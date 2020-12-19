Santa Delivers Special REIT Dividends

Summary

U.S. equity markets extended their vaccine-driven rally despite the ongoing stimulus stalemate as encouraging vaccine developments, strong housing data, and a dovish Fed lifted equity markets to fresh records.

Finishing just below its intra-week record-highs, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% this past week but was again outpaced by the continued resurgence of the Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indexes.

Despite a fresh wave of dividend increases and early success in vaccine distribution, the COVID-sensitive property sectors were under pressure this week as 11 of 18 REIT sectors finished lower.

Three more equity REITs and six mortgage REITs raised their dividend this week. 50 equity REITs have now boosted their dividends in 2020 above pre-pandemic levels while 67 have cut or suspended.

A busy slate of housing data and earnings reports indicated that the red-hot housing industry - which has been the backbone of the economic recovery - has exhibited few signs of cooling into the winter months.