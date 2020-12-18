Western Union (WU) is considered by most people an obsolete company in the current high-tech world. As a result, the stock passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors. However, the company has begun to adjust to the digital era and thus it is on track to grow its earnings significantly in the upcoming years. As Western Union is currently offering a 4.0% dividend yield and is likely to announce a dividend raise in February, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing the stock, particularly given its reasonable valuation.

Business overview

Western Union passes under the radar of most investors due to its obsolete flagship business model. People who want to send funds to another person have to go to the stores of the agents of Western Union and pay an exceptionally high fee, particularly when compared to the low fees currently prevailing in web banking or PayPal (PYPL). The business model of Western Union is addressed to people who do not have a bank account or want to avoid banking channels for personal reasons.

This business model generates about 79% of the total revenue of Western Union. However, in the current digital era, most people have realized that it is much easier and cheaper to transfer funds via web banking or PayPal and hence the flagship business of Western Union has stalled for several years. Notably, the company is on track to post earnings per share of $1.84 this year. This is exactly equal to the profit per share the company posted in 2011. Even worse, Western Union has reduced its share count by 34% since 2011. This means that its earnings in 2020 are 34% lower than they were nine years ago.

Fortunately, for the shareholders, Western Union has realized that it is nearly impossible to grow via its traditional model. It has thus begun to adjust to the digital era by offering digital channels to its customers. These channels are growing at a fast pace, both the Westernunion.com and the digital partnerships of the company.

In the third quarter, the digital money transfer transactions of Western Union grew 96% over the prior year's quarter and thus reached new all-time highs, both the site of the company and its digital partnerships. As a result, the share of digital channels of Western Union in its total revenue grew from 14% in the prior year's quarter to 21%, with this metric expected to continue growing significantly in the upcoming years. In addition, the operating margin of the digital channels improved from 22.3% to 23.5%.

Source: Investor Presentation

As shown in the above chart, the brick-and-mortar segment of Western Union generates higher revenues per transaction than the digital segment but the operating income per transaction of the digital channel has become nearly equal to that of the traditional channel.

There are some concerns that Western Union will cannibalize its flagship business with its digital channels. In other words, many of its traditional customers are likely to shift to its digital channels in order to reduce their transaction costs. This trend is inevitable to some extent. However, the company has stated that more than 80% of its digital customers are new and hence the shift of old customers from the traditional channel to the digital channel does not provide a strong headwind to the results of the company.

It is also reasonable to worry that Western Union has much higher operating costs than its competitors, such as PayPal and Euronet Worldwide, due to the numerous physical locations of Western Union worldwide. While the numerous physical locations burden Western Union with material expenses, they also offer the company an advantage. Many consumers prefer Western Union precisely for this feature. It is remarkable that the vast majority of the digital transactions of Western Union are paid out at a physical store of the company. In other words, its customers are trying to adjust to the digital era but they still prefer to pay at a physical store.

Growth

As mentioned above, Western Union has failed to grow its earnings over the last decade. In addition, the company has been hurt significantly by the coronavirus crisis this year, as many of its stores were shut down for a considerable period while consumers visited its open stores less frequently due to social distancing.

Nevertheless, as soon as the pandemic subsides, probably at the second half of next year, Western Union is likely to grow its revenues and its earnings thanks to the high growth of its digital channels. The company has also renegotiated its agreements with all its agents in order to improve its margins and has added 19 new agents, with more than 18,000 physical locations. Overall, Western Union seems to have finally entered a sustainable growth trajectory. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 9% in 2021 and by another 11% in 2022.

Dividend

Western Union is currently offering a 4.0% dividend yield. This yield is much higher than the 1.5% dividend yield of the S&P 500. In addition, the company has a healthy payout ratio of 51% and is on track to grow its earnings significantly in the upcoming years, as its digital segment is in the first phases of its growth trajectory. Therefore, income-oriented investors can lock in an attractive 4.0% dividend, which is likely to grow in the upcoming years.

Western Union has raised its dividend for six consecutive years, at a 10% average annual rate, and it is expected to announce its next dividend raise in February. If the company raises its dividend at a rate close to its historical growth rate, it will soon be offering a 4.4% dividend yield. This is certainly attractive for most income-oriented investors, particularly given the promising growth prospects of the company.

Valuation

Western Union is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2, which is much lower than the price-to-earnings ratio of the broad market (39.3 due to the effect of the pandemic on earnings this year). On the one hand, the cheap valuation of Western Union can be somewhat justified by its poor performance record. On the other hand, the company seems to be adjusting well to the digital era and thus it seems to have entered a sustainable growth trajectory. As a result, its current valuation seems cheap. It is remarkable that the stock is trading at only 10.0 times its expected earnings in 2022.

Final thoughts

The stock of Western Union passes under the radar of most investors, who are familiar with the brick-and-mortar business model of the company and prefer to seek high-tech companies. However, Western Union has finally adjusted to the digital era and its digital transactions are growing at a fast pace. As a result, its expected 4.4% forward dividend yield should be considered safe, particularly given the healthy payout ratio and the earnings growth expected in the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.