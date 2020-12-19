Be Careful Out There

Article Thesis

Markets have had a strong run in recent months, with new all-time highs being hit in recent days. Some pockets of the market, such as EV stocks, e-commerce stocks, etc. did extremely well. This has been great for those that bought early enough, but on the other hand, valuations are looking quite stretched for a range of stocks. I think that investors should be careful and may not want to buy shares that have run too high in the recent past. Locking in gains may not be the worst idea. There are, however, still sectors were further upside potential exists.

2020 Has Been A Wild Year

2020 started with new all-time highs for the markets, but in late February, once it became clear that the COVID pandemic was not limited to China, markets started to head south. This downtrend accelerated in March, which saw a couple of days of limit-down losses. Since then, however, stocks have recovered all of their losses, and they even ran to new highs in recent months:

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Dow Jones Index (DIA) both crashed by 30%+ in March relative to January levels, while the Nasdaq still dropped by 20%+ as well. Right now, all three indexes are in the plus, however, following considerable gains in the summer months and during the recent past. The S&P 500 index is up 15% year-to-date, which is a strong year compared to the long-term average rate. The Dow Jones is up a little less, due to less weight for highflying tech stocks. The Nasdaq index (QQQ), meanwhile, has been the big winner this year, rising by close to 50% year-to-date.

For someone that didn't buy at the beginning of the year, but at the lows during March, gains have been even higher - the S&P 500 index is up more than 65% from the 52-week low, for example.

The strong recovery of global equity markets despite the fact that the pandemic hasn't ended at all is factored on several reasons, including the strong contribution of high-market-cap tech stocks. Even more importantly, however, central banks around the globe have been very supportive of markets, with interest rates at record lows and trillions of dollars in newly-printed cash:

Source: Fed website

The above chart shows that the Fed's balance sheet has grown from $4 trillion to $7 trillion over the last year, an unprecedented increase in its balance sheet size. Similar moves have been made by other major central banks, such as the ECB and the BOJ. This liquidity flood has helped propel equity markets up, but it has also had an impact elsewhere. Prices for gold, silver, copper, and even commodities such as lumber and corn have risen to multi-year highs, or, in some cases, to all-time highs in the recent past. Clearly, record amounts of liquidity and record-low interest rates have led to rising prices across a range of asset classes. This means that there is a rising likelihood for bubbles forming, and there are some pockets of the markets where investors should be careful, I think.

EV Stocks

EV stocks have been big winners this year, which can partially be explained by rising adoption across many key markets, including China and the US. One should remember, however, that EVs only make up ~3% of all cars sold in the world, thus the overwhelming majority of cars are still powered by combustion. Things such as lacking infrastructure, high costs for many EVs, etc. will also likely mean that the rate of EVs will not explode towards 100% or anything close to it in the near term. Their market share will grow over the coming years, but they will remain the minority for a long period of time. This study, for example, sees a 2030 sales volume of 26 million EVs, for a market share of somewhere around 20%-30%. At the same time, many legacy car makers are moving into the EV market, such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) or Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY). And yet, many EV pureplay stocks are trading at valuations that suggest that EVs hold a massive market share already and that they will dominate the market in the near term:

Data by YCharts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO (NYSE:NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are valued at a combined $820 billion market capitalization. This seems quite questionable, considering that EVs make up just ~3% of global car sales. If all car companies were valued like that, the industry would have an absurdly high market capitalization of ~$25 trillion.

Looking at the valuations of the above stocks relative to profits, cash flows, or revenues, underlines how expensive they are:

Data by YCharts

Tesla and NIO, the two largest players by market capitalization, are trading for ~15 times next year's revenues. For other EV stocks, there oftentimes aren't even any revenue estimates, since some of them don't even have and products for sale yet - while still trading at a multi-billion-dollar valuation. Looking at how traditional auto companies are valued, one would assume that they were expensive if they traded at a 15 times earnings multiple, while these EV stocks trade at 15 times sales multiples.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), one of the biggest bubble stocks 20 years ago, was trading around ~200 times net profits at the peak of the dot.com bubble. Tesla, for comparison, is trading at 270 times this year's net profits right now, while NIO isn't generating any profits at all. These things suggest that the EV space is looking very expensive today, which means that this is a field investors should be wary of.

E-Commerce Stocks

E-commerce has been a winner in 2020 business-wise, as more people are shopping from home due to lockdown measures. From a business standpoint, 2020 has thus been a good year for many e-commerce companies. This does, however, not mean that their stocks are good investments:

Data by YCharts

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is already trading at what I believe is a rather high valuation (and one I wouldn't add at), but compared to the likes of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), or Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), Amazon is looking like a bargain. Shopify, for example, is trading at a market capitalization of ~$150 billion right now, while not even coming close to generating even $1 billion in net profits. That doesn't sound like a good investment proposition to me. If buying anything in this space is what one wants to do no right now, I'd go with something like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), trading at a relatively reasonable valuation of ~25 times net profits.

Software Stocks

Technology is a huge part of our daily lives, and technology requires software. One can thus rightfully claim that software is highly important for our modern lives. On top of that, software companies usually can grow fast and they scale well, as variable costs mostly are not overly high. This makes the industry attractive in general. Valuations, however, can still be too high, and in some cases, they are:

Data by YCharts

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), or Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) are trading at price to sales multiples in the 25-60 range. Considering that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was valued at a peak sales multiple of 25 in 2000 before its stock crashed and went nowhere for years, these valuations seem to be rather high. Larger, more established software companies such as Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) or Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) look more reasonably valued on a price to sales basis but still trade at quite high earnings multiples of 45-50, which, again, looks expensive. Recent IPO Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which is valued at $90 billion despite not generating any net profits, surely looks bubbly as well.

Mega-Caps

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been major drivers for this year's solid equity market performance, due to their huge weighing in the major indices. Yes, these companies are giants with huge moats, and I believe none of these companies will go away for many years to come. But still, valuations matter, and especially Apple and Microsoft trade well above the historical norm:

Data by YCharts

Based on current estimates, Microsoft looks about ~30% overvalued compared to the historic norm, while the overvaluation for Apple is even more pronounced - shares trade at roughly twice the historical valuation. This doesn't mean that these stocks must be bad investments, but they don't seem like opportunistic buys at current valuations.

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy has, like the electronic vehicles industry, been a trendy investment this year. Many stocks did well, but that was, at least partially, due to big increases in their valuations:

Data by YCharts

Stocks such as Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) look extremely expensive, while even less expensive stocks such as Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) or First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) have seen their valuations expand significantly this year.

What All Of This Means

The above companies are active in growing industries and have, at least in many cases, strong market positions. But that was also true for Cisco or Microsoft in 2000, and yet their stocks were a bad investment. A solid market outlook or solid revenue growth does not make a stock a great buy alone - valuations matter. Most of the stocks mentioned above would have been far stronger investments a year ago when their valuations were (substantially) lower. At current valuations, one should think hard before putting new money into these stocks, I believe.

Even if they continue to enjoy solid business growth, which most of them will, that does not mean that their stocks will rise as well:

Data by YCharts

Those that bought Cisco at the top in 2000 are still in the red - 20 years later. This was not due to a bad operating performance, as earnings per share have grown by hundreds of percent since. Instead, the blame for that lies entirely with buying at a multiple that was way too high. I think it is a good reason to be reminded of that before possibly chasing a high-growth company at a valuation that is too high.

There Are Still Bargains To Be Made

Markets have run this year, but not everything is expensive. Instead, there are pockets of the market where bargains are still available. We like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), for example, but also some REITs, some pipeline and infrastructure plays, and there even are industrials that have not rallied along with the market and that are still trading at reasonable to inexpensive valuations. Due to the heavy weighting of (expensive) tech stocks in most indices, those look like they are on the expensive side, however. More nuanced stock picking, instead of buying via index funds, may thus be a favorable strategy for those worried about valuations.

Takeaway

The phrase This time is different! is dangerous, and not true. Eventually, valuations will matter, and those that buy at prices that are too high will suffer from sub-par returns. That can even be true if you buy quality names with strong growth rates - the same happened to those that bought Cisco, Microsoft, etc. at the wrong time.

Pockets of the market, such as tech, renewables, EVs, look expensive, and it may be a good idea to look at valuations before buying at current prices. Solid underlying business growth rates from these companies do not guarantee strong share price gains in the future. There is no reason for despair, however, as attractively-valued stocks are still available, although they may be a little harder to find than the market's darlings.

One Last Word

