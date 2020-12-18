The market's willingness to reward recent performance might be slow in coming, but that's what represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors willing to get in now.

While the company's performance in 1Q21 is certainly impressive, it's easy to see why the market isn't convinced that a broader turnaround is underway.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) has been lifted by a rising tide represented by America's enthusiasm for boating during the pandemic. In my recent article covering the leader in the segment, titled Brunswick Corp.: A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats, I outlined the +26% revenue jump YoY and the strong free cash flow generated therefrom. MasterCraft hasn't seen that kind of revenue growth as of its 1Q21 earnings report, but margins have come in much stronger and the company's future prospects look bright.

Thesis: The stock is trading at a very reasonable forward earnings multiple considering the growth runway on the back of strong market demand for recreational boating products. The late October push by The Donerail Group LP for MasterCraft to "explore a sale" gave the stock some upward momentum, but the performance during the first quarter has been responsible for a much stronger rally. At the current price of around $25 and considering the overall market demand for recreational boats, there's significant value in this stock.

1Q21 in Perspective

Although revenues in 1Q21 were down 5.5% from the year-ago period, it does represent a turnaround of sorts - or, at the very least, a strong indication of an imminent one. The stock was hit hard after 4Q20 revenues came in at 60% below the prior period, after which the market wiped out more than 20% of its market capitalization. After a decline that lasted nearly three weeks, however, there's been a near-steady rally that has not only allowed the stock to recover from that hit but appreciate by more than 10%.

Part of the momentum for that long rally after the initial hit was due to the market's largely positive outlook for the global recreational boating segment. Optimistic projections peg the CAGR at around 12%, while even conservative estimates top 5% over the next several years. In the case of Brunswick Corp., it gave enough momentum for the stock to go from under $60 at the end of September 2020 to over $75 at the time of writing this.

That momentum seems to be at work for MCFT as well. But there are also other metrics from 1Q21 that have helped the stock appreciate considerably.

Net sales were the first of these metrics. As I mentioned, even though YoY revenue was down more than 5%, it was a record first-quarter that exceeded the company's own guidance given during the fourth quarter and annual earnings report.

That means net sales are recovering much faster than initially expected, and we're likely to see the impact of that on full-year revenues as well. As such, the "Up mid-20 percent range" outlook for FY21 now looks quite conservative. The guidance has since been revised upward, which I'll discuss in a bit.

The second factor is the margin expansion. Gross margin came in at 2% higher than the prior period and net income was up 10.9%. The adjusted EBITDA figure of $17 million was a near-7% increase over the prior period but the margin was more than 16%, against the original guidance range of 11% to 12%.

The third factor was the performance of newly released MasterCraft models; specifically, the 2021 ProStar ski boat and the new NXT24, both of which have already sold out for the year, per MasterCraft CEO Fred Brightbill at the 1Q21 earnings call.

The fourth - and highly significant - factor is the pivot to digital marketing over traditional methods:

we activated a consumer driven marketing strategy across our organization to increase brand awareness, create a community of interest, expand our target market, improve lead generation and ultimately drive sales and market share gains. We've repurposed a portion of our sales and marketing expenses, investing in the talent and infrastructure required to elevate our digital marketing capabilities, while working closely with our dealer partners in their local markets to help them drive consumer traffic to their websites and showrooms leading to greater consumer acquisition and shortening consumer repurchase cycles. This investment will lead to increase market share across all our brands.

Consumer activity on the Internet is at an all-time high. There are strong indications that people have not only shifted to online channels for their basic and discretionary needs but that the behavioral changes that COVID-19 brought about in consumer sentiment will outlast the pandemic. According to UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi:

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards a more digital world. The changes we make now will have lasting effects as the world economy begins to recover.

Of course, not all boat buyers are doing their shopping online but they're certainly going to be doing their research online as long as the pandemic lasts. MasterCraft is diverting some of its spending toward digital marketing in order to drive traffic to its dealers' websites so they can capture as many eyeballs as possible.

What to Expect in 2Q21

The company is still dealing with low inventory levels across its dealership base but that should change from 3Q21. Unfortunately, the timeline won't allow the Merritt Island facility to help with inventory levels in the immediate future but it represents a very necessary investment toward the prolonged strong demand that the company expects in FY21 and beyond.

For 2Q21, the company expects net sales growth in the mid teens and adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-13% range, both over the prior period. For FY21, the company is guiding for revenue growth in the mid-30% range and adjusted EBITDA margin "approaching 15%."

The raise in guidance for the full-fiscal as well as the second quarter are the result of unexpected demand levels driving sales growth since the beginning of FY21.

The guidance for the second quarter as well as the full year 2021 includes whatever additional expenditure the company has laid out to drive and manage future growth. This will primarily be in the form of new hires in R&D as well as a continued push in digital marketing during the first half of the fiscal year 2021.

In the meantime, until the Merritt Island facility goes online in a few months, the company is pushing to accelerate production at all of its existing facilities. That may not be adequate to replenish dealer inventories in the short term but it will take some of the pressure off the pipelines for now. Per Chief Revenue Officer George Steinbarger at the 1Q21 earnings call:

You know, we saw retail really continue to be robust in the first quarter, you know, while dealers were light on inventory. Just given the demand, we still were able to exceed prior year comps from a retail perspective across all the brands. And while we did ramp up wholesale production, I think the strong retail, you know, offset the increased production and filling the pipeline. So, we're kind of in the same place, Joe, with - in terms of the [indiscernible] opportunity that we guided to last quarter. So, we think that further reinforces why we believe it's going to take into our fiscal 2022 to get that dealer pipelines where we want them.

Investor's Angle

MasterCraft has been struggling with revenue growth, margin expansion, and even basic profitability issues since well before the pandemic struck. A quick look at the figures in the chart above shows weak net incomes and negative margin growth as early as the second half of FY19. Quarterly net sales have been struggling to stay north of the $100 million mark since 2Q20.

Seen in perspective, while the company's performance in 1Q21 is certainly impressive, it's easy to see why the market isn't convinced that a broader turnaround is underway.

As you can see from the graph above, the TTM GAAP earnings multiple has been on the decline since around 2Q20, right before the pandemic struck the West. That's proof enough that it wasn't the pandemic that set off a valuation downslide but, rather, the company's performance. The matter was further exacerbated by depressed demand when the pandemic did hit.

That being said, the renewed opportunities for the company in the quarters to come represent a unique investment opportunity. The market is still apprehensive about valuing this company along the lines of its current performance, but the revenue growth runway through 2022 tells a different story. If the company is able to hold on to the margin gains it's made in the last quarter and build on the strong market demand, there's a good chance it can start to grow profitably once again.

Admittedly, there's quite a bit of risk involved here. Historical performance is usually a good indicator of how a company operates, and recent quarters have been problematic, to say the least. That tells us why William Wyatt has been pushing for a sale, with the primary reason reportedly being that MasterCraft stock hadn't rallied as hard as that of Malibu Boats (MBUU), a larger peer, despite the transition from Interim CEO and formal appointment of Frederick Brightbill as CEO of MasterCraft at the end of last year.

But that was prior to the 1Q21 earnings announcement. Talks of a sale could be pushed to the backburner now that the company has increased its guidance for FY21 and the boating segment promises long-term growth opportunities.

MasterCraft is already at the top of its game, holding enviable market share across its brand portfolio.

The tidal 'lift' I spoke about in my Brunswick article last week is clearly carrying MasterCraft along with it. The market's willingness to reward recent performance might be slow in coming, but that's what represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors willing to get in now while the stock is still trading at a forward GAAP earnings multiple of around 11 - a 50% discount to the sector median of 22. Despite the depressed valuation level and the problems of recent quarters, the stock has appreciated by around 60% over the past year, and we should see even stronger momentum as the demand in the recreational boating market is translated into growing revenues and expanding margins over the coming quarters.

