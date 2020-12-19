If you're invested in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), congratulations, as the share price has increased by 764.74% over the past year and 1,305.38% over the past five years. I am not saying you should sell since you have been correct this entire time, but I will ask that you take what I am saying seriously. No one in the history of investing ever got hurt taking a profit. Gains on paper are fun to watch, but until you ring the register they're not real. Can you lose out on future upside by selling, absolutely, but you have zero risk if the stock reverses its current trajectory. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on 12/9/20 doubled down on its bearish call on TSLA, giving shares a price target of $90, which represents an 85.25% decrease from its current share value.

There are many overvalued companies in my opinion, and TSLA is at the top of the list. I have driven two Teslas and its fabulous pieces of machinery, but that doesn't mean the stock should trade at unrealistic prices. Stocks are worth what someone is willing to pay for them, and there is no shortage of buyers for shares of TSLA. I am wondering if the majority of TSLA shareholders understand the financials or metrics behind the company or if they simply don't care. There is so much speculation about what Elon Musk is going to do in the future and one theory explained by the Winklevoss twins has him mining gold off of asteroids in space. I would like to focus on what is relevant today and not the what ifs of tomorrow. Today TSLA is grossly overvalued, and it's disappointing to me that large fund managers keep buying and promoting TSLA.

(Source: Tesla)

Tearing through Tesla's financial metrics to see what the numbers say

I am going to start off by treating TSLA as any other company and dissecting the numbers. First let's start off with some investment 101 basics. A company's Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E ratio) measures their current share price relative to the earnings per share or (EPS). The P/E ratio is simple to figure out and it indicates what a purchaser of the stock is willing to pay per dollar of earnings. Hypothetically, if company XYZ is trading at $100 and the earnings per share for the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period is $5, the P/E ratio would be 20. The average P/E ratio of the S&P 500 index has fluctuated with a low of 6X in 1949 and over 120X in 2009. The long-term average P/E for the S&P is around 15X. This means that collectively stocks within the S&P command a premium of 15 times their average earnings.

TSLA will be added to the S&P 500 index before the open of trading on 12/21/20 so let's start with its P/E ratio. TSLA has a share value of $609.99, and its diluted EPS for the TTM is $0.52. The P/E ratio for TSLA is equal to $609.99 / $0.52 = 1,173.06. On a P/E ratio basis, when you invest in TSLA, you are paying $1,173.06 for every $1 in annual earning. Let's do the same math for a tech company and an automobile company. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a share price of $3,116.42 and diluted EPS of $34.20. AMZN has a P/E ratio of $3,116.42 / $34.20 = 91.12. Toyota (NYSE:TM) has a share price of $151 and diluted EPS of $4.81, so its P/E ratio is $151 / $4.81 = 31.39.

Even in 2009 when the S&P had its largest collective fluctuation for P/E ratios around 120X, that's still a 90% decrease from TSLA's current P/E Ratio of 1,173.06. I think Jim Cramer is correct and this quote says a lot "We've got a massive group of individual investors who've become in many ways a more powerful collective force than the professionals, and they simply don't care about the same things as the experts." I believe many investors today don't care about the financial statements or financial metrics of a stock. In today's market, apparently the allure and excitement surrounding a stock is the driving factor. For the TTM, AMZN generated $347.95 billion in revenue and $139.95 billion in gross profit. AMZN has delivered $34.20 per share in diluted eps and investors are willing to pay $91.12 per $1 of earnings. TM has generated $246.66 billion in revenue and $40.90 billion in gross profit over the past TTM. TM delivered $4.81 in diluted EPS and investors are willing to pay $31.39 for every $1 of earnings. TSLA generated $28.18 billion in revenue and $5.96 billion in gross profit over the TTM. Its diluted EPS was $0.52 and investors are willing to pay $1,173.06 per every $1 of earnings. My question is just one word for every TSLA shareholder, why? If you want to consider TSLA a tech company compared to AMZN, this is an outrageous valuation. If you want to compare TSLA to TM, it's an even more absurd valuation. The numbers make zero sense, and I believe TSLA's stock is a big Jenga tower waiting to topple over.

Since the P/E ratio was a disastrous figure to digest, let's shift to the price to sales ratio (P/S ratio). Price to sales is a measure investors look at to determine the valuation of a company's stock price to its revenue. This metric indicates the value that the markets have placed on each dollar of a company's revenue. Analysts place a higher value on a lower number for the P/S ratio as a ratio of less than 1 means that investors are paying less than $1 per every $1 of revenue. A P/S ratio larger than 4 is considered unfavorable to the analyst community. The P/S ratio is calculated by dividing a company's market cap by its revenue over the TTM.

TSLA has a market cap of $578.21 billion and its revenue over the TTM is $28.18 billion. This makes its P/S ratio $578.21 / $28.18 = 20.52. Let's keep it consistent and compare this to AMZN and TM. AMZN has a market cap of $1.56 trillion and generated $347.95 billion in revenue over the TTM. AMZN's P/S ratio is $1,560 / $347.95 = 4.48. TM has a market cap of $210.15 billion and generated $246.66 billion in revenue over the TTM. TM's P/S ratio is 0.85. TSLA has a P/S ratio which is 4.58X larger than AMZN's and 24.14X larger than TM's. By a P/S ratio, investors in TSLA are willing to pay $20.52 for every $1 of revenue TSLA produces. Once again I have a one word question, why? TSLA's actual financials don't support these metrics, and it isn't generating hundreds of billions in revenue or even tens of billions in net income. What investors in TSLA are willing to pay for what the company generates is baffling.

Dissecting Tesla's actual financials to see if I can justify the large P/E and P/S ratios

TSLA is clearly valued as a technology company in my opinion based on its previous share appreciation. I want to see what TSLA's growth rates look like and build a model forecasting its future numbers. In the TTM, TSLA has generated $28.18 billion in revenue. It has an average growth rate for revenue over the past five years of 51%, over the past three years of 37%, and 15% YOY.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Tesla)

TSLA's growth rate has decreased significantly over the past few years. I am going to be generous and use a 25% annual growth rate for three years in my forecasting model and take into consideration that there are many investors willing to pay exorbitant prices for TSLA's growth. When I apply a 25% YoY growth rate to the revenue for 2021, 2022 and 2023, the revenue forecast indicates that the company will generate $55.03 billion in revenue at the end of 2023. Based on today's market cap and fingering zero growth over the next three fiscal years, this would put a P/S ratio of ($578.21 / $44.03) 10.51 on TSLA, which is still much larger than what analysts consider to be high.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Next, I want to look at gross profit and TSLA has had some impressive growth over the past five years excluding 2019. Over the past five years, TSLA has grown its gross profit at a rate of 48%, 43% for the past three years, and 46% YoY. Let's say 2019 was an anomaly and TSLA can maintain these growth rates, I am going to create a forecast model and provide a boost. If I assign a 50% growth rate to the gross profit at the end of fiscal year 2023, TSLA would just break the $20 billion mark.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Net Income is the big valuation for me as it shows what a company generates after all expenses. TSLA is generating a positive net income this year for the first time. Currently the TTM net income is $556 million. Currently, the net income is 10.71% of its gross profit. If I extrapolate that figure out based on the forecast model I built for gross profit in fiscal year 2023, TSLA would generate $1.88 billion in net income provided that gross income increased by 50% YoY and that its margins didn't decrease.

Hypothetically, if these models hold up at the end of 2023, TSLA would generate $55.03 billion in revenue, $20.1 billion in gross income and $1.88 billion in net income. Today TSLA's market cap is $578.21 billion. AMZN on the other hand has a market cap of $1.56 trillion and for the TTM has generated $347.95 billion in revenue, $139.95 billion in gross income and $17.38 billion in net income. Currently AMZN's market cap is 270% larger than TSLA's. If we were to swap out TSLA's current TTM numbers and replace them with my forecasted numbers for 2023, it would have a current market cap of $578.21 billion generating $55.03 billion in revenue, $20.1 billion in gross income and $1.88 billion in net income. That's factoring in tremendous growth for TSLA's financials without adding a cent in appreciation to its stock price or market cap. If we use my forecasted numbers for TSLA and give it three years of growth vs. AMZN's current TTM, AMZN would still generate 632% more revenue, 696% more gross profit and 924% more net income. From a valuation standpoint, it's a bit peculiar that if I used possible future growth numbers with today's market cap for TSLA, AMZN's market cap would be 169% larger yet it would still generate significantly more revenue, gross profit, net income and EPS.

I can't make the numbers add up for TSLA. I am still shocked anyone would want to pay these valuations for a stock that doesn't currently generate $1 billion in net income with a market cap which exceeds $575 billion. When you look at TSLA, you're paying for a company with a P/E of 1,173.06 and a P/S of 20.52 while AMZN has a 91.12 P/E and 4.48 P/S. AMZN is on track to generate $347.95 billion in revenue this year which is a YoY growth rate of 24.03%. Since 2015 AMZN has been generating over $100 billion in revenue and its growth rate still exceeds 20% annually and investors still want to pay $20.52 per every $1 of TSLA's revenue vs. $4.48 for every $1 of AMZN's revenue. It makes zero sense and I believe investors are in for a rude awaking.

Tesla isn't a tech company and I will prove it. Then let's look at Tesla compared to its actual peers

TSLA is not a technology company and shouldn't be valued as one. Looking at its statement of operations, its revenue is made up from automotive sales, automotive leasing, energy generation & storage, and then services & other. In Q3 2020, $7.61 billion of TSLA's $8.77 billion in revenue came from selling and leasing automobiles. That's 87% of its total revenue. After reviewing the cost for TSLA to produce its revenue in each of its business segments, it's safe to say 100% of its gross profit comes from automotive. Energy generation & storage made $21 million last quarter, but services & other lost -$63 million. At this point in time, TSLA isn't monetizing its software by selling it to other companies or isn't getting paid royalties for the information it has gathered for an autonomous network of automated cars. Until TSLA actually makes a significant portion of its revenue from technology, it should be valued as an automotive company because that's exactly what it is.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Tesla)

(Source: Tesla Q3 2020 Presentation)

Since the majority of TSLA's revenue and 100% of its gross profit are generated from automobiles, let's compare them to their competitors. This analysis may catch you off-guard because it caught me by surprise. TSLA has a market cap of $578.21 billion, which is $8.26 billion larger than the combined market cap of Toyota, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY). Between these eight companies, they own 41 car brands. TSLA is more valuable than the combination of Toyota, Lexus, VW, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini. Porsche, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Ford, Lincoln, BMW, Mercedes, Jeep, Dodge, Nissan, Infiniti and many other brands. This is further evidence in my opinion that investors need to wake up and understand what they are investing in when they buy shares of TSLA.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

I went through each company's financials and created one entity out of TM, VLKAF, F, GM, BMWY, DDAIF, FCAU and NSANY based on the TTM. I made a chart below and everything is in millions to compare the combined entity vs. TSLA. TSLA has a larger market cap by $8.26 billion, yet it produces $1.2 trillion less in total revenue, $155.19 billion less in gross profit and $15.63 billion less in net income. On the balance sheet side, the combined eight companies have $2.46 trillion more in total assets, $1.84 trillion more in liabilities and $620 billion more in total equity. The total equity in the combined eight is larger than TSLA's market cap and 36.42X the total equity in it, yet the company has a larger market cap than the combination of these eight entities. Before buying shares at these levels ask yourself is TSLA really worth more than these companies?

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

TSLA's valuation is dangerous and purchasing shares at this level isn't investing, it's speculating and straight gambling. Based on the current TTM, TSLA has a P/E ratio of 1,173.06 and a P/S ratio of 20.52. Investors or I should say gamblers at this point are willing to pay $1,173.06 for every $1 of earnings and $20.52 for every $1 of revenue. As a tech company, AMZN has a P/S ratio of 4.48, and it generates almost $350 billion in revenue. TSLA doesn't even crack $30 billion. Investors in TSLA have been correct the whole time while I have been wrong. My thesis hasn't changed in fact I believe it's stronger than ever. I have one question to shareholders who purchased TSLA stock last year. Would you purchase the same value in shares today? Just because TSLA's market cap is over $575 billion doesn't mean it will stay there. I think this is a house of cards waiting to come crashing down. JPM certainly agrees and I am waiting for other big firms to take a similar stance. We will see which side is correct, but TSLA shouldn't trade this high and certainly shouldn't appreciate unless its financial metrics improve drastically. This feels like the dot-com bubble without the bust. I don't know what it will take for shares of TSLA to come back to reality or if they ever will, but this valuation belongs in crazy town USA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters