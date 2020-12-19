Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has gone from one of the most hyped clean energy transportation companies to one of the most controversial in a matter of months. The reputational damage caused by Hindenburg Research's short report continues to have a significant negative impact on the company. In fact, GM (NYSE:GM) recently backed out of its original deal with Nikola and now only has what is essentially a supplier agreement with Nikola.

Despite Nikola's recent stock crash, the company still has far more room to go lower. Whereas clean energy competitors like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue to gain market share and advance their technologies at a rapid rate, Nikola has yet to prove itself on the wider market. Moreover, the company's history of exaggerated claims (to say the least) and unfulfilled promises should only make investors more skeptical moving forward.

Nikola has seen its shares collapse in recent months as a result of increasing scrutiny.

Shaky Foundation

it is becoming increasingly difficult to pinpoint what Nikola's competitive advantage is. The company does not appear to possess any groundbreaking technology, which was made pretty clear in the details of its previous GM deal. Moreover, the Nikola brand at this point is more of a liability than an asset given the controversies surrounding the company.

To make matters worse, the Nikola Badger appears to be cancelled. Given how much hype Nikola built around its Nikola Badger, the cancellation of this line should be of great concern. In fact, it is unclear whether or not Nikola was ever serious about this line in the first place. Nikola's history of highly questionable claims and unfulfilled plans are large red flags. The amount of controversy that Nikola has created before it has even generated a meaningful amount of revenue should worry investors.

The apparent cancellation of the Nikola Badger is one of the latest blows to Nikola's reputation.

Tough Path Ahead

Competition is only getting tougher with the likes of Tesla and Toyota (NYSE:TM) investing billions into electric and hydrogen technologies. Over the past few months alone, a myriad of traditional auto companies have committed tens of billions of dollars to EVs. Meanwhile, Nikola has seen major deals fall through during the same period.

Nikola's focus on both EV and hydrogen technologies could backfire in the long term. Even large companies are starting to focus heavily on either EVs or hydrogen technologies. A relatively small company like Nikola does not have the resources or capabilities to effectively compete on both fronts. On the EV front alone, Nikola is competing against behemoths like Tesla and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

Nikola's position on hydrogen may be even more untenable given how expensive it is to build a wide-ranging hydrogen infrastructure. Hydrogen fueling stations are incredibly expensive to build, with some estimates ranging from $1 million to $2 million for an individual station. It is hard to imagine Nikola having the capital to build out such an infrastructure, especially given recent reports that its search for partners has stalled on this front.

Building out a hydrogen infrastructure will be an incredibly expensive undertaking.

Problems Persist Even with New Leadership

While Trevor Milton's exit from Nikola solved many problems, it also created many new ones. With Trevor Milton gone, Nikola has done a complete 180 in communication strategies. Whereas Trevor Milton made as much noise as possible, new CEO Mark Russell has remained relatively tightlipped on its operations.

Although Trevor Milton made large promises and often exaggerated claims to the company's detriment, he was also able to generate an enormous amount of hype for the company. While Trevor Milton's departure from Nikola was likely necessary for the company's long-term survival, it is hard to imagine how Mark Russell's more subdued approach will work out favorably.

Given that Nikola does not appear to have any real competitive advantage on the technology front, the company's ability to generate hype could have been its most important asset. However, with the SEC and DOJ reportedly looking into the company, Mark Russell's best course of action may be to remain relatively quiet.

Conclusion

There is little to justify Nikola's $6.6 billion market capitalization. The company appears to have no technological advantage and has to deal with an increasingly tarnished brand. Moreover, the clean energy trucking market is being targeted by some of the largest auto companies in the world. The recent breakdown of the Nikola-GM deal only exacerbates Nikola's increasingly desperate situation. At this point in time, investors would be wise to stay far away from Nikola.

