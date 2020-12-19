2020 Looks More Like 1998

The high-volatility regime combined with tech stocks reaching stratospheric levels has last for nearly 4 years in the late 1990s before the bear market.

Bear investors should not underestimate the force of liquidity in 2021; another 3tr USD of liquidity is expected to reach market.

The dynamics of tech stocks in 2020 have shown strong similarities with the late 1990s following the correction in Q3 1998.

Introduction

The recovery in the equity market since March amid the constant liquidity injections from central banks has surprised many investors who were betting on a ‘bear’ rally. Figure 1 shows that the US stock market, which generally suffers significantly in periods of economic crisis, recovered in just 6 months after crashing by over 35% during the COVID-19 panic and is currently trading at an all-time high over 3,600. In the previous two economic downturns (2001 and 2008), it took 7 years and 3 months and 5 years and 6 months for the S&P 500 to recover to its previous highs.

Even though some investors are still convinced that equities are experiencing a ‘hope’ phase as they did in the early 1930 following the first consolidation in 1929, we think that the 2020 March selloff looks much more similar to the 1998 consolidation and that the risk reward for equities is much more skewed to the upside, especially for tech stocks.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Overlaying 2020 and 1998

Firstly, we see some similarities when we overlay the last 2 years of the Nasdaq composite with the late 1990s period. While tech stocks were experiencing strong inflows in the 1990s amid the dotcom boom period, the Nasdaq experienced a 30% drawdown in the third quarter of 1998, before starting to reach new highs and surging by over 120% in the following year. Following the dip in US stocks reached on March 23rd , tech companies’ valuations are up 90% in the past 9 months and seem on their way to reach new all-time highs in the coming months with another 3tr USD in global liquidity expected to reach markets in 2021.

Figure 2 shows some strong co-movements between the Nasdaq composite in 1996 – 2000 and in August 2018 – December 2020. Even though optimism in markets has reached extreme levels, the momentum in mega-cap growth stocks could easily continue for another 12 months amid rising assets in central banks balance sheet to support the restrictive economies and finance the high costs of lockdowns.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Higher volatility and new all-time highs

After flirting with the 10-percent level for several years before 2018, it seems that 20 has been the new low for price volatility (VIX) in the past few months. It is interesting to see that prior the Q4 2018 selloff, it was considered a great ‘strategy’ to sell the VIX at 20, while some investors are much more skeptical in doing so in the current environment.

The last time we had a consistent period of higher volatility-regime (VIX>20) with equities constantly reaching new all-time highs was in the late 1990s (figure 3, left frame). Figure 3 (right frame) shows a chart of the VIX levels each time the SP500 reached new highs; the SP500 is currently trading at a new historical high of 3700 with a volatility slightly below 25, which is considered to be a high level in a bull environment.

It is important to know that the high-volatility regime combined with tech stocks reaching stratospheric levels has lasted for nearly 4 years in the late 1990s before we entered a bear market; hence, investors who are trying to short the equity market at current levels could end up experiencing significant losses in the medium term.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters. GS

QQQ: growth stocks love excess liquidity

Figure 4 shows how sensitive tech stocks (QQQ) have been to the surge in central banks’ assets in recent months. After rising by over 7 trillion USD since March, assets of the top 5 central banks are expected to grow by another USD 5tr in the coming two years up to USD 33tr in order to support the high costs of running restrictive economies to fight the pandemic.

Hence, even though analysts have been very concerned about the elevated price-to-sales ratio or the traditional P/E ratios in recent months, we think that more liquidity injections will continue to support tech stocks in the medium term.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Major risk: market depth is at all-time lows

One of the major risks for equities in the near term is the significant decrease in market depth. Figure 5 shows the dramatic fall in liquidity in the past cycle despite US equities constantly reaching new highs. In a recent interview on Real Vision, Mike Green talks about the impacts of a market order on the SP500 spot. Back in 2010, investors would have to have an order in the neighborhood of 1 billion USD in order to cause the market to move. During the March panic, investors could then move the SP500 by just trading 1 million USD. Even though US equities recovered significantly in the past 9 months, we are still in an extremely fragile environment as Mike estimates that a $10mil order could move the market.

Figure 5

Source: Logica Funds

Closing thoughts

Even though a lot of investors are getting extremely cautious about the current state of the equity market, we think that there is significant upside for mega-cap growth stocks in the coming months amid the constant liquidity injections expected to reach markets.

We still think it is not a good time to short the tech stocks and bear investors could once again be surprised by the force of liquidity in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC, GLD, EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.