Overview

Forte Biosciences (FBRX) is a biotechnology company advancing its sole clinical candidate, FB-401, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema. Referred to by the company as a "live biotherapeutic", FB-401 is a unique approach to AD as a topical, water-based spray containing three specific strains of bacteria that have shown the ability to induce tissue repair and the reduction of inflammation in patients with AD. Recent phase 1/2a safety and efficacy data suggests FB-401 may have advantages over current treatments in the 20M-patient AD market, making FBRX an attractive investment opportunity at the current market cap of ~$470M.

The company shared its positive phase 1/2a data on September 9th (discussed in detail below). The stock went from $31 to $53 in a matter of days on the news, before gradually falling to the mid-30's where it has remained since the end of October. The phase 2b trial dosed its first patient on September 29th and is expected too present data in mid-2021. The company has expressed interest in partnering or selling FB-401 at that time if phase 2b results are in line with the previous trial.

FBRX's phase 1/2a trial showed potential for a strong competitive advantage in pediatric AD, a cohort that represents roughly half of the 20M US patient population (S-4). Further, a closer look at the phase 1/2a data showed a reduction in symptoms of AD that lasted for months after treatment cessation, giving it the potential to be the first treatment to confer long term benefits in AD. FB-401 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA in October. The details of FB-401's development are discussed in detail in the second half of the article.

Company Background

FBRX came public through a reverse merger with a company called Tocagen on June 15, 2020. Prior to the merger, FBRX was privately held and incorporated in 2017. The biotechnology behind their lead product, FB-401, was enabled by research on the skin microbiome conducted at the NIH and NIAID. In 2017, the company entered into an agreement with the Department of Human Health Services (the department to which the NIH and NIAID belong) that "granted Forte exclusive sub licensable, worldwide license to certain patent rights under which they may develop and commercialize pharmaceutical and biological compositions comprising Gram-negative bacteria for the topical treatment of dermatological diseases and conditions" (S-4). The relevant patents expire in 2037. As is discussed in further detail below, FBRX's "topical live biotherapeutic" offers a unique mechanism of action for the treatment of AD that may give it a safety and efficacy advantage over existing treatments.

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is the scientific term for eczema, an incurable inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, dry, scaly, rashy skin. There are an estimated 17M-20M AD patients in the US, roughly half of which are children (Q3 10-Q). The most common first-line treatment for AD patients, besides trigger avoidance and proper hygiene, are topical corticosteroids (TCSs). TCSs are only partially effective for most patients and include side effects such as skin thinning, folliculitis, irritation, atrophy, and hormone imbalances due to leaching of corticosteroids into the bloodstream. Certain side effects, such as skin thinning and irritation, are especially apparent in young children.

When a patient has not responded adequately to TCSs, further treatment options include Eucrisa (Pfizer) for mild-to-moderate patients and Dupixent (Sanofi/Regeneron) for moderate-to-severe. Dupixent is the most commonly prescribed second-line treatment for AD patients and did nearly $1B in revenue in 2018. Dupixent did $2.3B of revenue in 2019 after being approved for a second indication in Asthma in late 2018. Dupixent is currently considered the gold standard for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD.

Other prescription treatments and current clinical candidates include JAK inhibitors and other monoclonal antibodies (besides Dupixent). These competitors and their shortcomings are discussed later.

Pediatric Market Opportunity

The company states that there are 17M-20M AD patients in the US, over 50% of which are children (S-4)

Affects 10%-20% of children in industrialized nations

80% of children with severe disease will continue to have lifelong flareups

Approximately 85% of all cases begin before the age of 5

The market for pediatric AD is currently undertreated due to the side effects of the most popular treatments for adults. Many parents and doctors are wary of corticosteroid use for children because of the concerns listed above, namely skin thinning and irritation. Even for parents comfortable with TCSs, only a portion of pediatric patients see significant improvement.

While Eucrisa is indicated for use in children as young as 3 months, it similarly does not provide significant improvement for many patients. Eucrisa is also known to cause a fairly severe burning sensation for a period of time after application. Dupixent has a long list of side effects (discussed below) and is thus not authorized by the FDA for use in patients younger than 6.

FB-401 has already shown excellent safety data in children as young as 3 years old and could be well positioned to capture the underserved pediatric market if the ongoing phase 2b trial provides similar outcomes to the phase 1/2a data.

NIH Research on Skin Microbiome

To understand how FB-401 may provide safety and efficacy advantages over existing treatments, it is helpful to understand the skin. From the company presentation and S-4: "The skin is a complex organ characterized by complex interactions between microbial communities and host tissue via signaling provided by the innate and adaptive immune systems. Exposure to various endogenous and exogenous factors impact the system balance potentially leading to inflammatory skin conditions, compromising infections, allergies, or autoimmune diseases."

The skin microbiome, much like other microbiome environments in our body such as the gut, is not yet fully understood. Generally, the skin consists not only of our own skin but also of a variety of bacterial "communities". The immune system and bacteria can both work to wither improve or exacerbate skin health. The immune system can become overactive in response to a variety of internal and external factors, causing the chronic inflammation seen in AD that damages and irritates the skin.

One way to combat this, for example, is to suppress the immune response. Dupixent inhibits the signaling of IL-13 and IL-4, which are cytokines that initiate inflammatory immune responses. Dupixent is effective because it suppresses the immune system, which is also why patients are more susceptible to infection.

Taking a different approach to AD, research conducted by the NIH sought to identify bacteria on the skin that may promote healthy skin functioning and initiate healing. By culturing human skin cells, the NIH found substantial differences in the "gram-negative" microbiome present on the skin of AD patients versus healthy volunteers (S-4/A). 50% of AD patients were found to have no culturable Gram-negative bacteria on their skin at all. A strain of bacteria called Roseomonas mucosa (R. mucosa) was identified as the most prevalent "commensal gram-negative" (CGN) bacteria on healthy skin and became the focus of preclinical studies (S-4/A).

FB-401 and MoA

Based on NIH research and subsequent preclinical research done by FBRX, three specific strains of R. mucosa were selected to comprise FB-401 for the treatment of AD. The three strains were selected specifically for their ability to stimulate healthy tissue repair and reduce inflammation in cultured human samples and in mice. FB-401 is not like other "microbiome" therapeutics which aim to balance the distribution of bacteria. Instead, it works like a drug by promoting repair and preventing inflammation.

The preclinical trials conducted by FBRX also sought to determine the particular biological mechanisms by which R. mucosa was able to affect tissue repair and decrease inflammation. The findings are showcased in the company presentation and were discussed in CEO Paul Wagner's recent video conference with Evercore ISI (Webcast). To summarize the findings, FB-401 upregulates TLR5 and TNFR, which were shown to be responsible for the increased tissue repair and decreased inflammation, respectively. FB-401 also prevents the growth of a deleterious bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus.

The company describes FB-401's three main mechanisms of action in their S-4:

Activates tissue repair and anti-inflammatory pathways in keratinocytes, dendritic cells, and fibroblasts, specifically by activating TLR5 and TNFR

Suppression of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), an inflammatory bacterium known for its role in "staph" infections

Improvement of skin barrier function, which protects the skin from water loss

Phase 1/2a

The FDA allowed FBRX to conduct a phase 1/2a trial in 20 patients aged 3-18 after establishing a safety profile in 10 adult patients. The primary endpoint for the phase 1/2a study was a 50% reduction in SCORAD (SCORAD-50), a measure of dryness, redness, lichenification, excoriation, crusting, and edema. Secondary endpoints included 50% reduction in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-50), as well as EASI-75 and EASI-90. The EASI test is similar to SCORAD, seeking to measure the area and severity of a patients AD, as the name suggests. EASI is used in the majority of clinical AD trials in the US, making it easier to compare against competitors.

Adult data:

6 out of the 10 adults (60%) met SCORAD-50 with mean of 85% improvement

1 out of 10 showed a partial response with 45% improvement, and 3 out of 10 showed no response. (avg improvement of 9%)

Though not the company's primary focus, the phase 1/2a data for adults was very encouraging when taken in context. Patients were only dosed for 6 weeks as opposed to the 16-week course selected for the pediatric cohort (simply because the adult trial was conducted to establish safety). Yet still, 60% of FB-401 patients achieved SCORAD-50, meaning a 50% reduction in their AD on the SCORAD scale. Despite very short-term treatment, FB-401's efficacy data is still only slightly below Dupixent's phase 3 data in adults which used Dupixent in combination with a topical corticosteroid. A more direct comparison for the adult cohort will be possible after FB-401's phase 2b trial.

For the pediatric cohort of 20 that was dosed the full 16 weeks, FB-401's phase 1/2a trial reported equivalent, and in many aspects, better data than the recent Dupixent Phase 3 trial in kids aged 6-11.

Pediatric data:

Fifteen patients were treated with dose escalation every 4 weeks for 16 weeks, 5 patients treated with high dose for entire 16 week. Data was segmented out to provide further insight into responses for moderate-to-severe cases, which includes patients with an EASI score of 7 or higher. Here are highlighted data from the trial:

17 of 20 (85%) of pediatric patients met SCORAD-50 with mean reduction of 73.2%

18 of 20 (90%) pediatric patients achieved EASI-50, 70% achieved EASI-75, and 30% achieved EASI-90

Of the 9 moderate-to-severe patients, 100% achieved EASI-50 and 89% met EASI-75

Patients also saw a 14% reduction in trans-epidermal water loss (TWERL)

One report of pruritis (itching) was the sole adverse event reported

Aside from impressive efficacy and tolerability, the most encouraging aspect of FB-401's data was that pediatric patients did not see a meaningful increase in their SCORAD score when measured 16 and 40 weeks after treatment cessation. This suggests a durability of response never before seen in the treatment of AD. On the back of this data, the company announced on October 26th that FB-401 had been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA.

FB-401 vs Dupixent

Dupixent because is the most successful moderate-to-severe AD drug by revenue and has shown the most significant clinical benefits. If any AD treatment is going to capture significant market share in moderate-to-severe patients, it will need to display a better risk/reward profile than Dupixent.

Produced by Regeneron and Sanofi, Dupixent is an injectable monoclonal antibody treatment that binds to receptors of pro-inflammatory IL-4 and IL-13 proteins to suppress immune response and pathogenesis of AD. Dupixent had sales of $922M in 2018, before being approved for Asthma. Sales were ~$2.3B in 2019 (Sanofi 2018 10-K).

There are some ways in which Dupixent and FB-401 are not perfect comparables. First, Dupixent is a second line therapy while FB-401 is a seeking a first-line indication. Second, Dupixent is injected, as opposed to applied topically. These differences would seem to suggest Dupixent should be more effective than FB-401. On the contrary, below are the highlights from Dupixent's phase 3 study in pediatric patients ages 6-11:

The study enrolled two dosing cohorts: 300mg every 4 weeks and 200mg every 2 weeks. Both cohorts used Dupixent in conjunction with topical corticosteroids

70% of patients in 4-week cohort and 67% of patients in 2-week cohort met EASI-75

Mean EASI score improvement was 82% for 4-week cohort and 78% for 2-week cohort

Overall rates of adverse events (NYSE: AES

Most common adverse events were conjunctivitis, nasopharyngitis, injection site reactions, and skin infection

Across the two dosing cohorts, Dupixent performed equivalently and slightly worse than FB-401 did on its primary endpoint of EASI-75. Further, it is worth noting that this phase 3 study claims to have only enrolled "severe" patients. So, if we compare the 67%-70% proportion of patients that achieved EASI-75 in Dupixent's trial to the 89% seen in moderate-to-sever patients in FB-401's trial, the gap is considerably wider. FB-401's phase 1/2a sample size was small, but if phase 2b can report similar results, it could indicate the possibility of an advantage over Dupixent.

Aside from efficacy, there are a variety of other reasons FB-4012 may be favorable to Dupixent. First, and most importantly, Dupixent's safety data was relatively poor compared to FB-401. Overall rates of adverse events were 65% percent. I encourage investors to read the trial summary. Second, FB-401 showed evidence of a response that last long after treatment has stopped. Dupixent is taken for life. Third, Dupixent is expected to be taken with a TCS, which confer the potential for further side effects. Fourth, Dupixent costs ~$37k without insurance for a year's supply, $3.2k for two syringes (a month's supply). There is reason to believe FB-401 would cost much less (discussed below). Fifth, Dupixent is injected while FB-401 is sprayed on.

Eucrisa

Eucrisa, a PDE-4 inhibitor, is worth mentioning because it was expected to be a blockbuster drug when it was acquired by Pfizer in a $5.2B acquisition of Anacor. Since approval, Eucrisa has stumbled, doing revenue of only $138M in 2019, down from $147 in 2018. Eucrisa is considered relatively safe, approved for kids as young as 3 months, but is only effective for some patients. Eucrisa patients also report local irritation, pain, and burning at the point of application, making it less suitable for younger patients. Pfizer took a $2.6B impairment charge on Eucrisa in 4Q19, specifically citing competitive pressure. Eucrisa costs $650 for a 60g tube (month's supply).

Clinical Candidates/Competitors

AD has become a very competitive indication due in large part to the large addressable market. There are numerous drugs for moderate-to-severe AD in clinical trials that have been and will be judged against Dupixent's efficacy/safety profile. I will provide a summary of my findings regarding clinical AD candidates. Investors will want to look into the clinical candidates mentioned for themselves.

Most prospective treatments for AD are either JAK inhibitors or monoclonal antibodies. JAK inhibitors basically stop the production of certain cytokines within cells by binding to Janus kinase (JAK) proteins to prevent them from signaling (phosphorylating). Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of AD, like Dupixent, usually bind to (block) interleukin receptors on cells, preventing an immune response. Both JAK inhibitors and mAbs work to block immune responses, a mechanism that often causes side effects. As a result, clinical trials for JAK inhibitors and mAbs only include patients ages 12 and older or 18 and older.

To summarize the state of JAK inhibitors and mAbs currently advancing in the clinic, all have either failed to replicate Dupixent's efficacy or, in one case, demonstrated superior efficacy but with an unacceptable safety profile. Current clinical candidates include Oluminant (Eli Lily and Incyte), a JAK inhibitor with a pending NDA that showed inferior efficacy to Dupixent; Lebrikizumab (Eli Lilly), a mAb that failed to meet Dupixent's efficacy in a phase 2 trial (phase 3 ongoing); and Rinvoq (AbbVie), a JAK which actually scored slightly better than Dupixent on EASI-75 but caused multiple serious side effects including one death in a phase 2 trial.

There is another company, Arena Therapeutics, recently reported phase 2b data of their etrasimod for the treatment of AD. Etrasimod's still works to suppress the immune system by decreasing cytokine activit but has shown favorable tolerability to Dupixent through phase 2b. The study did not meet all of its primary endpoints and the stock has come down significantly in recent weeks as a result. However, the company states in their press release that if you remove patients whose dosing was wrongfully halted, the study in fact did meet its primary endpoints and is comparable to Dupixent. Arena's drug does not seem to be as efficacious as FB-401 either way, but because it may be able to go to challenge Dupixent, investors may find it worthwhile to investigate for themselves (Phase 2b Estrasimod).

Most of the drugs in the clinic use similar mechanisms of action that inherently entail side effects or simply aren't as effective as Dupixent. With an almost perfect safety profile in phase 1/2a, FB-401 has achieved impressive results so far without the cost of adverse events seen in other treatments. A clean safety profile could allow FB-401 to target AD patients across all age groups and disease severities.

Phase 2

Phase 2 will enroll 124 patients ages 2 and older for 16 weeks of treatment. The first patient was dosed on September 29th. Management has reported that enrollment has continued as planned. A data readout is expected mid-2021.

The company will use EASI-50 as their primary endpoint in the phase 2b study, rather than SCORAD. This will make results directly comparable to that of Dupixent and clinical candidates. The study will also only enroll patients with a baseline EASI score of 5 or higher, which is slightly below the threshold for moderate AD which is 7.

Primarily, investors should be paying attention to EASI-50 and EASI-75 data to determine if FB-401 can provide superior efficacy to Dupixent given that the patient population will now be screened for more serious AD. Of course, investors will also want to see that safety data remains relatively clean. Another thing to pay attention to in the phase 2b is efficacy in the adult cohort. As was discussed above, the adult cohort only underwent treatment for 6 weeks in phase 1/2a. In the phase 2b trial, all 124 patients will be treated for the full 16 weeks, so we could reasonably expect an increase in efficacy data for adult patients. Generally, investors will want to see that FB-401 continues to show favorable data to existing treatments in both efficacy and safety, which is an achievement that has so far eluded clinical candidates.

Manufacturing and Pricing

The manufacturing of bacteria is relatively simple and inexpensive, especially when compared to a monoclonal antibody like Dupixent. The bacteria are grown in a fermenter and eventually freeze-dried (lyophilized) into a powder. That powder is combined with a water by the patient and then sprayed on as a mist. Though we do not know the cost of this process, we can guess that FB-401 may be priced far below Dupixent and perhaps competitively with Eucrisa due to the relative simplicity of the manufacturing process.

Currently, FB-401 is produced by a contract manufacturer. The company is hoping to partner or sell FB-401, which may free FBRX from controlling the manufacturing process. If the company does not end up partnering, they may take ownership of FB-401's manufacturing or continue on with a contract manufacturer. The FBRX management team includes product and manufacturing personnel with years of experience in biotechnological process development and manufacturing. You can read more about management on the company's website.

Management and Board of Directors

FBRX's CEO Paul Wagner has worked in both finance and biotechnology. He received a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the California Insititute of Technology. More recently, his track record includes 8 years at Allianz Global Investors and three years as CFO of a biotechnology company called Pfenex.

The company's board of directors includes Larry Eichenfield, M.D., who is chief of pediatric and adolescent dermatology at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego. He was also previously president of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and is currently the editor in chief of Pediatric Dermatology. You can read more about FBRX's board members here.

Lastly, the company's scientific advisory board contains Amy Paller, M.D., who is the Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and was the lead author of the Eucrisa trials. The scientific advisory board also includes Eric Simpson, M.D., a Professor of Dermatology at Oregon Health & Science University and was the lead author of Dupixent's phase 1 and phase 2 trials.

Cash Position

The company burned about $5M in 3Q20 and $14M in the 9 months ending September 2020. About $2.4M of that cash went to merger costs. At the end of Q3, FBRX had $20.2M in cash on its balance sheet. On November 2nd the company raised an additional $43M dollars net of fees in an underwritten equity offering of ~1.8M shares. Cash is "expected to last through phase 2 readout in mid-2021". Clearly, it will, and the company has expressed interest in signing a deal after reading out that data. As such, risk of dilution is low, though it is worth noting that in September the company entered into an "at-the-market" facility whereby they may sell up to $10M shares of common stock at any time.

Details of NIH Agreement

Royalties payable to the NIH were reduced to 5-10% under a renegotiated deal, with a minimum royalty of $100k starting 2021. Total milestone payments to the NIH including development and regulatory payments were reduced from $105.5M to $40.5M (S-4). It is likely the NIH allowed for contract renegotiations that were favorable to FBRX because they are more concerned with validating their research capabilities to the broader scientific community than remuneration.

Business Outlook

The company has expressed interest in making a deal after their phase 2 readout if results are positive. On top of FB-401's safety, efficacy, and financial advantages discussed in detail above, there are a number of other reasons FB-401 could be potentially attractive to acquirers. Broadly, FB-401's excellent tolerability and efficacy may allow it to target all age groups across all degrees of AD (mild/moderate/severe). FB-401 has already dosed children as young as age 2 with no serious adverse events. If that trend continues, FB-401 may become a first-line treatment for patients as young as 3 months (like Eucrisa). The AD market is very large (20M), and the company reports 80% of AD cases present before the age of 5. Some dermatologists believe that pediatric cases represent significantly more of the AD market than the 50% estimated by the company. Further, if FB-401 is able to report similar efficacy advantages in phase 2b and phase 3, which may be likely given that phase 2b is enrolling patients with EASI scores of 5 and up, it may be able to displace the need for second-line treatments that come with significant side effects like Dupixent. Lastly, FB-401 may be favorably priced.

Valuation

The company currently has a market cap of ~$470M. To perform a rough estimation of future revenue and valuation, we can assume there are 20M AD patients in the US and that 50% are pediatric. If the company were to capture 2% of adults and 10%, representing 200k adult and 1M pediatric patients, at a monthly dose price comparable to Eucrisa at $500, we arrive at yearly revenue of $7.2B. It is probably reasonable to assume based on FB-401's response durability in phase 1/2a that patients may not need to re-dose every month of the year. If we assume 5 months' of treatment per a year, revenue would equal $3B.

If phase 1/2a efficacy is indicative of future trials, it is possible FB-401 could the 10% pediatric penetration assumption above by 2024. To be conservative, we can apply 20% net margins to revenue of $3B for income of $600M. If we assign a 10x earnings multiple, we arrive at a market capitalization of $6B. There are currently 12.8M shares outstanding. If we assume the company will need to raise an additional $60M of cash in the scenario they commercialize FB-401 themselves, FBRX would need to issue ~1.6M shares assuming current prices of ~$37. With 14.4M shares outstanding, the estimated $6B market cap estimated above would imply a share price of ~$415 in 2024, roughly 11x the current price.

Taking another approach to valuation, if we believe that FB-401 is going to become the most commonly prescribed treatment for AD, we may use the peak sales estimates given by Pfizer from when Eucrisa was still believed to possess blockbuster efficacy. While not a fair comparison due to the fact Eucrisa was never reasonably considered to be a threat to Dupixent for moderate-to-severe cases, we can use Pfizer's peak sales estimates of $2B as a very conservative analogue for FB-401.

Given the patient population, it is possible to arrive at much higher revenue numbers for FB-401 depending on penetration and timing assumptions. If FB-401 reports positive phase 2b data in mid-2020, it is likely to attract the attention of big pharma, especially considering the addressable market. It may be reasonable to assume an acquirer may pay something like 1.5x peak sales for FB-401 in an acquisition. Depending on which of the two valuations above is used, that would imply a price tag between $3B and $4.5B. Of course, FB-401 still needs to report stellar data in upcoming trials, but a current market cap of ~$470B implies significant upside potential.

Volume and Ownership

The stock is very thinly traded with volume normally ranging between 30k and 70k shares. The stock is relatively unknown and receives little coverage on the street, perhaps due in part to its having gone public via reverse merger. A surge in awareness and coverage of FBRX as a result of positive phase 2 data or news of a deal could be a significant catalyst for the stock.

The company had 12.8M shares outstanding as of November 3, 2020(). CEO Paul Wagner is the second largest owner with ~20% of shares outstanding. The largest holder is a hedge fund called Arrowmark Colorado Holdings LLC with ~26% of shares outstanding. The company has a few institutions that own large pieces of the company. It appears that ~30% of the company is closely held. (Refinitiv)

(Refinitiv/Sentieo)

Risks

The treatment of AD is a highly competitive field that has a lot of attention from big pharma and constant new entrants. As is discussed in detail in the section on competition, FB-401 will need to demonstrate impressive results in phase 2b and beyond to be successful. FBRX will be vulnerable to the possibility of new technologies and modalities in the future.

There is also the inherent risk that comes with a one-drug biotechnology companies. The performance of FBRX's stock relies significantly on the phase 2b data readout and could suffer dramatically if results disappoint.

Conclusion

Based on the data so far, FB-401 could present advantages in efficacy, safety, cost, and durability of response over current AD treatments. If FBRX is able to report similar safety and efficacy results in future trials, FB-401 has the potential to be indicated for all patient cohorts across all disease severities. Given the size of the AD market and specifically the pediatric segment, FB-401 has the potential to be a significant revenue generator. If phase 2b data resembles phase 1/2a data, FBRX may succeed in finding a life sciences company with which to partner or sell sometime in mid-2021 for a price tag significantly above current market capitalization. For a stock with relatively low publicity as of now, we believe FBRX represents an attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FBRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.