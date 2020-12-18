Still No Stimulus, Stocks Gain Anyway

A second round of stimulus remains elusive but major stock indexes still managed to gain this week. The Nasdaq (COMP) added 2.8% while the S&P 500 (SP500) was up 1.5% and Dow Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) gained 1%.

Positive news on coronavirus vaccines buoyed markets early in the week before initial jobless claims dampened enthusiasm. There was volatility on quadruple witching Friday and a sell-off to close the week.

Winners & Losers

Cybersecurity companies were among the biggest winners this week after news of Russia-linked hackers breaking into federal agencies. Solarwinds (NYSE:SWI) was one of the main companies affected by the hack and saw its shares sell off dramatically.

Bitcoin was a big gainer, briefly surpassing the $24,000 milestone. “Bitcoin proxies” like Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) all saw significant rallies.

Energy was a loser, with the iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) dropping more than 5% this week. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), and HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) were among notable names to record losses in that sector.

Surprisingly, some of the pharmaceutical names linked to coronavirus vaccines had tough weeks. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) dropped by 9%, partly due to a downgrade, while BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) gave up twice that amount. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was off 7.5%.

Of course Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was also a winner, with shares rallying to an all-time high ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500.

