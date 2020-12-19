The Markets Continue To Advance (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 12/14-12/18)

My Friday column is divided into two sections. The first breaks economic data down into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators while the second looks at the markets from a variety of time frames.

Long-Leading Indicators

From Zacks (emphasis added):

With the start of the Q4 earnings season, the focus will be on expectations for full-year 2021 after the pandemic-plagued 2020. Estimates have been going up since early July, with S&P 500 earnings for the year expected to be up +21.9%. ... For 2020 Q4, S&P 500 earnings are expected to be down -11.3% on flat revenues, which would follow a -7.0% earnings decline in Q3 on -0.7% lower revenues.

Obviously, we'll have to see what happens. But remember that the Fed increased its growth projections at the last meeting, which means the Zacks analysis isn't out of line.

The credit markets are very liquid:

Money supply (left) continues to increase while riskier credits (right) are cheap.

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census released the latest 1-unit permits data (emphasis added):

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,639,000. This is 6.2 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised October rate of 1,544,000 and is 8.5 percent (±1.8 percent) above the November 2019 rate of 1,510,000. Single-family authorizations in November were at a rate of 1,143,000; this is 1.3 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised October figure of 1,128,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 441,000 in November.

This number continues to increase:

Other leading indicators are mostly positive: Although new orders for consumer durables (left) have declined the last few months, they have returned to pre-lockdown levels. Manufacturers' new orders for capital goods ex-aircraft (right) continue to increase.

Average weekly hours of production workers have regained most of the losses from the lockdown, although the pace of increase has lessened in the last few readings.

The yield curve (left) and equity markets (right) are both pointing towards an expansion.

As has been the case for the last few months, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims remains the most negative indicator in the series.

In fact, this number is now trading modestly higher during the last few weeks.

Coincidental data

This week, two new pieces of coincidental data were released. Retail sales decreased 1.1%, the second consecutive decline. However, as I noted earlier this week, I'm less concerned about this drop. Retail sales have completely rebounded from their spring lows. The two months of declines could simply be a natural "cooling off" period after the quick pick-up.

Industrial production was also higher, rising .4%. This data quickly regained about 50% of its losses. It's still rising but at a slower pace.

I've previously expressed my concerns about the labor market. The labor force participation rate is still low, indicating people have left the labor force. The pace of establishment job increases is also slowing. At the current pace, it will have about 3-4 years to regain the losses from the Spring.

Economic conclusion: Most of the data is positive. There is sufficient credit and liquidity. Housing permits are at a five-year high; new orders for durables goods have rebounded. Most of the coincidental economic data has rebounded, although the labor market is softening.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables:

The winning streak continues. Small caps had another solid week. Both micro and small caps advanced over 3%. Larger caps again trailed. The long end of the Treasury market sold off a bit. 10/11 sectors were higher on the week. Technology and consumer discretionary - two key sectors for both SPY and QQQ - were the top two performers. Notice that three defensive sectors - health care, staples, and real estate - are in the top half. The energy sector was the only loser on the week.

As we end the final full trading week of the year, all the equity indexes are in a rally. IWM six-month

Small caps have been moving solidly higher since the beginning of November, gaining about 30%. The chart is still bullish - all the EMAs are rising and prices are pulling them higher.

SPY six-month

Larger caps are also moving higher, but the rally is a bit less powerful. The index hit a short-term top earlier in December and then sold off modestly. This week, they rallied again, hitting fresh highs.

For the bulls, this is a great way to end the week.

Let's see if there's any change in the market's tone with a shortened week.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.