Its fundamentals are strong, and its long-term growth outlook is bright.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Today I will take a closer look at one of my newest non-REIT investments, Enbridge (ENB), an Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night) dividend champion offering a very safe 7.8% yield and 5%-7% compound annual growth rate long-term income growth potential.

And to be clear, I just bought ENB for me, myself, and I.

So let's walk through why ENB is likely to make patient and prudent income investors very happy in the coming years (including me), just as it has for decades before.

And as disclosed, I’m joined by none other than Dividend Sensei to help me present this deep-dive article (on one of our favorite blue chips). And, as usual, when we collaborate like this, I included "retirement" in the title as a signal for my mother to take a closer look.

But I went even further than that this time around by adding in the words "dream stock." That’s my way of further reinforcing the quality and valuation scores detailed below.

There's little more either of us love than teaching people how to be better investors. Though providing actionable, real-world examples of prudent companies you can safely buy no matter what the market is doing?

That’s pretty far up there too.

Enbridge: A Long-Term Income and Wealth-Compounding Dream Machine

The Dividend Kings Safety Model is based on 58 safety metrics. Each one was selected due to empirical data showing strong correlations with bond defaults, bankruptcies, corporate fraud and dividend cuts over time.

While not every metric applies to all companies, industries, or sectors, our proprietary weighting of those that do allows us to predict dividend cut risk with incredible accuracy – resulting in charts like the one above.

Enbridge's high dividend safety in particular begins with its business model, which is the most utility-like of any midstream. That characteristic has allowed it to raise its dividend for 26 consecutive years now, making it a dividend aristocrat.

(Source: ENB investor day)

ENB also is the largest midstream in the world, literally ensuring that the North American economy keeps running. It:

Transports 25% of North America's oil and 20% of its gas.

Has a regulated utility business that generates 5% of cash flow.

Is the largest gas supplier in Ontario and keeps Toronto from freezing to death in the winter.

The bond market has incredible confidence that ENB’s cash flows will remain stable or growing for the next 30 years. At least. That's because oil demand will likely keep growing through at least 2035, according to the International Energy Agency.

And, as we already stated, that’s what ENB does on a massively global level.

Plus, 98% of its cash flows are regulated or under long-term contracts. And 95% of those contracts are with investment-grade counter parties, including regulated utilities.

Naturally then, its balance sheet is strong and getting stronger still.

(Source: ENB investor day)

Long term, management plans to maintain its current 4.5-5.0 leverage ratio. And it plans to pay out 70% of distributable cash flow in safe and growing dividends.

Impressed yet? There’s more where that came from.

Enbridge Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Check out Enbridge’s stats below:

As such, analysts expect its already safe leverage of 4.7 to actually keep falling over time. According to trusted rating agencies, it has the safest and most dependable cash flow profile in its industry.

Looking at it long term, we have to give it an 88%, or 4/4 exceptional quality designation for its dependability. That’s based on a wide range of factors, including (but not limited to) its:

Exceptional-quality management team and corporate culture, which has maintained a stable and wide moat for over 50 years while delivering incredibly dependable income within a conservative balance sheet.

Wide and temporarily deteriorating moat based on asset base.

4.9%-6.0% CAGR long-term growth consensus from FactSet, FAST Graphs, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv (and 5%-7% management guidance).

Above-average ESG (environmental, social, and governance) rating from MSCI.

Average 10-year rolling return since 1991 of 17.8% CAGR versus the S&P 500’s 7.8%.

Average 15-year rolling return since 1991 of 18.1% vs. 7.3%.

Annualized total return since 1991 of 13.7% versus 10.5%.

No doubt, that’s thanks in large part to its top 14 executives, which have been with Enbridge for a total of 243 years. Rating agencies consider ENB's management to be above average on project development execution and strong at managing long-term financial risks…

With “long term” being the key term to focus on here.

ENB is playing the long game, adapting and excelling since its founding in 1949. Management even began planning for a post-fossil fuel world as early as 2002. To date, it’s invested C$6.7 billion into renewable energy.

(Source: ENB investor day)

Literally no other midstream is better prepared to keep generating safe dividends, not just for the next 30 years, but the next 100.

Going Green Still Puts Enbridge in the Black

Enbridge is one of North America’s biggest renewable energy developers, serving over 1.8 million homes this way. Yet it still has huge growth opportunities, especially in offshore wind. That’s why management plans to invest about C$5.5 billion annually over the next few years.

Which, incidentally, it can do without harming its liquidity goals. Enbridge has the second-greatest access to low-cost capital in the industry, with C$18 billion available.

For now, it owns 4.6 gigawatts of renewable energy assets, which it could double in a few years.

These plans are why management, analysts, and rating agencies alike expect steady 5%-7% CAGR growth over time. And over the very long term, ENB could deliver a 7.8% yield. Combine that with its analyst-expected 5.4% growth, and you get 13.2%.

Consider the business model driving all of that, which already is in the top quarter of its peers when it comes to average profitability. This company has a wide moat thanks to its irreplaceable and mission-critical asset base.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Its historical profitability is about equal to that of Enterprise Products Pipelines (EPD) and TC Energy (TRP), its two largest peers.

For all these reasons, we have to rate it as a 12/12 Ultra SWAN. Yet it’s hardly valued that way.

ENB is trading at a 27% discount to next year's fundamental consensus estimates despite its consensus growth estimates of:

10%, 3%, and 4% for its dividend in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively

10%, 12%, and 10% respectively for its operating cash flow per share

25%, 5%, and 7% for its earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization (EBITDA) per share

29%, 6%, and 3% for EBIT per share

We think it’s safe to say this company is cooking with gas. And we’re OK with its price not reflecting that…

Yet.

Enbridge Risk Profile: Why ENB Isn't Right For Everyone

So what kind of returns can investors expect from Enbridge?

If it grows as expected through 2022 (as it does 82% of the time), it could deliver 27% CAGR total returns. Compare that to the S&P 500’s -3.4%.

That doesn’t come without some risk, of course. And if you’re going to put money into it, you need to be properly prepared.

To explore its risk profile, let’s turn to Morningstar, which writes:

“Enbridge’s profitability is not directly tied to commodity prices, as pipeline transportation costs are not tied to the price of natural gas and crude oil. However, the cyclical supply and demand nature of commodities and related pricing can have an indirect impact on the business as shippers may choose to accelerate or delay certain projects. This can affect the timing for the demand for transportation services and/or new gas pipeline infrastructure. “In addition, regulated assets are subject to economic regulation risk, in which regulators or other government entities may change or reject proposed or existing projects, including permits and regulatory approvals for new projects.”

That last part was proven back in 2011 when the approval of its proposed Northern Gateway crude pipeline was overturned by a federal court. And it’s been stalled ever since.

Then there’s this from S&P, which broaches concerns about “one-off events” such as pipeline ruptures or leaks. In addition:

“Enbridge faces significant environmental risk around greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions because it ships Canadian crude oil as part of its liquids pipeline business.

With that said:

“… its focus on natural gas slightly offsets this exposure. The company has an aggressive GHG reduction goal of 35% by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. It has been successful in setting and achieving previous GHG reduction targets. The company is transparent, and its reporting standards are well ahead of global peers.”

Valuation risk, meanwhile, is low or even very low. The stock was trading in the low $30s on Friday afternoon against a fair value of $44-$51.

So that brings us on to volatility risk, which does exist, fairly or unfairly. With that said, it’s looking pretty good in this regard too, comparatively speaking:

The average company’s 15-year annual volatility is 28%.

The average aristocrat’s is 23%.

ENB’s is 22.6%

Of course, that day-to-day or even year-to-year figure can rise and fall depending on the situation. Recessions, deep recessions, panics, inflation - it can and has all been factored in.

But all short-term market dips, pullbacks, and corrections are meaningless noise that can be safely ignored if you use proper risk management.

Bottom Line: Enbridge Is a 7.8%-Yielding Retirement Dream Stock

We have to go back to Enbridge’s remarkable track record of delivering generous, safe, and steadily growing income. It has helped investors grow very rich over the decades.

And we can’t help but see that continuing. The midstream’s fundamentals are extremely strong, and its long-term growth outlook is bright.

Basically, it’s an exceptional high-yield investment we feel we can make today. This 12/12 Ultra SWAN dividend champion not only offers almost 5x the market's yield, but also:

Safer dividend income than the S&P 500

Far superior valuation than the S&P 500

Almost 4x the S&P 500’s five-year risk-adjusted expected returns.

Are you seeing a worthwhile theme here like we are?

When it comes to high probability/low risk blue-chip investing, they just don't come much better than Enbridge.

(See entire chart at iREIT on Alpha)

A link to ENB's Dividend Tax Treatment Page.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, MMP, PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.