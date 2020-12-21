It pays monthly, and goes ex-dividend next on 12/30/20.

Ironically, although the pandemic began in Asia, the recovery there has outstripped most western nations. This has led us to research some Asian-based income vehicles in our recent articles.

"So far, the COVID response in the U.S. has been a $12,800 increase in debt per capita; in the United Kingdom, it’s $7,000, and in Germany and France, $5,300. In China, it’s $1,200. The Western world responded with massive increases in budget deficits, which could constrain future policy options, while Asia, especially China, hasn’t." (Barron's)

This week we came across another Asian income vehicle, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX). This closed-end fund invests in fixed income markets in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by governmental entities, banks, companies, and other entities.

FAX had 234 holdings, with an average duration was 5.07, as of 10/31/20. Gross expenses are 2.84%, which includes 1.62% in interest expense. Average daily volume is 760,000. FAX was founded in 1986.

Although FAX trails the S&P year to date, as of 12/18/20, it has outperformed the US market over the past month and kept pace with it over the past quarter. It looks like more investors have been moving into these shares over the past quarter, given the higher three-month relative volume of 1.29X.

While we didn't find any US-traded Asian Bond ETFs so far to compare FAX's performance to, there are some other Asian vehicles, such as the iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF - DVYA, which measures the stock performance of high dividend paying companies listed in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore.

The iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF - VPL, invests in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index.

We also added the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, LQD, which tracks the U.S. dollar-denominated liquid investment-grade corporate bond market, to see how FAX's performance compares.

FAX has underperformed VPL year to date and quarter, but has outperformed it over the past month. It has outperformed DVYA in all these time periods, and has outperformed the LQD Bond ETF over the past month and quarter:

Holdings:

FAX is 75.2% invested in Asian Bonds, with 11.8% exposure to Australia, 2.9% US exposure, and non-Asian emerging market exposure of 3.8%.

(FAX site)

Its top 10 positions comprise 19.4% of its portfolio, and are dominated by government bonds, with Australia, Indonesia, and China in the top three spots.

(FAX site)

Although these are predominantly Asian-based bonds, 47.3% of them are denominated in US dollars - 42% are in various Asian currencies, notably the Chinese Yuan, 9.3%, the Indian Rupee, 9.5%, and the Indonesian Rupiah, at 8.9%. There's 4.4% South Korean currency exposure, and no Japanese Yen exposure:

(FAX site)

Credit quality runs from investment grade down to speculative, in addition to 33.5% in unrated holdings, with BBB/BB/B being ~46% of the portfolio:

(FAX site)

Maturity is relatively even in all of these periods, running from 27% for under three years, to 21.7% in over 10 years, with an overall duration of 5.07.

(FAX site)

Distributions:

FAX pays a monthly distribution of $.0275 and yields 7.42% at its 12/18/20 closing price of $4.45. Management decreased the monthly payout from $.035 to $.0275 in May 2019. It goes ex-dividend next on 12/30/20.

Taxes:

In 2019, FAX's distributions contained ~69% in return of capital. ROC can be useful as a tax deferral feature, but it does reduce your tax basis, which comes into play if you eventually sell your shares.

Pricing:

The reason we added the word "watchlist" to this article's title, is that, although FAX is selling at a -9.55% discount to NAV, that's actually less of a discount than its one-, three-, and five-year discounts, which run from -12.49% to -14.78%. (Buying CEFs at discounts which are deeper than its historical average discounts can aid you in capturing a profit.)

Historical Performance:

FAX has had 7.7% annualized return on NAV and a 7.1% return on price since its inception, indicating ongoing discounts to NAV, which are borne out over the 10-, five-, and three-year NAV and price returns, as of 10/31/20:

(FAX site)

On a calendar-year basis, FAX has outperformed the Morningstar global income CEF category so far in 2020, but has mainly lagged it in previous years, except for 2017:

Its more recent returns, over the past quarter, six months, and one year, show outperformance vs. its CEF category, which is better than its longer-term comps:

Summary:

We're currently neutral on FAX due to its lighter-than-usual discount and its overbought technical chart, but we intend to keep it on our non-US watchlist. This CEF could offer some higher yield exposure to Asia, a region which some experts are saying capital will flow to in a post-COVID world.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

