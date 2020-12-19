Apple Pay: Payments Systems Are Getting More And More Attention

Investors should not let this point go unnoticed.

Apple Pay is one of the leaders in this area and because of its position is drawing interest from regulatory bodies around the world, something that highlights its importance.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the acceleration of payments technology and the use of the new systems is increasing beyond what was earlier thought possible.

Investors need to pay attention to what is happening in the area of payments systems because of the crucial role they play in the economy, and because of what's changing.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing lots and lots of changes in the world. Economically, this is causing a massive shift in the way people do their business and how they channel their money.

In terms of channeling their money, payment systems have a lot to do with the economics of how people execute their actual transactions.

As far as the payments system goes , it appears as if the crisis is accelerating things into the future at a much faster pace than had originally been expected. Furthermore, this acceleration is having the effect that a once seemingly insignificant area of the financial world is now gaining major headlines.

Unfortunately, some of attention is coming from a very unwanted source…the regulatory side of the world and changes in regulation could have a significant impact on the economics of payments and who is conducting them.

Earlier, we saw the U. S. Justice Department take out after Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) concerning its acquisition of Plaid, Inc., a data-networking company.

The Justice Department apparently assumes that Plaid is ‘a competitive threat to debit cards.’ That is, Plaid is another, different type of product than a debit card and hence as Plaid succeeds, consumers will lose a choice and this is bad. As such, Justice is pushing the case that Visa is acquiring a competitor and therefore is reducing future competition.”

Now, it appears as if there will be formal attempts to create a formal antitrust probe into the actions of Apple Pay.

New Areas Of Concern

In this past year, Apple, Inc, (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been fighting regulatory concerns over the competitive behavior of its App Store.

The financial services side of the business has been ignored.

But, now, the increased activity being experienced by Apple Pay is causing more and more attention to move their way.

Some 507 million people, half of all the people in the world who own an iPhone, now use Apple Pay. This is up from 67 million just four years ago.

This is an economically significant increase. And, it is only going to increase.

Feelings are growing so strong that Visa, in a survey, “found that nearly half of consumers ‘would not shop’ at stores that fail to offer touchless checkout.”

This is an important economic transformation.

Patrick McGee, writing in the Financial Times, quotes Jason Garner, chief executive of California-based payments platform Marqeta:

Apple Wallet is a killer app—more of a killer app than much of the world really understands right now. And it’s absolutely going to become a battleground for regulators in the future.”

Antitrust probes are forming in the European Commission, the Netherlands, and Australia’s central bank. And, more appear to be following this lead.

This is economically significant.

The Battle

The basic concern is that Apple Pay, on such apps as iPhones and Apple Watches, restricts users from taking advantage of the ‘near-field communication technology (NFC) that allows tap-and-go payment.

This the argument goes, economically constricts the market, much to Apple Pay's favor.

Apple, however, claims that they do this to preserve data privacy.

This is, of course, a debatable point.

Furthermore, the Wallet app comes pre-installed and cannot be deleted.

And, such actions are frowned upon.

With the accelerated use of Apple Pay, regulators are very fearful that, economically, this will, in the future, limit competition.

Apple Pay’s Performance

Over the previous twelve months, the App Store earned more than $20 billion in net revenue. An expert states that, if Apple can dodge the regulators, Apple Pay could soon exceed the App Store in the revenue it takes in. This would be massive and, economically, very significant.

In addition, this analysis does not include Apple Pay broadening its offerings into other fields of financial services. This will cause regulators to really consider whether or not Apple Pay is “a technology company” or is it a “financial company.”

This will get Apple into the discussion faced by Ant Group Co., the parent of Alipay, the Chinese payments giant. Ant Group Co. and Alipay due so much attention that Chinese regulators pulled Ant's IPO, the largest IPO ever offered to the world from its offering. The Chinese regulators moved because Ant had been considered a technology company in the past, but was now being consider a financial firm and, therefore, subject to different regulations. This has had significant economic ramifications, worldwide.

But, speaking about China, one needs to note that Apple Pay has not done much in China. Alipay and WeChat Pay dominate the market. In addition, these two companies have shown how a payments foundation can be used to produce a platform of microloans, wealth management, insurance, and paying bills. How is that, economically, changing the banking world, not only in China, but also threatening banking everywhere?

Bottom Line

Apple Pay is a major economic force in the United States...and the world...and will continue to be in the future. One could even say that Apple Pay, economically, as well as technologically, is one of the major players driving the future of finance in the world…and this, eventually, if not now, is going to be the real battleground.

As Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, has stated the coronavirus has put the U. S. “on a different trajectory” when it comes to adopting contactless payments. And, then he warned others that “there are more things that Apple can do in this space.”

Apple and Apple pay, along with Ant Group and Alipay, and PayPal and Amazon Pay and Google Pay and others are changing the financial world and forcing other institutions like JPMorgan, Chase & Co., one of the leaders in technology of the commercial banking world, to move their payments efforts into high gear.

These changes are also going to have a profound impact on which banking institutions survive into the future. The economic implications are huge and investors must keep an eye on these changes in looking at the banking industry in the future. Lots and lots of wealth will be re-distributed because of these changes.

This is the future. Apple and Apple Pay are going to be a major part of it. And, banking will never be the same. Even the regulators are starting to understand this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.