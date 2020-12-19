The bottom line is to stay the course, as the future is bright for the investor willing to look out over the next two years.

We remain optimistic that we will be entering a synchronous global economic recovery in a few months as the weather warms, cases/deaths peak, vaccinations are available for all, openings accelerate, additional stimulus plans are passed, production exceeds demand as inventories are too low, and the Fed stays all-in maintaining a near-zero funds rate while buying over $120 billion of bonds/month.

We keep hearing from the pundits that the market will correct by 5-10% soon, but finish next year upwards of 15-20% from today. What happens if it doesn't correct? Why should it correct? There remains over $4.5 trillion in cash/money market funds, over $44 trillion in bonds, and we are at the beginning of a new economic cycle that could last many years.

As the year comes to an end, investors will review their asset allocation, leading to further shifts to risk assets, including stocks, commodities, gold, and even bitcoin, away from cash and bonds. We understand that markets could correct, but we will focus on the long term, which is bright, with substantial gains ahead if you are correctly positioned.

The most important event of the week was the rollout of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine. Closely behind was the Fed meeting and Powell's comments at the follow-on conference call. Powell reiterated that this recession was not due to financial stress but rather caused 100% by the pandemic. He made a few critical comments.

The Fed will hold rates near zero for three years even if inflation runs above 2% for an extended period.

The Fed will maintain bond purchases of over $120 billion/month until "substantial progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals".

The markets are not overvalued with rates so low.

We have argued his last comment all year when justifying a 20+ market multiple. Remember that the market normally prices off the 10-year Treasury, which is still below 1% plus a risk factor. We expect banks to pass the most recent Fed stress test with flying colors permitting the resumption of buybacks and higher dividends.

The simple truth is that the Fed will keep forcing investors further out on the risk curve over the next few years by maintaining its current zero rate policy. Add to that the large increase in earnings and dividends that we are forecasting over the next two years, and it is easy to come to our 4,100+ objective for the S&P by the end of 2021 with further gains expected in 2022 vs. 3,700 today. As all stocks are not alike, portfolio composition and stock selection will be the key to outperforming, which has always been our strength. Our portfolios emphasize companies with significant operating leverage as the global economy improves, low-cost, cash-generating industrial commodity companies as demand growth will exceed supply, and many special situations going through strategic changes not recognized yet by the Street. Technology remains a meaningful portion of our portfolios due to its exceptional long-term outlook but far less a percentage of our portfolios than a few months ago due to valuation. We own no bonds.

The news on the coronavirus vaccine front is excellent, with positive investment implications as we move through 2021. Pfizer shipped approximately three million doses across the country this past week, holding around 25 million more sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) should get approval for its vaccines shortly and begin distribution by Monday or Tuesday at the latest. Fed officials expect about 100 million Americans may be vaccinated by the end of March. J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) one dose vaccine should get approval within six weeks, and we believe that it has hundreds of millions of doses already available to ship here and around the world. All Americans will have the opportunity to be vaccinated before the summer, and everyone in the world could be vaccinated before year-end 2021, with positive implications for global growth.

While the longer-term outlook has significantly improved, it will be a very tough few months ahead as the number of cases/deaths increases. Governments and monetary bodies must step up to the plate providing for those most in need, both individuals and businesses, with a bridge to the other side. The ECB increased the size of its pandemic emergency purchase program by 500 billion euros and extended its program to March 2022, while the Eurozone lawmakers added 2.2 trillion to its stimulus program backed by joint debt. Our government still has not finalized its skinny 900-billion-dollar stimulus bill that will include vaccine funding, aid to small businesses, expanded unemployment benefits, assistance for education, and a few other items. We need much more, which will come after Biden takes office in January.

While the U.S and Eurozone economies have slowed recently as cases/deaths rose, causing partial shutdowns, the manufacturing sector has continued to thrive everywhere. Services and retail sales have slowed here and abroad while manufacturing, housing, autos, transportation (x-airlines), and mining have improved. Positive comments from Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Stanley, Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last week drove home our thesis that this is a tale of two cities with winners and losers from the pandemic. We are not surprised to see a rise in unemployment claims as cases/deaths have increased to new highs, which has hurt retail sales just at the wrong time, the holiday selling season. Who doesn't believe that we need additional support for individuals/small businesses? The government must act aggressively to keep people in their homes with food on the table. We must be prepared for a very tough few months while focusing on the other side, getting closer each day.

We see no reason to alter our belief that we have will have a supercharged recovery as the weather warms, cases/deaths peak, and everyone who wants to be is vaccinated. Just imagine an economy accelerating supported by trillions of additional stimulus, trillions of excess liquidity already sloshing around in the financial system, tremendous pent-up demand, low inventory levels, improving global trade, and an extremely accommodative Fed for at least three more years. We are particularly enthused by the prospects of operating margins surpassing prior peaks rising well above 12% by 2022, pushing earnings above $210/share compared to $140/share in 2020.

Managements have all learned so much during the pandemic moving from a survival mode in the spring ending with growth/cost initiatives today to improve competitive position, profitability, and cash flow. We had earlier perceived cyclical story in 2021/2022 has dwarfed into a powerful secular thesis where we see much higher profitability and returns on capital over the next five years that bodes well for future stock valuation/performance.

The bottom line is to stay the course, as the future is bright for the investor willing to look out over the next two years.

Investment Conclusions

Today, our primary core belief is that we are on the cusp of a supercharged economic recovery. Several additional stimulus plans will support economic activity here and abroad; excess liquidity is still in the system; and there is huge pent-up demand, a strong manufacturing sector, improving trade flows, and a very accommodative Fed/ECB/BOJ.

Our second core belief is that the level of future profitability will far exceed current estimates as managements have recalibrated their long-term strategies to do more with less focusing on growth initiatives, cost controls, and more efficient capital uses, including non-dilutive bolt-on acquisitions.

Our third core belief is that the Fed will stay one step behind, permitting the economy to run hot for an extended period before any change in its current policy. Investors will be forced further out on the risk curve, reducing cash/bond exposure by buying stocks, industrial commodities, gold, and bitcoin.

Our fourth core belief is that a Biden administration will add trillions of stimulus to help individuals/small businesses and foster employment/growth. The level of stimulus will depend on what happens in the Georgia run-off.

There remains a lot of upside in the market over the next two years as we are just at the beginning of a new economic cycle combined with the explicit Fed policy to hold rates near zero for another three years. Just think about that! While we expect the yield curve to steepen as the economy expands, the Fed policy's slope will be suppressed, which will likely increase its buying on the longer end of the curve as needed.

Our portfolios are generally concentrated in areas with positive operating leverage as the economy improves, such as global industrials/capital goods, industrial commodities, transportation, and several special situations. We still own some technology tied to the rollout of 5G, digitalization, and the cloud. We have reduced all defensive holdings that benefitted big time from the pandemic, and we own no bonds.

Stay the course and think as an investor. The future is bright indeed.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; do independent research; and …

...Invest Accordingly!

