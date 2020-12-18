As Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) breaks resistance at $95, investors should prepare for the stock heading to new highs in the next few months. The merger with Xilinx (XLNX) was supposed to cause a pause in the stock, but the analyst community is even more bullish now based on financial forecasts provided by management. My investment thesis remains bullish on AMD heading into 2021.

Heading Higher

The stock market never exactly repeats prior periods, but the market tends to rhyme. Earlier this year, AMD got stuck in a cycle between $50 at the lows and $60 at the highs. The COVID-19 shutdown caused a minor dip below $50 to $40, but in general, the stock was stuck in a tight channel for up to six months and around four months when excluding the COVID-19 period.

Now, AMD has been stuck between $75 and $95 at the top of the range for up to five months. On December 14, the stock finally broke the previous high from early September and closed at an all-time high of nearly $95.

In the process, AMD nearly repeated the pattern from February through July. In the following few weeks, the stock soared from $60 to nearly $90. A similar $30 rally this time pushes AMD up to ~$125.

Whether the stock hits $120 and stops or jumps all the way to $130 is unknown, but what appears clear is that AMD doesn't stop until breaking much higher. The resistance around $95 that was resistance had now been tested and held up as support going forward.

Major Catalysts

As a fundamental investor, the above chart analysis isn't enough to own the stock. AMD is going higher because their chips continue to take market share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Xilinx provides another long-term growth catalyst.

At the recent Credit Suisse Technology conference, CEO Lisa Su was coy on revenue guidance and market share targets, but she made a clear point that AMD isn't settling for low market share targets:

So I think if you just talk about AMD, from a server CPU share aspiration standpoint. We are not giving a new share target, but in the past with Opteron we were up at 26% or greater at our heights. And I think the roadmap is stronger today.

My investment thesis over the last couple of years has constantly challenged the concept of AMD only capturing low double-digit server market shares from Intel. Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer even pointed at the previous peak levels around 26% back in 2006, but Lisa Su made it clear the target is much higher this time around. My thesis constantly questioned the low market share targets for the company with better chips.

Analysts are only slowly catching onto this trend. AMD ended the large quarter with meager market shares in the x86 market at 22% with server market share at only 6.6%.

The reason the stock continues heading higher is the recent long-term sales estimates provided by AMD following some strong Q3 results. Analyst 2022 revenue estimates are now $14 billion, up from just below $10 billion seen a year ago.

Remember, Intel still does over $70 billion in annual revenues. AMD has so much market share to grab, yet the opportunity to take substantial market share from the chip giant wasn't always believed by the market. After the Xilinx deal closes, AMD has access to an enormous $110 billion TAM. The company capturing 30% of the TAM brings revenues up to $33 billion.

The recent SEC filing brings a lot more attention to long-term revenue potential of the company. Now, AMD is projecting 2025 revenues of $22 billion, but more importantly, the EPS estimate is nearly $4 per share. The company will only have around 25% of the expected TAM with these large financial targets.

Source: AMD S-4, pg. 139

These numbers don't factor in the Xilinx business. The company provided the following financial projections for Xilinx. AMD estimates a FY25 revenue total of $5.2 billion, while Xilinx originally provided a target of over $5.4 billion.

Source: AMD S-4, pg. 139

The combined company will do over $27 billion in revenues and generate $8.6 billion in adjusted EBTIDA. The stock is breaking out because these financial projections confirm a continued path of strong growth and market share gains from Intel.

The new AMD will have a market cap approaching $160 billion here or less than 20x 2025 adjusted EBITDA targets. Considering the company is only forecasting the capturing of 25% of the total $110 billion TAM opportunity, these numbers appear conservative. The stock is rising because the market now appreciates the opportunity is real and sustainable.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD appears set for another major breakout. The market continues to slowly appreciate the massive amount of revenues the combination with Xilinx can capture over the next few years. The stock isn't exactly cheap at these levels, but AMD is likely headed much higher on this next leg.

