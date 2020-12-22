We talk with one of the longest-term and most notorious shorts, Mark Spiegel, about the state of the short case and where Tesla might go.

What is interesting about Tesla (TSLA) if you step back for a moment is that the company is likely to define this period in the market - define that as the bull market that ended in February or the bull market that restarted in March, or connect the two - but was unremarkable as an investment for long stretches of time. Let's break out some charts.

It's possible you've seen charts like these. It's possible I've shared them. But it's still astounding. This has come as Tesla has attracted detractors throughout that run, and you can argue that they were more or less proven right through that second chart, even encompassing the famous $420 tweet period and its aftermath. And yet I suspect few of the shorts truly got to savor that period; and even more yet, if they did savor that period, the most recent run would have wiped any memory of that taste in their mouths.

Tesla entered the S&P 500 yesterday, proof of its profitability and its staying power, it would seem. It's also one of the biggest ten companies in the S&P 500 from day one. And it enters the S&P 500 amidst a bevy of newly public electric vehicle companies that are also earning, emmm, highly speculative prices from traders and investors. So, game over, right?

For this week's The Razor's Edge, we share a conversation with well-known Tesla short Mark B. Spiegel, who writes under Logical Thought on Seeking Alpha. He has been one of the longest, loudest, and most notorious shorts in the Tesla discussion, warning that competition was coming for the EV maker as early as mid 2013.

While he admits in this conversation that he was a little early in the competition thesis, he makes the case for why that is already playing out in the auto market, if not the stock market. Why hasn't it played out in the stock market? One can gesture at the world around us, but he points out that the S&P inclusion might have been the last positive catalyst for bulls, and that means that we may see a regime change in terms of Tesla momentum to rival what we saw in the charts above.

We talked with Mark - in a conversation recorded in late November, I should note - about Tesla from a number of angles: what does the short case look like now, is it worth the hassle, what about the other EV companies instead? We also talked about how he managed to keep his fund together when Tesla has run the way it has, including a few acute cases of risk management; his line-crossing presence on Twitter (TWTR), and his case for gold as inflation emerges next year (and why not Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It's a characteristic conversation of the 2020 market, and I hope you'll enjoy listening.

Topics Covered

5:00 minute mark - The state of TSLAQ

- The state of TSLAQ 9:00 - Tesla's Q3 - a sign of the bull thesis or dim hope?

- Tesla's Q3 - a sign of the bull thesis or dim hope? 17:00 - The competition bear thesis and what's taken so long?

- The competition bear thesis and what's taken so long? 22:00 - Last year's Q3 take-off for Tesla shares

- Last year's Q3 take-off for Tesla shares 25:00 - Tesla's advantage

- Tesla's advantage 29:00 - The regulatory landscape

- The regulatory landscape 36:00 - Managing a short Tesla position

- Managing a short Tesla position 42:00 - On the long side, a few micro-cap ideas - DAIO, AVNW, EVOL, JCS

- On the long side, a few micro-cap ideas - DAIO, AVNW, EVOL, JCS 53:00 - Twitter presence

- Twitter presence 1:01:00 - The broader EV bubble - why not short elsewhere?

- The broader EV bubble - why not short elsewhere? 1:11:00 - The Musk fervor

- The Musk fervor 1:20:00 - Portfolio juggling

- Portfolio juggling 1:25:00 - Fighting Tesla's hero journey

- Fighting Tesla's hero journey 1:29:00 - Tesla's broader influence and the role of the SEC

- Tesla's broader influence and the role of the SEC 1:32:00 - The onset of inflation and the gold hedge (GLD)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Akram's Razor is long TWTR.

Mark Spiegel is long DAIO, JCS, EVOL, and AVNW, and short TSLA.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.