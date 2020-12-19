PLTR is likely to have many opportunities to prove itself to customers.

I will begin with Palantir's (PLTR) S-1 and some critically important words. Then, I will shift over to how PLTR is not a FAANG company. Next, I'll look at PLTR's political positioning and the implications. I'll spend time on China, Russia and even surveillance capitalism. Finally, I will provide a simple update on price and growth, and some of my rough estimates.

Stronger In Chaos

I have not spent much time referencing PLTR's S-1 in my previous articles. Today, that changes. I want to start with two quotes directly pulled from the source material.

In times of stability, the right software helps our most critical institutions serve their markets and the public. In times of crisis, effective software can be essential to an organization’s survival.

And...

Our customers come to us because their technological infrastructure has failed them. The enterprise software industry’s focus on custom software tools and applications is misplaced. Those approaches often only work briefly, if at all. The problems and needs of an organization often change before the software can even be deployed.

The first quote hints at something that isn't entirely obvious to investors. I'm specifically referencing the fact the COVID-19 has helped PLTR. Here's why.

The second quote directly attacks a key weakness in most organizations. I'm talking about the strong desire to build "in house" and ignore off-the-shelf solutions. This is a space PLTR has entered with great vigor.

PLTR is constantly learning and upgrading - over multiple industries - and leapfrogging the technology built inside organizations. I discussed this at length in Palantir's Biggest Competition. This ability to get inside, and disrupt, creates unparalleled opportunities. And, it reminds me of Hotel California.

You can check out any time you likeBut you can never leave!

It's hard to imagine PLTR getting into an organization, delivering value, and then getting kicked out. I see this as moat creation, inch by inch. Indeed, plenty of money is coming from the repeat customers (per Q3 2020 reports):

The average revenue generated per customer through the first nine months of 2020 was $5.8 million, up from $4.2 million per customer, or 38%, from the same period the year before.

I bring these things up to make one thing very clear. PLTR has enjoyed a tailwind in 2020 as a result of a crisis. It's a platform and set of services that solves rapid-fire problems in a highly complex world.

In other words, threats and problems actually help this company. So, the takeaway for investors is very simple: If you believe that more chaos is coming then PLTR is a good bet. And, I believe, the bigger the mess, the better the investment you're making in PLTR.

Selling Your Soul

I must talk about marketing, positioning and branding. I will narrowly focus on market perceptions, in the context of very large, established tech players.

Here are the mission statements of Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN).

FB: Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them.

GOOGL: Our mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

AMZN: We aim to be Earth’s most customer centric company. Our mission is to continually raise the bar of the customer experience by using the internet and technology to help consumers find, discover and buy anything, and empower businesses and content creators to maximise their success.

What FB, GOOGL, and AMZN leave out is that they are collecting your data. Point blank, if it's not clear, you are the product.

In contrast, here's what we see in PLTR's S-1:

From the start, we have repeatedly turned down opportunities to sell, collect, or mine data. Other technology companies, including some of the largest in the world, have built their entire businesses on doing just that. Software projects with our nation’s defense and intelligence agencies, whose missions are to keep us safe, have become controversial, while companies built on advertising dollars are commonplace. For many consumer internet companies, our thoughts and inclinations, behaviors and browsing habits, are the product for sale. The slogans and marketing of many of the Valley’s largest technology firms attempt to obscure this simple fact. The world’s largest consumer internet companies have never had greater access to the most intimate aspects of our lives. And the advance of their technologies has outpaced the development of the forms of political control that are capable of governing their use.

In other words, PLTR is a not a big data company. Follow that link if you wish, because I explain what PLTR does, and does not do. The key point is that FB, GOOGL, and to a lesser extent AMZN, were long seen as being wonderful companies, while they quietly collected (and still collect) your personal data.

I say all this because these FAANG companies successfully tapped ease-of-use, convenience, delivering "free" products, and giving investors outstanding capital returns. But, make no mistake, they are gobbling up data, and they are selling "you" to advertisers. Again, you are the product. That said, the heat is now on these companies:

My gut says that these actions are largely for show. I don't think it's too likely that these companies get broken into pieces. However, even if they do, it's not like data collection will really stop, although it might slow down. And, it's also possible - if not likely - that the pieces and parts of FAANG's "broken teeth" are worth even more in the future. That's a topic for another day.

Here, we are now set up to contrast PLTR to FAANG for a moment. Again, up above, I was very clear about showing how PLTR isn't a Big Data company, and actively positions itself against FAANG's "oil drilling' - that is to say, user data extraction, storage and exploitation.

Now, PLTR certainly does manipulate all kinds of data, including user data. But, the software, the platform and most importantly PLTR itself, isn't out to gather up and sell "you" or the secrets of the United States government.

From an investment point of view, I suspect FB, GOOGL, AMZN and the rest of FAANG will continue to perform just fine. I've already said that, but it's worth mentioning again. However, right now, there's a real headwind and it could adversely affect FAANG. Obviously, I don't know by how much, but I do know there is scrutiny, and I have shown that above. That will dent - but not kill - FAANG earnings.

At the same time, PLTR is on the other side of the debate. Although the optics aren't always great (e.g., law enforcement data screening, kids in cages, immigrant surveillance), PLTR doesn't have the same type of data extraction "negative news" headwind as the FAANG companies. Indeed, the company might even enjoy some good press and a tailwind as a good operator.

Fighting Evil

Thus far, I've explained that in times of chaos PLTR gets stronger, faster. Bad news is good news, at least for PLTR. Plus, I've shown that PLTR knows how to treat data, not just in terms of technology but also philosophically and culturally. That's a strong foundation for a company with big plans and a huge "TAM," total addressable market.

In fact, as the S-1 indicates, and as I've explained in a previous article:

We estimate the total addressable market (“TAM”) for our software across the commercial and government sectors around the world to be approximately $119 billion. For purposes of estimating the TAM in the commercial and government sectors, we exclude institutions in countries or regions where we have chosen not to sell our software.

Although it's difficult, you can grow without a big vision. But, it's next to impossible to grow to $100 billion, or higher, without a colossal TAM. I've made this point already with Palantir Goes Boom so I'll move to the next critical point.

I strongly believe that it's possible that PLTR enjoys something else: enemies. On the surface, this seems weird, but consider Batman. He's a better hero, and he's better understood, because of the Joker, Riddler, Two Face, The Penguin, and all the other villains he must face. You know Batman better because of what you see Batman stand for as he takes action.

So, what "enemies" does PLTR face? I'll throw you this clue from the S-1.

We generally do not enter into business with customers or governments whose positions or actions we consider inconsistent with our mission to support Western liberal democracy and its strategic allies. Our decisions to not enter into these relationships may not produce the long-term financial benefits and results that we expect, in which case our growth prospects, business, and results of operations could be harmed. Although we endeavor to do business with customers and governments that are aligned with our mission and values, we cannot predict how the activities and values of our government and private sector customers will evolve over time, and they may evolve in a manner inconsistent with our mission.

And, for added clarity:

Liberal democracy is generally understood to be a system of government in which people consent to their rulers, and rulers, in turn, are constitutionally constrained to respect individual rights.

I would place a strong emphasis on individual rights in relation to PLTR's culture, and also the politics of PLTR Founder, Peter Thiel. Indeed, although this is from 2009, it's enlightening:

...there are no truly free places left in our world, I suspect that the mode for escape must involve some sort of new and hitherto untried process that leads us to some undiscovered country; and for this reason I have focused my efforts on new technologies that may create a new space for freedom.

I cannot do justice to Thiel's essay. The gist is that he thinks many things are broken, and the only way out is via personal responsibility and freedom. I bring this up because much of this philosophy permeates the PLTR S-1, but also what I've seen in their marketing.

The real crux is that PLTR stands for liberal democracy and stands against those who are not, including China and Russia.

To sum this up, PLTR has directly identified who they want as customers, and who they do not. Obviously, with the U.S. military as a major customer, this makes a lot of sense for PLTR. It draws very bright lines, lines they cannot cross, or they will lose business, or much worse.

For investors this means there will not be any Chinese or Russian tailwind. This is one reason that the $119 billion TAM is critical to highlight. Losing China as an "ideal customer" means losing billions of dollars.

Surveillance Capitalism

Shoshana Zuboff wrote The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. In the book...

Zuboff vividly brings to life the consequences as surveillance capitalism advances from Silicon Valley into every economic sector. Vast wealth and power are accumulated in ominous new "behavioral futures markets," where predictions about our behavior are bought and sold, and the production of goods and services is subordinated to a new "means of behavioral modification.

There's a ton more. For example, from The Guardian:

“Surveillance capitalism,” she writes, “unilaterally claims human experience as free raw material for translation into behavioural data. Although some of these data are applied to service improvement, the rest are declared as a proprietary behavioural surplus, fed into advanced manufacturing processes known as ‘machine intelligence’, and fabricated into prediction products that anticipate what you will do now, soon, and later. Finally, these prediction products are traded in a new kind of marketplace that I call behavioural futures markets. Surveillance capitalists have grown immensely wealthy from these trading operations, for many companies are willing to lay bets on our future behaviour.”

Plus...

"Viewed from this perspective, the behaviour of the digital giants looks rather different from the roseate hallucinations of Wired magazine. What one sees instead is a colonising ruthlessness of which John D Rockefeller would have been proud. First of all there was the arrogant appropriation of users’ behavioural data – viewed as a free resource, there for the taking. Then the use of patented methods to extract or infer data even when users had explicitly denied permission, followed by the use of technologies that were opaque by design and fostered user ignorance."

Now, above, I've already largely discussed this, but I deliberately pointed out that the fingers should be pointed at FAANG companies. At least now, under the flood lights, those companies are facing break ups. More likely, we'll see more scrutiny, regulations, and probably some fines and fees, and perhaps more direct taxation (although that'll likely be passed on to users).

Here, we summarize more. I bring up China and Russia as threats to the United States government, but also FAANG's push to gobble up data and exploit it. All of this is in the name of power and control. PLTR has chosen sides and very specific position. Ultimately, PLTR can be seen as an investment in the continuation of surveillance, in liberal democracies. It's an investment in software, tools and systems that expand the power of specific countries.

Shifting slightly, there are political risks to PLTR in the United States. However, it's not hard to imagine that both Republicans and Democrats desire more power and control. If that's too sinister, it's not hard to at least imagine that any political party in control has a stronger and stronger desire to handle the flood of data in our rapidly changing world. The genie is out of the bottle.

Furthermore, if China and Russia are threats, then PLTR is all but necessary since the U.S. government cannot keep up on its own, as I've explained. Inside various organizations, there's a need to save money, move faster and make everything easier to use. Plus, the Chinese and the Russians are most certainly working on their own versions of surveillance capitalism. Or, if "capitalism" is the wrong word, then I think it's still fair to say they are working on surveillance technology, but also artificial intelligence, data analytics, and user friendly dashboards and indicators - PLTR's sweet spots.

Price and Value Made Simple

I've previously reported PLTR's Q3 2020 results. As I've stated, it was eye opening. Here, for your reference:

Revenue grew by 52% year over year in Q3 2020

Average revenue per customer was up 38% YoY

Adjusted operating income was $73 million

Adjusted operating margin was 25%

Revenue per customer grew while customer concentration decreased

The commercial business grew 35% year over year

The government business grew 68% year over year

Gross margin, excluding stock compensation, was 81% (vs. 70% in 2019)

The balance sheet holds ~$1.8B as of 30-September, 2020

And, my favorite part - since it was forward looking:

We are expecting 31% revenue growth in Q4 2020, and year-over-year revenue growth to be greater than 30% through 2021.

I don't know what's going to happen Q1 2021 but I suspect the results will be good, if not excellent. I don't think we'll have anything terrible to worry about, including PLTR's lock up period. What I really want to see is more contracts, more growth, and more momentum. The more, the better.

As I'm writing this, PLTR trades at $26 but that could change quite a bit in a very short period of time. However, I have noticed that we've been "stuck" in a range:

Since late November, PLTR has basically traded between $22 and $28. I don't see that changing much unless there's a catalyst, such as another contract announcement like the $44M three-year contract with the FDA on Dec 7th.

It's looking like PLTR is going to be in a holding pattern without a catalyst, and until the lock up period clears. In other words, PLTR at $25 to $26 is what the market wants right now, and it's right in the middle of the range we've seen for about three weeks. This makes sense after a strong run up, with good news flowing.

Now, that's short term. I'm often asked about my long term projections. So, I'll carefully say that I see PLTR at $50 in three years, or less. In the short term, I'm optimistic that PLTR will stay well above $15, and probably even $20, perhaps even through the lock up period. Then, if growth continues, and Q1 2021 is strong, I see a rational path forward to $50 in three years, or less. That's not aggressive enough for some people, but that's 100% in three years. Rounding this out, I think with PLTR's 30% growth projections in 2021, I'm already on solid footing. I'll put a $50 price tag on PLTR by the end of 2023.

Here's another quick thing. I'm long PLTR and I'm bullish. I have a position in the common equity, but I've also got an accelerator. I'm using PLTR LEAPS. I've spelled out what I've bought and why I used LEAPS. But, as an update, I'm still holding those LEAPS, and I'm up 78% on that trade. Considering the timing of the buy (30 days ago), this is very acceptable. I shall continue to hold my common equity and my LEAPS. Please note that LEAPS are options, and they carry greater-than-normal risk, so be cautious and do not blindly follow any of the actions I've taken. Education is key.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLTR,GOOGL,AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.