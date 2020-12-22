Summary
Tesla is now a S&P 500 member, a watershed moment for one of the biggest stock market stories in our lifetimes.
The question is - is inclusion vindication, or the last bullet left in a (very very successful) bull case?
We talk with one of the longest-term and most notorious shorts, Mark Spiegel, about the state of the short case and where Tesla might go.
No bonus points for guessing what Mark's view might be.
A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor
What is interesting about Tesla (TSLA) if you step back for a moment is that the company is likely to define this period in the