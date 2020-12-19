Santa Delivers Special REIT Dividends

A busy slate of housing data and earnings reports indicated that the red-hot housing industry - which has been the backbone of the economic recovery - has exhibited few signs of cooling into the winter months.

Three more equity REITs and six mortgage REITs raised their dividend this week. 50 equity REITs have now boosted their dividends in 2020 above pre-pandemic levels while 67 have cut or suspended.

Finishing just below its intra-week record-highs, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% this past week but was again outpaced by the continued resurgence of the Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indexes.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets extended their vaccine-driven rally this past week despite the ongoing Congressional stalemate in fiscal stimulus negotiations as encouraging vaccine news, strong housing data, and a dovish outlook by the Federal Reserve lifted equity markets to fresh records. The first week of coronavirus vaccine distribution has progressed smoothly with roughly 3 million doses of Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine shipped, and should ramp-up next week following the approval of the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine on Friday night.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

Finishing just below its intra-week record-highs, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.8% this past week. The large-cap indexes were again outpaced by the resurgent Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) indexes, however, which finished higher by roughly 2% each. Despite a fresh wave of dividend increases and early success in vaccine distribution, the COVID-sensitive property sectors were under pressure this week as 11 of the 18 REIT sectors finished in negative territory. Strong gains from the "essential" property sectors, however, lifted the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) to gains of 0.6% while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) finished fractionally lower.

The mixed week for real estate came despite an affirmation of the "lower for longer" monetary policy regime as the Federal Reserve committee expects rates will remain near zero through 2023, conditions that should continue to provide a favorable backdrop for yield-sensitive segments like real estate. 10 of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week, led by the Technology (XLK), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and Materials (XLB) sectors. The Financial (XLF) sector, which lagged on the week, surged in the after-hours on Friday following the Fed decision to allow banks to restart stock buybacks, loosening restrictions enacted early in the pandemic.

Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were also among the leaders this past week as a busy slate of housing data and earnings reports indicated that the red-hot housing industry - which has been the backbone of the economic recovery - has exhibited few signs of cooling into the winter months. Lennar (LEN), the nation's second-largest homebuilder, reported that order growth jumped 16% from last year and provided positive 2021 guidance as the firm sees nearly 20% growth in home deliveries next year. Lennar commented, "the confluence of Millennials starting families and creating households of their own, along with the pro-housing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has materially strengthened demand."

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Continuing on that point, the Census Bureau reported this week that Housing Starts in November were 12.8% higher than last year while Building Permits rose 8.5% year-over-year - each well above consensus estimates. Not surprisingly, the gains during the pandemic have been powered entirely by a surge in single-family home construction, which rose 27.1% from last year. Starts on multifamily units, meanwhile, were lower by 16.0% amid an ongoing post-pandemic "suburban revival." As discussed in Urban Exodus, apartment owners in the coastal "shutdown cities" remain under pressure as residents flee to lower-cost suburban markets and business-friendly Sunbelt metros.

Also this week, the NAHB reported that its Homebuilder Sentiment Index - a leading indicator of New Home Sales and single-family starts - was the second-highest on record at 86 in December, second-only to last month's record high reading of 90. Not to be outdone, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home - a forward-looking indicator of Existing Home Sales - are now higher by 26% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 105% from last year. The 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate, meanwhile, stands at 2.85%, a fresh all-time series low.

As it relates to a V-shaped recovery, perhaps a "close second" to the housing industry in the velocity and magnitude of its rebound has been the retail industry. While overall retail sales rose at a slower-than-expected rate in November, several segments including the home improvement category continue to be a source of strength. The Building Materials category rose another 1.1% in November is now higher by 18.7% from last year. Overall retail sales, however, declined 1.1% in November due in part to the COVID-impacted Black Friday spending this year and a shape decline in restaurant sales. Despite the pullback, retail sales remain higher by 4.1% from last year.

While the housing industry continues to lead the recovery and consumer spending remains resilient, the employment recovery has shown clear signs of slowing in recent weeks amid the "third wave" of economic shutdowns in coastal cities. According to data this week from the Department of Labor, Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 885k last week, the highest in three months, adding an extra sense of urgency to stimulus talks. Just as the housing industry was a primary beneficiary of the initial round of stimulus, a fresh round of relief should provide added support to shore up some of the less robust segments of the housing market, particularly the Class B/ C urban apartment markets which have seen a recent uptick in unpaid rents.

Commercial Equity REITs

When rents get paid, dividends get raised. "Dividend Declaration Season" has not disappointed REIT investors thus far and after 11 equity REITs boosted their payouts over the prior two weeks, three more equity REITs boosted their dividends this past week: diversified REIT Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), shopping center REIT Kite Realty (KRG), and cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). To date, 50 equity REITs are now paying dividends above their 2019 rates, a list dominated by the "essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology REITs.

While most of the REIT sector has been either maintaining or increasing their dividend over the last several months, several troubled property sectors are still moving in the wrong direction. Office REIT Paramount Group (PGRE), which owns a portfolio concentrated in New York City and San Francisco, declared a $0.07/share dividend, a 30% decrease from its prior dividend of $0.10. PGRE is just the sixth equity REIT to decrease or suspend its dividend since the end of June. Interestingly, four of those six have been office REITs. Meanwhile, office REIT Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) announced that it will keep its dividends suspended through Q2 2021.

As discussed in 'Tis The Season For REIT Dividends, this particular dividend declaration season has been especially interesting as REITs that had previously suspended or reduced dividends amid the pandemic seek to meet their distribution requirements to qualify as a REIT. This week, shopping center REIT Urban Edge (UE), which had previously suspended its dividend back in April, declared a $0.46/share special dividend, effectively "making up" for two-thirds of its 2020 dividend reduction, and also announced its intention to reinstate its quarterly dividend at $0.15/share beginning in March 2021. Excluding the handful of special dividends declared this quarter, Equity REITs currently pay an average dividend yield of 3.5%.

Cannabis: As discussed in our report this week, High on Growth, Cannabis REITs - Innovative Industrial (IIPR) and Power REIT (PW) - have been far-and-away the best-performing property sector for the second year in a row. Marijuana has continued along the seemingly unceasing path towards legalization and led the way this week as well. After the 2020 election, medical usage is now legal in 35 states while recreational usage is legal in 15 states. For growth-oriented investors seeking exposure to cannabis, we discussed how cannabis REITs offer an attractive and differentiated option to play the emerging cannabis space through real estate ownership.

Apartments: The separation of Apartment Investment and Management into two separate entities - Aimco (AIV) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) - was completed this week, a corporate action that was not without its complexity or its critics. AIV, which will retain the development and redevelopment businesses and a smaller portfolio of assets valued at roughly $1.5 billion, closed the week at $4.52. AIRC, which now owns a roughly $10 billion apartment portfolio, closed at $37.25. Shareholders in AIV received exactly one share of AIRC for each share of AIV. Combined, the shares closed at $41.77, which was 2.9% above its close last week at $40.58. Following the split, AIV was dropped from the S&P 500 to make room for Tesla (TSLA).

Shopping Centers: Urstadt Biddle (UBA), one of the few REITs to report results outside of the typical earnings season window, finished lower by 1.9% this week after it reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results. UBA saw a mild improvement in same-store NOI growth to -9.3% in the quarter ending October 31 and saw rent collection improving to roughly 90%, in line with the broader shopping center sector. UBA noted that all 74 of its shopping centers are open and operating, with 99.1% of their total tenants open for business. Despite the vaccine-driven rebound, shopping center REITs are the third-worst performing REIT sector this year with declines of nearly 30%.

Mortgage REITs

After snapping a five-week winning streak last week, Mortgage REITs were mixed this past week as residential mREITs gained 0.6% while commercial mREITs finished fractionally lower. The mREIT sector saw its own wave of dividend increases as 6 mREITs boosted their payouts. Ready Capital (RC) jumped 8.1% on the week after it boosted its dividend to $0.35/share, up from its prior rate of $0.30. Hunt Companies (HCFT) was also among the leaders, jumping 4.5% boosting its dividend for the second time this year.

Four other mREITs boosted their dividends this past week: Two Harbors (TWO), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC), New Residential (NRZ), and MFA Financial (MFA), but all four are still paying distributions below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) maintained its dividend at its current level and is one of nine mREITs that have maintained or raised its dividend this year relative to last year's levels. We're expecting some of the 32 mREITs that reduced their dividends during the pandemic to declare special distributions in order to meet minimum distribution requirements.

REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds

Meanwhile, the REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.4% The average REIT preferred remains lower by 7.97% this year on a price-return basis, but among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these preferred securities has been an average of 14.50% higher in 2020 than their common shares on a price-return basis. This week, VEREIT (VER) announced that it intends to redeem 21% of its 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (VER.PF) on January 15, 2021. Public Storage (PSA) announced that it will redeem all of its 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series B (PSA.PB) on Jan. 20, 2021, its first available call date.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 8.5% and Mortgage REITs are off by 29.8% on a price return basis. This compares with the 14.7% gain on the S&P 500 the 10.8% gain on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Eight of the 18 REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. At 0.95%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 97 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 230 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018, but 43 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We have another jam-packed slate of economic and housing data in the Christmas-shortened week. On Tuesday, we'll see Existing Home Sales for November. Existing sales are expected to moderate slightly as inventory levels dipped to record-lows last month. On Wednesday, we'll see New Home Sales data for November, which are expected to continue their strong post-pandemic rebound. On Wednesday, we'll also see the FHFA House Price Index for October which is likely to show a continued reacceleration in home price appreciation, as well as the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications data. Markets close early on Thursday and will be closed on Friday for Christmas.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Cannabis, Real Estate Crowdfunding, High-Yield ETFs & CEFs, REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Subscribe to The REIT Forum For the Full Analysis Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with The REIT Forum to bring the premier research service on Seeking Alpha to the next level. Exclusive articles contain 2-3x more research content including access to The REIT Forum's exclusive ratings and live trackers and valuation tools. Sign up for the 2-week free trial today! The REIT Forum offers unmatched coverage and top-quality model portfolios for Equity and Mortgage REITs, Real Estate ETFs and CEFs, High-Yield BDCs, and REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.