S&P 500 Weekly Update: Across-The-Board Highs - Don't Try To Outthink This Bull Market

If you were wondering how many times the market can rally on the same news, the answer is there really isn't any sort of quota. Perhaps it's best to view the situation as one big rally based on what the stock market sees ahead. Once again we saw the market is rallying on news related to the COVID vaccine and stimulus talks. V-day took place on Monday as the COVID vaccine started shipping in the U.S. and will start going in the arms of Americans around the country this week.

Here we are, mid-December approaching the end of what will not be considered a record-setting year in terms of percentage gain. However, we will set a record. While there have been many years during this Secular Bull market that have easily outpaced the gains of 2020, there has never been a year where the index saw the largest drawdown in a single year then close out the year with a gain on the year.

Since April, it’s been the same theme here week after week, and to some that is boring. As long as the major U.S. indices remain in their long term uptrend channels, and as long as global economic data continues to trend positive, there’s no reason to try and out-think the situation.

There has been plenty of ongoing discussions of “Active” versus “Passive'' investment management. ETFs and Index Fund companies have surfaced stating their case for why this is the best way to manage your money. Statistics reveal Passive management now accounts for 45 percent of all assets for U.S. stock-based funds. That is up 25% in the last 10 years. The reason, it’s a common view that active money managers constantly underperform the indexes. Their fees account for a large part of that underperformance, but there are other reasons.

For sure many active managers don’t keep up with the averages in an environment where market leadership narrows. That is when fewer stocks are outperforming the indices. The majority of active managers are under strict fiduciary rules governing the diversity of investments. That holds for the stock portion of the total portfolio under management. Stands to reason those diversified underperformers in an individual's holdings will negatively impact the results. Therefore, broader markets where many stocks are outperforming tends to improve active management performance. Before discussing how an active money manager can overcome this, let’s first turn to the passive side of investing that is becoming more popular.

When discussing passive investing the conclusion often reached is that passive investments do tend to outperform the corresponding active side of the ledger. One thing that is usually omitted though is what passive investment should be in a portfolio and the timing of adding such investment. That alone should tell us that passive investing is not an autopilot system that will guarantee better results.

The entire premise of success lies in the belief that investors should hold passive investments for the long term. This sounds like solid advice but in reality, is a bit unrealistic. Holding for the long term can sound prudent, but timing remains critical. The current argument about passive versus active doesn't seem to acknowledge that point. Of course, investors that are poor at timing will have a difficult time achieving superior results whether they are active or passive. Yes, regardless of what some may say, timing is indeed part of the investment process.

This forum is composed of a diverse audience, so when this topic is discussed, the same caveat applies to any investment strategy. That is, it all depends on an investor's personal situation, and I will also add what their internal makeup is all about. Everyone is different. When I write these articles I relay MY investment style and preferences, while cautioning that they may not be for everyone. As a money manager, I have a strong lean to the active side. The primary advantages of active investing are flexibility, the ability to benefit from strong security selection skills.

Someone who is on that side of the ledger has to be willing to take more macro risk and are simultaneously willing to take more stock selection risk. I mentioned that an individual's personality traits as being an important factor when deciding how to proceed. Investors choosing the active route, but are more risk-averse, should not expect long term outperformance while navigating the markets. The two just do not mesh well.

I tailor my active approach by concentrating the bulk of my investment risk on the macro picture. That includes both fundamental and technical views. After that, the remainder of the risk goes into the stock selection process. It's simple: if one has not established the macro scene and the prevailing trend, and put their conviction in that, then both the investor and individual stock selection will have a hard time performing, never mind outperforming.

A couple of points to be made. First, an investor need not become obsessed with outperforming anything. It’s fine to have goals but it’s also a marriage with being comfortable and content with your process. Trying to outshine everyone leads to unnecessary adjustments that always seem to come at the wrong time. One need only go back to the latest phase of money rotation within the equity market. If your portfolio was outperforming significantly due to the magnificent runs in large-cap tech, odds are that you haven’t seen very good returns lately. Small caps and “value” names have outperformed recently. The leaders have lagged, and the laggards are now leading.

Therefore, anyone obsessed with beating the averages may then decide to start making those untimely, unnecessary adjustments. Investors always need to look for ways to improve, and my advice is they should look at themselves first. Assess what they are doing. Go over mistakes and learn from them, see what has worked and why.

Second, both active and passive management styles do have a home in investors' portfolios. Market participants can achieve a balance that fits their situation and personality. Any market participant has the ability to choose just how active they need or want to be if they decide to employ that as part of their plan. As with many aspects of investing money, there aren’t many defined rules on how to proceed. Therefore, it isn't necessary to wonder if it’s being done by the book; the results will act as a guide.

While assessing the situation it is always best to avoid assigning the “blame” for any shortfalls. The issue just might be the “manager”.

The Week on Wall Street

The week started with a volatile session that took the Dow 30 and the Russell 2000 to new intraday highs but they reversed quickly. The S&P 500 started on a positive note as well but finished the session lower losing 0.36%. That pushed the streak of losses to four days. The Dow reversal took that index down 0.40%. Strength in the NASDAQ (+0.50%) and Russell 2000(+0.11%) produced the gains on the day with the Russell setting its 10th new high in 2020. The VIX closed higher for a fourth-straight day and settled at the highest level since November 10th.

Monday’s price action brought out more observations from analysts that the market looks tired and might be ready to roll over. Those calls turned out to be more of a “hope” trade for the bears as the four-day losing streak on the S&P was broken decisively. What turned out to be the best session for the S&P (+1.29%) in December also lifted the other major indices to post gains in the neighborhood of 1+% as well. The Russell 2000 made another new high #11 leading all indices with a 2.4% gain and now we see the Russell outperforming the S&P with a 17% gain for 2020.

The major indices all traded around the flatline all day before rallying into the close. An example of consolidation with small gains being posted. As the money keep rotating it was the NASDAQ's turn to post a new high (+0.50%) #50. After two days of new highs for the Russell 2000, the index took a breather and closed slightly lower on the day (-0.42%).

More across the board strength as the week started to come to a close and it is starting to sound like a broken record that is a sweet tune for the BULLS. The S&P recorded another new all-time high (#31) at 3722, rising 0.50% for the day. However, that wasn't the story of the day. A "Quadruple new high" was achieved when the other major indices followed suit. The NASDAQ (+0.84%), Dow 30 (0.49%), and the Russell 2000 (+1.3%) all joined in the new high party. While the Dow Transports didn't post a new high it wasn't totally left out as it posted a 1.13% gain on the day.

After new highs were achieved, the week ended on a flat note as all of the major indices pulled back. However, all indices except for the Dow Transports posted gains for the week.

With one week left in the year, the S&P is now up 15+% in 2020.

Economy

New York area ports are setting shipment records. The port set a monthly container record in August. The robust traffic continued as more than 430,000 containers arrived at the Port Newark Container Terminal in September and October, 18% more than in 2019, and a record for the period.

Another macroeconomic debt worry story comes from state and local governments, which are currently complaining about a massive blow to their finances thanks to COVID. But debt levels relative to the total economy are very low for sub-federal governments.

As shown, securities debt is only about 15% of GDP; elevated versus the long-run history, but by no means dramatic, and contracted by about 7 percentage points (one-third) since the 2010 record. Perhaps more There’s more concern over pension liabilities, but those have been basically range-bound since 2010, rather than continuing to spiral out of control.

The entire "Woe is ME" whining becomes even more curious when we see that California's November revenue collections from the state’s three largest taxes, the personal income tax, corporation tax, and sales tax, were ahead of budget projections by $2.4 billion or 33%. Tax collections have been coming in well ahead of projections for several months. As a result, total collections for 2020-21 are $13.8 billion, some 24% ahead of budget expectations.

Q4 GDP growth forecasts were revised lower after this week’s data. Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate shows an 11.02% rate of growth versus last week's projection of an 11.15% pace.

U.S. leading index rose 0.6% to 109.1 in November. Though the increase is a little below forecast, the October increase was revised up to 0.8% to 108.4 in October. It's a 7th straight monthly increase. The index was at 111.6 a year ago. Given the fact that this time last year there were NO lockdowns and NO virus, the economy is faring rather well. Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board;

The U.S. LEI continued rising in November, but its pace of improvement has been decelerating in recent months, suggesting a significant moderation in growth as the US economy heads into 2021' “Initial claims for unemployment insurance, new orders for manufacturing, residential construction permits, and stock prices made the largest positive contributions to the LEI. However, falling average working hours in manufacturing and consumers’ worsening outlook underscore the downside risks to growth from a second wave of COVID-19 and high unemployment.”

At the headline level, Retail Sales fell 1.1%, which was nearly four times the decline of consensus forecasts. Stripping out Autos and Gas, the numbers were just as bad. As if that wasn’t enough, October’s report was also revised significantly lower dropping from a gain of 0.3% at the headline level to a decline of 0.1%. Adding it all together, Retail Sales for November were 1.5% lower than what was originally reported in October’s report.

Not every aspect of the Retail Sales report was weak, though. Bright spots included Food & Beverage Stores, Building Materials, and Online– all sectors you would expect to see hold up well as Americans hunker down amidst restrictions and mandatory lockdowns.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 55.7 in December, down from November’s 68-month high of 58.6. The rate of expansion was sharp overall, despite easing to a three-month low. The loss of momentum was most notable in the service sector, where additional restrictions and softer demand impacted consumer-facing business once again.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“Business reported that the US economy lost growth momentum in December, though encouragingly continued to expand at a solid pace. The survey data add to the likelihood of the economy having continued to expand in the fourth quarter, building on the recovery seen in the third quarter.” “However, while November had seen business buoyed by increased activity around Thanksgiving as well as a surge in business confidence following the Presidential election and encouraging vaccine news, December has seen companies rein in their expectations, given the higher virus case numbers and tougher lockdown stances adopted in some states. Lockdowns in other countries were meanwhile reported to have hit exports.”

These readings remain at or near multi-year highs during a time when the economy is still not fully open.

Empire State Manufacturing PMI fell -1.4 points to 4.9 in December following the -4.2 point decline to 6.3 in November. This is the third consecutive monthly slide but is still the 6th month in expansion. The index was at 3.3 a year ago. The employment component improved to 14.2 from 9.4 with the workweek steady at 4.8. New orders dipped to 3.4 from 3.7. Shipments doubled to 12.1 from 6.3. Inventories rose to -4.3 from -8.6. Prices paid climbed to 37.1 from 29.1 and have been ascending since August.

Considering the rising COVID caseloads and concerns over their economic impact, it's encouraging to see that this reading is still positive. The consumer survey was taken from N.Y. Fed report shows consumer spending expected to rise by 3.7% in the next 6 months. The best outlook since 2016, when there was no pandemic.

These data points are just more evidence that the entire need for a "broad-based" stimulus argument has and continues to be overstated. Perhaps some can figure out a targeted approach to ease the financial pain of many Americans is what is needed.

December Philly Fed Manufacturing index plunged 15.2 points to 11.1, a big miss and follows the 6 point drop to 26.3 in November. The index is correcting from the 17.3 point pop to 32.3 in October with the developing headwind of rising cases and lockdowns likely exacerbating. This is the lowest since May and was at 2.4 a year ago. Declines were broad-based.

November Industrial production rose 0.4%, better than expected, after rebounding 0.9% in October from the -0.1% decline in September. The latter was the first drop in production since the April plunge.

After last week's larger than expected 146K increase in jobless claims, economists were expecting to see an improvement this week with claims falling back down to 818K. I scratch my head over how any analyst could expect claims to fall amidst the added lockdown steps taken in both California and New York.

As I expected, claims moved even higher rising to 885K. That is the highest print for initial claims since the first week of September's reading of 893K. Claims are now up around 169K in the past two weeks, the largest increase since the start of the pandemic. Abandon the lockdown approach and claims decrease, it isn't rocket science.

The unemployment rate dropped to 6.7% and considering the economy was totally shut down it compares rather favorably to what we experienced in 2015/2016 when the rate was 5% and the economy was never voluntarily closed.

Housing starts rose another 1.2% to 1.54 million in November, more robust than expected and continuing the strength in the housing indicators since the spring. October posted a 6.3% jump to 1.52 million with September rebounding 4.7% to 1.43 million. Single-family starts remained supportive of most of the overall strength, though rose only 0.4% to 1.18 M from October's 1.18 M. Multifamily starts climbed 4.0% to 0.36 M from 0.34 M previously, and have been on a bumpier path. November building permits were up a hefty 6.2% to 1.63 million after slipping -0.1% to 1.54 million. Housing completions declined -12.1% to 1.16 million after dropping -6.2% to 1.32 million.

Global Economy

The mostly COVID-free Chinese mainland has been meeting robust consumer demand from around the world, and as a result, reinforcing its status within American and European value chains during 2020.

Eurozone economy close to stabilizing as Eurozone Flash PMI rises to 49.8

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist;

“The eurozone economy is faring better than expected in December, the flash composite PMI coming in at 49.8, ahead of consensus expectations of 45.8. The data hint at the economy close to stabilising after having plunged back into a severe decline in November amid renewed COVID19 lockdown measures. The fourth quarter downturn consequently looks far less steep than the hit from the pandemic seen earlier in the year, though the picture is very mixed by sector.” “Companies have also become increasingly optimistic about the year ahead, with vaccine rollouts expected to help restore businesses to more normal trading conditions as 2021 progresses.”

The IFO surveys in Germany came in higher across-the-board than anticipated. The expectations component, which tends to lead, is out ahead of the Current Assessment, suggesting the economic rebound in Germany continued in December.

The Bank of Japan made no changes to its 10-year yield target or policy balance rate last night and extended its virus easing program by 6 months with some small tweaks to purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds. The bank is now entering a three-month policy review of yield curve control and asset purchases.

Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose from 49 in November to 49.7 in December.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit;

“The Japanese private sector continued to struggle in December, with flash PMI survey data signalling a further deterioration in business activity in the final month of the year. New orders also declined amid a further reduction in new export orders.” “One positive note was private sector businesses in Japan recording the softest rate of job shedding in ten months, as overall employment levels only reduced fractionally. Manufacturing staffing levels even ticked higher. “Despite the short-term disruption caused by a resurgence in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, Japanese private sector businesses were optimistic that business conditions would improve in the year-ahead. Positive sentiment stemmed from the expectation that there would be an end to the pandemic which would fuel both domestic and international demand. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding the timing and pace of the economic recovery resulted in a softening of expectations.”

The Bank of England maintained its QE and Monetary Policies amidst the ongoing COVOD19 issue.

At 50.7 in December, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index was up from 49.0 in November and back above the crucial 50.0 no-change level. However, the latest reading signaled only a slight rise in private-sector output, and the rate of growth was slower than seen from July to October 2020. A relatively subdued service sector performance (49.9) continued to hold back the recovery while manufacturing production was firmly in growth territory (55.3).

Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"The UK economy returned to growth in December after the lockdown-driven downturn seen in November, adding to signs that the hit to the economy from the second wave of virus infections has so far been far less harsh than the first wave in the spring.” "The recovery lacked vigour, however, as the service sector remained under particular strain, contracting marginally again as ongoing social distancing measures due to tiered lockdowns continued to hit many parts of the economy. Consumer-facing services, notably hotels, restaurants and tourism, reported further marked declines in output, largely offsetting renewed growth in business services, transportation and manufacturing.” "The manufacturing and transport sector improvements were linked to reviving global trade and a temporary boost from Brexit-related stockpiling, which reportedly buoyed order books and exports during the month.”

The Political Scene

Congress continued to drag negotiations on a stimulus bill into the weekend. At the close of the markets today they had only hours to prevent a government shutdown as lawmakers tried to put the finishing touches on a massive coronavirus rescue package. Last-minute disputes are preventing Congress from passing a relief package that includes direct payments, small business loans, and a boost to unemployment insurance.

The Fed

The Federal Reserve released its statement from the FOMC meeting this week;

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved. The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time."

Fed members still project the Federal funds rate near zero until the end of 2023. The Fed released the economic projections of Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents under their individual assessments of projected appropriate monetary policy, which shows that the median projection for the Federal funds rate is 0.1% for the end of 2020, the end of 2021, the end of 2022 and the end of 2023. The group's projections in September were also for a Federal funds rate of 0.1% at the end of this year as well as the next three upcoming years.

While investors remain focused on a Stimulus Bill, yields on the 10- and 30-year Treasury rose this week, putting rates back near their March levels before the economy was hit with a lockdown. The 10-year note rallied to close at 0.95%, rising 0.05% for the week.

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it continues to widen standing at 82 basis points today.

Sentiment

The S&P 500 has been edging its way higher back towards all-time highs in the past week, and despite that move, sentiment has continued to moderate. The AAII weekly reading on bullish sentiment fell for a second week in a row coming in at 43.4%. That is the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the first week of November, though, that is also still elevated relative to where sentiment has frequently been over the past several years.

Last week saw an enormous build in crude oil inventories ranking as the third-largest on record. That reversed this week as crude inventories declined by 3.1 million barrels. That was the largest draw since the last week of October when crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels though inventories remain at similar levels to early September.

That draw was partially thanks to normalization in imports which fell from a multi-month high of 6.48 million barrels per day down to 5.42 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, exports ticked up.

With a close at $48.99, up by $2.43 for the week, WTI is trading at its highest level since February.

The Technical Picture

A stock market rally doesn't get any more pristine than the one way we are witnessing in the S&P. The index continues to ride above the very short term 20-day moving average (green line). Despite that look and the fact that the index has yet to seriously challenge that support level, many have been running around calling for a correction.

That's simply guessing what might occur. It's a fool's errand and it's been the calling card for the analysts and market pundits that simply are 'hoping' to be correct. I'll repeat for anyone that may be new to my missives. ANY "talk" of a correction CANNOT begin until that short term support level is definitively violated.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Bitcoin, the Electric vehicle trade, and recent IPOs like Doordash (DASH) and Airbnb (ABNB) are examples that in my view fall into that definition. With these and others like them around now comes the irrational exuberance commentary.

Now the question becomes;

Is that THE mood of the average investor?"

I can't answer that for everyone, nor do I even wish to try. What I can say is that while the charts on these speculative trades look parabolic, many others are in what I would call a normal bullish configuration. A stair-step pattern that leads to higher prices backed by fundamentals that match.

When I talk to people the common question I am asked;

I have a lot of cash, but I'm not sure I want to invest all of it now that the market is at highs."

So for now I'll take my cues from the latter examples and leave the bitcoin, electric vehicle, and euphoria conversations to others.

When I look over the investment landscape and read an article entitled “Preparing For The Next Meltdown '' it dovetails with the consensus view when the indices are at all-time highs. While they may not see a total meltdown on their radar, they sure see a decent pullback in the cards. So, we hear more of the same;

“The stock market is in need of a pause.” “A pullback from these levels looks imminent.” “The market is starting to look tired and we have already seen the Santa Claus rally.” There is no need to stay around for limited upside.

There is plenty of data that points to the economic recovery which in turn is why the stock market is at highs. Unfortunately, no one in the financial media seems to cover the data these days. Instead, they are obsessed with how much dry ice we have and how many refrigerator trucks are available to transport the COVID19 vaccine. Now they can relax and take a break as the newly approved Moderna COVID vaccine doesn't need to be transported with dry ice.

Next up will be the highlighted case where an individual has a negative reaction to the "shot" while the other thousands of vaccinations go unnoticed. That will undoubtedly spark the conversation that we need to go back into lockdown mode. These people have seemingly have lost sight of what the financial world is all about. In some ways, they represent the mindset of all of the investors that decided to sit on the sidelines and highlight all of the negative they see in the COVID world.

It is no wonder the average investor is biting their nails and scratching their head wondering why the stock market is trading at these levels. It is this constant bombardment of how the "stock market" is so far removed from reality that keeps that mindset in place and has many confused. I see it differently. The "average" individual whether they are an investor, analyst, or market pundit allowed "fear" to take control of their financial lives.

For many, that has been the mindset since April. "Fear" led all of the commentaries bashing anyone that decided to stay invested. The same commentary ridiculed anyone that dared announce that this was a "health event" and should NOT be treated similarly to a "fiscal liquidity crisis". In the meantime, the global economy is posting a "V" shaped recovery. So it is the crowd that continues to disbelieve, letting "Fear" drive their investment strategy that is far removed from reality.

The Daily chart of the S&P that is posted here every week is sending a message. It should now be fairly evident that it doesn't pay to guess when an uptrend is going to end. It also should remind everyone that new highs should NOT be feared. Since the start of this market move on November 4th, the S&P has recorded NINE hew highs. The NASDAQ added EIGHT to its total, and the Russell 2000 now has ELEVEN.

Many analysts including myself have assembled their outlook for 2021. Let’s face it for the most part these are exercises at dart-throwing. Far too many things can occur to upset any plan that looks out 12 months. It's why I take the year in 3-month increments. The first thing we must ALL remember is that we are turning the page on a calendar, nothing more. Just because we will be looking at writing 2021 when we date a check doesn't mean there will come immediate changes.

However, despite what I see as the present situation and the market's message, not everyone agrees. It's not so much that they don't see it that way it is the level of disagreement that is interesting. The talk of recession is back. Economists fear this double dip is inevitable because in their view politicians have fiddled while the economy is burning due to COVID, and the stimulus effort is now too little too late. That viewpoint dictates that the market is ripe for a big pullback as overvaluation meets a faltering economy.

Of course, many things s could go wrong. The market is at highs and the equity market doesn't need a catalyst to "revert to the mean" at any time. In a little over a month from now, a new administration takes over the reins of government. With that comes an unknown and unknowns can bring risk. However, there isn't a day that goes by where an investor doesn't face risk. Newsflash; Investing in equities isn't "risk-free".

It more about how one handles "risk" that separates the successful from the "'also-rans". 2020 made that abundantly clear and the difference between the two factions has never been wider.

My initial thoughts on 2021 and a list of stocks that I believe will be beneficiaries of the economic backdrop next year were released to members of my service. They now have the tools to embark on the journey that follows one of the most successful and gratifying years in any investor’s lifetime.

Members of the Savvy Investor Service continue to reap the rewards of a trend (13+%) that was spotted back in early November. Of course, I'm speaking about the "small caps", and if you haven't taken advantage you need to reassess your strategy.







