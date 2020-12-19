Had I Listened To My Own Advice

At last zero-fee transactions

It’s been a while since I published my last article. The major reason for this is the fact that in August this year I started trading options and this has revolutionized my investing practice to the extent that now I barely ever sell or buy shares of any company unless it’s the transaction triggered by an option exercise. However, I have recently learned that there is a new stockbroker on the Belgian market that offers zero-fee transactions, so I have decided to come back to stock-picking practice with a view to buying shares independent of options trading. Still, even while trading options, I tend to choose stocks that would also meet my swing or buy-and-hold criteria, because I want to have good stocks. You can see in my blog space some lists of stocks that popped up on my screeners on both Equities Lab and Finviz, and which I analyzed from the perspective of expected trend. I subsequently acted on this analysis if the company’s options had attractive premiums. Overall, since August 17 until the time of writing (December 17), my overall trading account has risen by 9.2%, with a win rate of 88%.

Because I plan to get back to active stock trading from January 2021, I have decided to run the end-of-the-year simulations of my screeners on Equities Lab software to see how I would have fared in 2020 had I followed them religiously. I thought that it may be interesting to compare my top screeners on three backtesting periods:

Since January 1, 2011, roughly 10 years.

Since January 1, 2020, to include the crash and recovery.

Since March 15, 2020, to include only the recovery.

The end day for backtesting simulations is Friday, December 11, 2020.

The best in the long-run

After over 18 months of backtesting and coding my formulas, I have learned that only a few screeners give me consistently good results and I often followed their suggestions while selecting my purchases during 2019 and 2020. I have run them for the first of backtesting periods and ordered the results in the table in descending order of total return.

10 Years SPY total return 251% SPY CAGR 13,5% Name of Screen Nr of positions for rebalancing Frequency of rebalancing Total return CAGR % of returns above 0 Best of S&P 1 Quarterly 3,508% 43.50% 78% Amazing Good to Great StochOsc 1 Quarterly 2,304% 37.70% 70% AO Monthly 1 Quarterly 1,140% 28.80% 65% Top Revenues 1 Quarterly 906% 26.16% 65% Better everywhere 1 Quarterly 443% 18.60% 47% Increasing Income Stoch 1 January & June 299% 14.90% 67%

Source: Author’s own table based on results from Equities Lab software

All the applied screeners have theoretically beaten the benchmark of the S&P 500 index, which in the backtesting system is represented by the ETF SPY. SPY has returned 251% since January 1, 2011. That gives a CAGR of 13.5%.

The best performing screener has a bit of a cheeky name because although it refers to the S&P 500, it is not limited to the universe of the index. Hence, in the list of suggestions for "Best of S&P," one might find companies that do not belong to the S&P 500 index. The backtest suggests that had I invested this way since January 2011, I would have already been a pretty rich person. After all, once you have a CAGR of 43%, nothing else matters. Well, such a pity I did not start seriously investing 10 years ago but better later than never.

This screener is also the most reliable, as nearly 80% of all positions would have been profitable. The worst return would be for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) with the return of -16%, “traded” between September 1 and December 1, 2020. The best result belongs to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which was “bought” in this simulation in March 2013 and kept for 6 months - with the return of 50%. See below the equity line of “Best of S&P” in comparison to SPY.

Source: Equities Lab software

The histogram in the bottom left indicates that the best years in this simulation were 2013, 2017, and 2019. If we zoom in to the quarterly breakdown, the second-best quarter is Q1 2019 with a 42% return, after Q3 2013 (74%).

Source: Equities Lab software

The screener that would have saved 2020

Without changing any assumptions coming from the hindsight, I have re-run the simulation for the same screeners for the period starting on January 1, 2020. My purpose was to see how my theories would have benefitted me had I stuck to my guns and kept on investing with the help of the same screeners.

The result is that for the period of 2020 screener “Best of S&P” would have been taken over by “Amazing Good to Great StochasticOsc”, the same one which in the long-run was number 2. This screener is inspired by one of those already set up in the system but enhanced with some tweaks of mine. One of them you see already in the name - I used Stochastic Oscillator as one of the criteria, but there are a couple more changes behind the name.

11,5 months SPY total return 14.5% SPY CAGR 15.50% Name of Screen Nr of positions for rebalancing Frequency of rebalancing Total return CAGR % of returns above 0 Amazing Good to Great StochOsc 1 Quarterly 79% 85.60% 75% Best of S&P 1 Quarterly 26% 28% 60% Better Everywhere 1 Quarterly 20.50% 22% 69% Top Revenues 1 Quarterly 20.40% 21.80% 33% AO Monthly 1 Quarterly 19% 20.20% 42% Increasing Income Stoch 1 January & June -10.18% -10.80% 50%

Source: Author’s own table based on results from Equities Lab software

As backtesting indicates, the winner for 2020 would have returned nearly 80% for the 11.5 months period until the day of writing, with the annualized rate of 85.6%. This is an amazing return for such wild volatility that we have experienced. See below the equity line benchmarked to SPY’s return.

Source: Equities Lab software

The bottom left histogram is on a monthly basis.

You might be interested in what positions were indicated by this screener. See the table below:

Source: Equities Lab software

What about the recovery?

The same screener “Amazing Good to Great StochasticOsc” would have performed the best had we started using the system only in mid-March (March 16), when the market was bottoming. I was expecting that perhaps if we discounted the positions held in the first quarter of the year, which would have presumably dragged down the results of all the screeners (Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the case of the winning screener), there would be another winner. My bet was on the long-term leader “Best of S&P”, even though the difference of over 50 percentage points (for the 11.5-month period) seemed to be impossible to bridge. As already disclosed above, it was still the screener “Amazing Good to Great StochasticOsc” that would have provided a great recovery to a simulated portfolio with the 9-month return of 257% vs. 55% return of SPY.

9 months SPY total return 55.15% SPY CAGR 81.40% Name of Screen Nr of positions for rebalancing Frequency of rebalancing Total return CAGR % of returns above 0 Amazing Good to Great StochOsc 1 Quarterly 257% 461% 100% Better Everywhere 1 Quarterly 134.50% 217% 85% Top Revenues 1 Quarterly 118.20% 188% 67% Best of S&P 1 Quarterly 70.40% 105.60% 75% AO Monthly 1 Quarterly 48.20% 70.40% 75% Increasing Income Stoch 1 January & June 41.60% 60.30% 50%

Source: Author’s own table based on results from Equities Lab software

See below the chart for "Amazing Good to Great StochOsc" equity line high above SPY for the last 9 months.

Source: Equities Lab software

The stock that would have made all the difference was Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), which, if selected on March 16 and held for 2 weeks, would have returned over 19%.

Source: Equities Lab software

In July, I wrote an article “Cloud Charts Tell Me To Wait Until I See Sunshine”, where M/I Homes (MHO) was a featured stock for this screener. How wrong was I in my evaluation of this stock. Had I listened to my own advice, I would have had a 50% profit on this screener (vs. 14.4% of SPY), which would have come from 28% appreciation of M/I Homes and 17.5% appreciation of ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT).

Tickers of today

This article would not be complete if I did not share with you the results of the screeners as of today. Here they are in the alphabetical order of the screeners. Here is the table of the tickers. One of the screeners gave more than one result because all three had the same score.

Amazing Good to Great StochOsc J2 Global (JCOM) AO Monthly Mattel (MAT) Best of S&P S&P Global (SPGI) Better everywhere Dropbox (DBX), Ciena Corp.(CIEN), eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Increasing Income Stoch Masco (MAS) Top Revenues ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Source: Author’s own table based on results from Equities Lab software

Conclusions

An important lesson for me is to respect the results of my own work and stick to the rules. It does not necessarily mean to blindly follow them, but to at least keep the eyes open for the news and movement of the price. From now on I promise to myself to run the screeners according to their rebalancing schedule and to update and to check my watchlist on a regular basis. In the end, there are so many items of news every day that to be able to cut through the noise and to have a method for ordering the investable universe is already a step ahead. I hope it will work out for me and for you in 2021.

