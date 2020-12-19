Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is a company I first covered back in July. In my prior article, I did an overview of the company's technology platform and provided a brief summary of my discounted cash flow analysis results. In this update which was originally published to subscribers of my Marketplace service last month, I focus more specifically on Beyond Air's technological advantage over and differentiation from its competitors and the market opportunity for LungFit.

Beyond Air's Technology Platform is a Huge Step Forward Over Standard of Care

Beyond Air has developed a proprietary technology that allows its devices to generate nitric oxide from ambient air using the power from a standard electrical outlet. This technology also allows the machine to produce higher concentrations of nitric oxide than are possible with the traditional versions which may be therapeutic in certain diseases. My prior article goes into a bit more background detail on nitric oxide therapy generally and Beyond Air's programs specifically, but here I wanted to focus more on what differentiates Beyond Air's technology from its competitors.

Beyond Air's most established competitors, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Praxair (NYSE:PX), both have nitric oxide therapies using the traditional large, tank-based systems. These competitors' systems are just approved in the neonatal persistent pulmonary hypertension (PPHN) market though, so they won't even be direct competitors in Beyond Air's additional indications beyond that one. Additionally, there are a number of advantages to the LungFit system beyond just the sheer size the traditional versions take up in an already crowded NICU room.

Figure 1: Charts Showing the Advantages of LungFit versus Traditional Models (Source: Beyond Air's November 2020 Investor Presentation)

Beyond Air's business model will be primarily about making money off of the filters shown in the lower part of Figure 1. These filters appear to last for just 12 hours, so they will need to be replaced with some frequency. This is similar to how companies selling the large cylinders of NO operate, but the filters should be easier for hospitals to utilize and store.

Another competitor that is trying to improve upon current generation NO systems is the INOpulse from Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). INOpulse is about the size of a textbook and thus smaller than LungFit at least in its current iteration, but Bellerophon seems to be targeting more of an at-home market versus Beyond Air's initial indications being in the hospital setting. INOpulse is also targeting a more limited subset of markets and is only in Phase 2 testing for its furthest along indications.

Figure 2: Bellerophon's Pipeline (source: Bellerophon's website)

Bellerophon's currently targeted indications are pulmonary hypertension in patients with interstitial lung disease, COPD, or sarcoidosis. It's certainly possible these companies will end up with more overlap down the road, but at present their pipelines are completely distinct. Also, both companies are trying to expand the market for nitric oxide therapies into additional areas, so there's no reason to think this has to be a zero-sum game between them.

Beyond Air announced on November 11 that it had filed the PMA for LungFit for its first indication in neonatal pulmonary hypertension. This filing had been delayed by a few months due to COVID-19, but given the short review period - just 180 days for a PMA like this - I'm not overly concerned about the delay. LungFit will now get reviewed by May at the latest, setting up a Q2 2021 launch if approved.

The current standard of care NO therapies give us a pretty good idea of what sales could potentially look like in PPHN at least. Mallinckrodt's INOmax had $571.4 million in sales in 2019 which again would have been largely just in PPHN. Beyond Air's management estimates its US opportunity as being $300 million+ which would only have the company taking a 50% market share in the PPHN market at its current size, even ignoring likely market growth.

Figure 3: Beyond Air's Pipeline (source: Beyond Air's November 2020 Investor Presentation)

As you can see from Figure 3, Beyond Air pegs the PPHN opportunity outside the US as being about double that of the US market, and the European launch could come as soon as the second half of next year.

Beyond Air has also been churning out data on additional indications, all of which are potentially more lucrative than PPHN, including a potential use in treating COVID-19 patients. I've covered many of these updates in recent newsletters so I won't go into those in detail here. The bronchiolitis indication is the one that to me looks to have the most similarity with PPHN and is also the furthest along in development, so I expect that it's the additional indication most likely to make it to market.

On the whole, Beyond Air's technology has a clear edge over the prior generation of therapies and is targeting indications distinct from its major competitor in the small NO generator space. Thus, I feel confident that there will be a place in the market for Beyond Air's LungFit device for years to come. That said, there is always the risk with a new product that uptake could be slow. Beyond Air will primarily be marketing to potential customers that already have some form of NO therapy, so there will be some switching costs that could slow sales or keep them from getting as high as one otherwise might expect. As discussed more in the next section, slow sales uptake could lead the company to have to raise dilutive capital, a serious risk to consider with any company launching a new product.

Beyond Air's Balance Sheet and Insider Ownership are Substantial Strengths for the Company

Beyond Air's balance sheet shows hallmarks of good management to me. That being said, the company doesn't have a huge cash reserve and more will almost certainly be needed before it reaches profitability. Beyond Air reported having just $22.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of September.

What impresses me though is the low cash burn rate for a company with potential late-stage therapies in development. Beyond Air's net loss for Q3 was just $5.1 million which annualizes to only about $20 million. This means the company's cash runway is a little over a year now, and such a low level of cash burn is impressive for a company that has its first therapy likely on the cusp of approval and many other indications in development in the pipeline.

I would like to see the company try to tap into some sort of non-dilutive funding given that the amount of cash that will likely be needed is relatively small and that cash flow should start coming in early next year from LungFit. Even if the company issued shares to fund the LungFit rollout though, I'm not overly concerned about a small amount of dilution given that the company has just 46 million shares outstanding at present.

Another indicator of potential value to me is that management is clearly incentivized to look out for the interests of shareholders. The CEO, CFO, COO all own substantial positions and have added to them lately. The only selling is from certain Israeli insiders who are taxed on their holdings and thus have to regularly sell some of their shares to meet those obligations. Again insider ownership and buying is not a must have for me, but it does speak pretty loudly given that these insiders know more about the company than we can ever hope to know.

The combination of insider ownership and buying, a low cash burn rate, and a reasonable share count all speak to quality management and a likely value opportunity rather than a value trap. That being said, investors in a small-cap company like Beyond Air need to be aware of the risks associated with dilution as I alluded to above. If LungFit either fails to get approval this first time around or if sales uptake is very slow, Beyond Air's strong balance sheet management could get worse quickly as expenses will likely ramp-up with the LungFit launch. Beyond Air might then still have to raise a large amount of dilutive capital despite the present outlook. If that scenario were to play out, current shareholders might get effectively wiped out, especially given that such a cash raise would almost be guaranteed to occur at a very unfavorable price. For the reasons described herein though, I do not view that scenario as likely to occur, but I would be remiss not to point it out.

Beyond Air's Valuation Looks Discounted Even If A Bullish Scenario Doesn't Play Out

Beyond Air's current market cap is around $90 million, which is far too low for a company with as much potential as Beyond Air. LungFit is likely to launch in PPHN in Q2 next year, and peak sales in that indication alone are likely to exceed the current market cap. Beyond Air is undervalued if sales even meet current expectations and certainly everything else in the pipeline then represents potential upside as well.

Figure 4: Analyst Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 4, even if you go with the lowest of two revenue estimates shown for 2025 (the last year with more than one analyst estimate), you still have a sales number that's pushing 2x Beyond Air's current market cap. This gives me a high degree of confidence that I won't lose much, if any, capital long-term even in a bearish scenario that I don't expect to happen. It also suggests to me that the upside potential is strong enough to make this a worthwhile long-term position.

Summary and Strategy

Beyond Air has a lot of strengths in my view. In terms of its technology platform, Beyond Air has a clear edge over the prior generation of therapies and is targeting indications distinct from its major competitor in the small NO generator space. Regarding whether Beyond Air is a value opportunity or a value trap, the combination of insider ownership and recent insider buying, a low cash burn rate, and a reasonable share count all speak to quality management and likely value creation. Finally, the valuation at sub-$100 million seemingly leaves room for little downside even in very bearish scenarios and substantial upside in the more bullish ones. While it is not without risk given that Beyond Air has no current products on the market, I find the value proposition to be compelling at present.

This is a delayed release article from my Marketplace Service, Biotech Value Investing. Subscribers received this over 30 days ago along with more detail on Beyond Air's valuation, but I believe this research is still applicable today even without access to my discounted cash flow model. Biotech Value Investing provides in-depth coverage of my approach to finding high-quality, value-oriented companies in the biotech sector. This approach is intended to use the inherent volatility of the sector to my advantage by using options to help generate a high compounded return while ensuring optimal entry and exit points. Check us out today with a free trial.



Disclosure: I am/we are long XAIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment adviser. Please do not mistake this article, or anything else that I write or publish online, as any type of investment advice. This article and anything else that I post online are for entertainment purposes only and are solely designed to facilitate a discussion about investment strategy. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification except where required by law. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Despite the fact that I strive to provide only accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness of anything that I post. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. Any buy or sell price that I may present is intended for educational and discussion purposes only. Please think of my articles as learning and thinking frameworks--they are not intended as investment advice. My articles should only be utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should consult with your own financial adviser for any financial or investment guidance, as again my writing is not investment advice and financial circumstances are individualized.