023 were trading at 31.7 cents on a dollar with a yield reaching 53.1% and spread over treasuries at 5,897 bps in November 2020. At current prices, spread/turn leverage is extremely high for both the bonds. As such, risk-reward is too high, considering the current scenario.

The Company filed for Chapter 11 to deleverage its capital structure by reducing a portion of its total debt and by settling heavy opioid-related claims. Under the proposed RSA, the current first- and second-lien loans and notes would be reinstated at their existing rates and maturities. The guaranteed unsecured noteholders (currently ~$1.65 billion outstanding) would receive a pro-rata share of $375 mn of new second-lien notes and 100% of the reorganized company’s common equity. The proposed plan would provide no recovery to the non-guaranteed unsecured noteholders and common equity holders.

Source: Company filings and Bloomberg

Refinancing risk persists

The company’s proposed RSA will reduce ~$1.3 bn of debt from its capital structure but the restructuring plan is not acceptable to the first-lien debtholders in its current form as the proposed RSA provides for no repayment to the first-lien lenders currently and reinstates their debt at its existing rates and maturities which could lead to liquidity and refinancing risk upon maturity. This will result in a lengthy bankruptcy process and eventually delay the Company’s emergence from Chapter 11. Post-emergence, the company will still have a huge debt of $5.6 bn, a majority of which is due between FY 2022 and FY 2025 (~$1.5 bn due in FY 2022). Looking at the current setbacks, the company will not be able to generate sufficient free cash flows to meet its debt obligations and a potential breach of its financial covenants poses near-term risks. As a result, the company faces heightened refinancing risks which increases the likelihood of spinning-off its Specialty Generics business.

Source: Company filings

Deleveraging through restructuring, yet significant near-term maturities remain a concern

As of September 2020, the company has a total adjusted debt of $7.2 bn (including opioid and DOJ settlement claims of $1.6 bn and $260 mn, respectively) with gross leverage of 6.3x using LTM EBITDA of ~$1.1 bn. Mallinckrodt's gross leverage is much higher than investment grade-rated Mylan NVs, yet a half-turn lower than Teva pharmaceuticals. Leverage is more than a half-turn higher as compared to the industry average of 5.5x. Post-emergence, it is expected that the company will have a pro forma leverage of 4.4x. Although the company is going to delever, however, necessary steps should be taken in order to address its near-term maturities.

Source: Bloomberg

Strong headwinds in Specialty Brands segment to impact the topline

Two of the Company’s Specialty Brands product Acthar Gel (contributes 28% of LTM Sept 2020 Revenue) and Ofirmev (11%) are facing issues that would shed the Company’s sales drastically.

Acthar Gel net sales would reduce by ~10% annually post the CMS charged litigation on the company to revert to the original base data average manufacture price ('AMP') for the calculation of Medicaid drug rebates. In Q2 2020, one-time Acthar Gel Medicaid liability lowered the sales by ~$535 million.

Additionally, Ofirmev’s loss of exclusivity in December 2020 will lead to increased competition from similar generic drugs in the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The coronavirus (COVID-19) negatively impacted the Company’s sales given its high correlation with the number of doctor visits and in-facility procedures. Excluding the effect of the medical lawsuit in Q2 2020, the company’s sales declined by 15% y-o-y primarily due to the COVID-19 impact. This was also driven by decreased demand for non-critical medical treatment in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delay in approval of Terlipressin has blurred the revenue visibility

The application for approval of the company’s new-drug Terlipressin was delayed by the FDA in September 2020 as it requires more information to support a positive risk-benefit for patients with HRS-1. The approval of this drug was a ray of hope for Mallinckrodt and was expected to offset current headwinds but the delay in its launch has limited its future revenue visibility leaving the company in a precarious situation. Execution of pipeline drugs is of high importance as the company looks to turnaround its fortune. However, the uncertainties related to the approval of potential drugs make it complicated.

Source: Company filings

