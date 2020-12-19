Streaming Spotlight: HBO Max's Big Week, Netflix's Royal Feud, And Peacock's 'Office' Roll-Out

Comcast’s Peacock revealed its roll-out plan for prized acquisition "The Office," as it looks to continue its growth among heavy competition and differentiate itself as a streaming service.

Netflix’s bizarre feud with the Royal family over drama "The Crown" took a new turn as it was implied this tiff could lead to the introduction of UK regulations for streaming services.

HBO Max finally made news for something positive, in that at long last it made a deal with Roku - in addition, it also cemented its first bona-fide hit series.

(Credit: HBO Max)

The "Streaming Spotlight" is a look at back at recent streaming news and the companies that made the biggest moves - whether shareholders realized it or not. To succeed in today's cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices, it is about more than just numbers and some of the most important information sometimes isn't on a balance sheet.

In this edition of the "Streaming Spotlight," we'll look at AT&T (NYSE:T) (via HBO Max), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) (via Peacock).

HBO Max (Finally) Begins To Take Off After Big Week

(Credit: HBO Max)

How about some good news tied to HBO Max for a change?

And it's not just burying the hatchet with Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) - but since that's been a storyline the entire year, let's start there.

Yes, as of this week, HBO Max is finally on Roku and along with its Amazon Fire Stick (NASDAQ:AMZN) deal from last month is now on all the major streaming platforms.

It's about time.

Given no terms of the deal were revealed and so much has been written about this in the past few months, I'm not going to focus in-depth here, but I will say the timing is fascinating given the Wonder Woman 1984 launch around the corner.

While that may be less of a coincidence, here's the other key aspect that is mostly by happenstance. HBO Max has finally found its first big hit - The Flight Attendant. Outside of the Roku/Amazon absence, the lack of a launch slate of originals was a big ding against HBO Max. To the service's credit, this series was meant to be a launch title before COVID wreaked havoc across the world.

Starring The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco as a flight attendant who gets wrapped up in a murder mystery, the drama has slowly been gaining an audience. This week's finale was largely praised by critics as was the news the show would be renewed for a second season.

(Credit: HBO Max)

For investors after seeing the AT&T-owned company raked across the coals for one bumbling move after another and a major big swing with sibling Warner Bros. that was not met favorably across the industry, this was needed.

Combined with the Roku news, shareholders for the first time in a while have permission to begin feeling a little better about the future of this fledging service. As I've written prior, the one thing HBO Max needed to succeed was simply time. Time to build a library, time to make the deals it needed and time to win over investors.

To be clear, this is a baby step on a long road to catch up to its rivals, but it's a step in the right direction and we were not seeing that before. It is demoralizing for shareholders to see a company not be able to get out of its own way over and over again, so to a service like HBO Max finally stop digging itself deeper is a relief.

That said, enjoy the respite because once WW84 launches, the wagons will circle again as the "here comes the downfall of the theaters" rallying cry will again go out. It's just the nature of the industry, but at least those in this for the long haul can cling to something positive from the company to close out 2020.

Netflix Royal Feud Could Have Consequences For Investors

(Credit: Netflix)

Netflix's growing presence as a global player has seen it continue to shift towards international markets to expand its subscriber base. Just in the past few months alone, we've seen that take the form of a linear-model test in France and an expanded most-viewed list experiment in the UK, all with the goal of gaining new users and keeping current ones satisfied.

Yet one area where Netflix has yet to grow - and seemingly has no plans to try - is in China due to tight government regulations and censorship. Netflix doesn't usually respond well when it is told what it can and can't do, so it's bypassed the region entirely.

However, Netflix is now running into trouble in a normally stable and key market for an unexpectedly similar reason and it could be a financial headache for investors. This all ties back to Netflix's Emmy-winning hit The Crown which looks at the history of the Royal family. Now in its fourth season, the drama is finally getting to the Charles and Diana years which were controversial in and of itself - now imagine the Hollywood take on it.

The thing is that's exactly what it is - the Hollywood take.

The whole series has taken creative license with actual events but now that it has hit this topic, it is becoming a problem. The Royal family is understandably a bit sensitive about this part of its history and it's proving particularly painful for Prince Charles' wife Camilla given her portrayal in the series.

All of this has led to a request for Netflix to put a disclaimer on the show reminding viewers it is a fictionalized version of events - a simple request that has caused complex problems. Netflix has declined to do it and even the show's cast seems split on the topic.

The problem though is now this is going beyond the Royal family and into UK government. While the Royals don't have direct control over laws and regulations, they have significant influence and that's why it's become an actual story versus just a tiff over a TV series.

Remember Netflix is technically based out of Holland, so it falls under the Netherlands in terms of regulation and currently it does not need a license to distribute content in many areas including the UK - currently however being the key word as a not-so-subtle threat was issued this week.

UK traditional broadcasters are subject to quite stringent requirements… and then you have the video on demand services, which are really subject to no regulation or requirements at all. That is something that is quite a stark difference. Whether or not we would want to look at having some kind of basic requirements on the video on demand services is something which I think the government might well think about." Culture minister John Whittingdale

The Crown controversy has stirred up questions about whether Netflix - or really ALL streamers - should have to have a license in the region, a move that that will have ripple effects throughout the industry. It is also one that could cause Netflix to rethink how it approaches the UK market.

Investors would be wise to keep an eye out on this story as every time it looks to be over with, another politician takes up the cause. Regulations in any industry have the ability to be a game-changer, as you are seeing now when it comes to big tech, and while it could be an empty threat and just British bravado meant as lip service to the Royals, think of the consequences.

If an entire industry could potentially be up-ended because audiences can't determine fact from fiction - that is a much larger problem.

The Office Clocks In On Peacock

(Credit: NBC)

One of the many appeals of Netflix is its large arsenal of content - however the crown jewel of that arsenal is ever-changing. One of the top previous title-holders was Friends, at least that was before Warner Bros. pulled it back for HBO Max and now the Netflix is about to see that happen once again with its current front-runner.

Starting on January 1, 2021, the Comcast owned Peacock will become the streaming home for The Office. The Emmy-award winning NBC sitcom which just last week clocked over a BILLION minutes streamed is leaving its long-time perch and you can understandably see why Netflix investors could be worried.

Of course, Netflix also went out and snagged the streaming rights to Seinfeld to fill the void so yada, yada, yada, the network will be fine. The real story though is the impact on Peacock and its continued attempts at growth. For Comcast, Peacock represents a huge investment and one it hasn't seen a lot of return on yet.

Peacock's launch was initially muted by a few factors including lack of deals with Roku and Amazon Fire as well as a severe lack of attention-grabbing premieres.

Sound familiar AT&T investors?

Although like HBO Max, Peacock did reach a deal (finally) with Roku and it's on its way to growing out its originals, starting with the Saved By The Bell reboot which is off to a strong start. Per a note from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, shareholders learned this week that Bell is actually the first thing watched by roughly 30% of new users.

The Office is the next cog in that wheel and this week Peacock revealed the details on the roll-out many had been waiting for - namely what part of it would be free? Remember, Peacock's big draw is that is free, except it's not. While there's a seemingly endless amount of free content the most premium content is pay-walled and The Office will be no exception.

The first two seasons will be free, but the remaining seven seasons will require you to buy a Peacock Premium subscription for $5 a month. It's also probably a good time to remind you the first season of The Office was just six episodes, so of the 201 episodes, just 34 will be "free."

Now to be fair to NBC the remaining 167 episodes are getting the "enhanced" treatment with extended cuts on many episodes plus bonus features which were NOT part of the Netflix deal. In other words, Peacock will be your definitive streaming home for all things Office.

We can debate the free/not free argument, but for investors the simple truth is this is a win. NBC knew it needed an Office-like series for Peacock and to be able supplement it the way it will with a ton of extras will add value fans were not getting before. Along with Bell and the upcoming Fresh Prince dramatic re-work Bel-Air, you can see the network beginning to make strides.

Already with 26 million subscribers, the network has more than reached the metrics it was expecting in its first year and for shareholders that's an encouraging sign. While we still don't know what the breakdown is of the 26 million among paid vs. non-paid, it's still a shiny number executives can share with investors, considering the fledging HBO Max is still at 12 million.

As I've said many times, if Netflix can get away with a "two-minute metric" for ratings, anything is fair game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.